ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ້ 2 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ເສຍ​ໄຊ​ໃນ​ການ​ຂໍອຸ​ທອນ​ຄະ​ດີ ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ຕັດ​ສິນຂອງ​ສານ ແລະການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດໃຫ້ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ຈຳ​ຄຸກ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 7 ປີ ນັ້ນ.

ທ້າວ​ ວາ ໂ​ລນ (Wa Lone) ແລະ​ທ້າວ ຈໍ​ ໂຊ ອູ (Kyaw Soe Oo) ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ 2017 ຍ້ອນ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ລັບ​ທາງ​ການ​ຂອງມຽນ​ມາ.

ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາທີ່ທຳ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ຢ່າງ​ພຽງ​ພໍ ມາ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສຸດ. "ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມແລ້ວ," ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາສານ​ສູງ ອອງ ເນັງ (Aung Naing) ເວົ້າ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄຳຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງໂທດນັ້ນ.

ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖື​ກ​ຈັບຢູ່​ໃນ​ການວາງ​ແຜນ​ຂອງ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ທີ່​ມີ​ເຈດ​ຕະ​ນາ​ຈະ​ກີດກັ້ນ ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານໝູ່​ຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ ທີ່​ເປັນຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ນັ້ນ.

ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ບັນ​ນາ​ທິ​ການ​ຂອງອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ, ທ່ານ ສເຕັບເຟັນ ແອດ​ເລີ (Stephen Adler) ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ຍັງ​ຖືກ​ຂັງ​ຄຸກ​ຢູ່ຍ້ອນ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ອັນ​ດຽວຄື ຜູ້​ທີ່​ກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດຫາ​ວິ​ທີ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົກ​ປິດ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເວົ້າ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ."

​ທ່ານ ແອດ​ເລີ ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ "ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ການກໍ່​ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ, ແລະ ຕາບ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ມຽນ​ມາ ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ແກ້​ໄຂສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດນີ້ໃຫ້​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ແລ້ວ ມຽນ​ມາ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທາງທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ ແລະ​ຄ​ວາມ​ມຸ້ງ​ໝັ້ນ​ຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປົກ​

ຄອງ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕົວ​ບົດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ແລະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ຢູ່."

ທ່ານ ແຈ​ເຣີ​ມີ ຮັນ​ທ໌ (Jeremy Hunt) ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຕ້ອງ​ແມ່ນຜູ້​ນຳ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ຖື​ເອົາ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ໃນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ​ກໍ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ຫລືບໍ່.

ທ່ານ​ ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ ສ​ມິດ​ທ໌, ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ປະ​ຈຳ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ກ່າວວ່າ ຄຳ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃນ​ວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ເປັນ "ຄວາມ​ຫລົ້ມ​ແຫລວ​ຂອງ ລະ​ບົບ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ແລະ​ມັນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫລະ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ໃນ​ມຽນ​ມາ."

ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ປຽບ​ທຽບ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ທີ່​ປ່າ​ເຖື່ອນ​ຂອງ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ ໃສ່​ກັບການ​ຂ້າ​ລ້າງ​ເຜົ່າ​ພັນ.

Two Reuters journalists in Myanmar lost their appeal Friday against their conviction and seven-year jail sentences.



Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested in December 2017 for violating Myanmar's Official Secrets Act.



The judge who upheld the conviction said the journalists' lawyers did not provide sufficient evidence to prove their innocence. "It was a suitable punishment," High Court Judge Aung Naing said of the sentence.



The men say they were arrested in a setup by police intended to inhibit reporting on a massacre of Rohingya, a minority Muslim group.



Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen Adler said, in a statement, that the two men "remain behind bars for one reason: those in power sought to silence the truth."



Adler said,"Reporting is not a crime, and until Myanmar rights this terrible wrong, the press in Myanmar is not free, and Myanmar's commitment to rule of law and democracy remains in doubt."



Jeremy Hunt, Britain's foreign secretary, said the leader of Myanmar should be taking a personal interest in the case and determining whether due process was adhered to.



Kristian Schmidt, the European Union ambassador to Myanmar said Friday's ruling was a "miscarriage of justice and it gives us great concern for the independence of the justice system of Myanmar."



The United Nations has likened Myanmar's brutal military crackdown on the Rohingya to ethnic cleansing.



Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine State to camps in neighboring Bangladesh.



Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were among a group of journalists named in December as Time Magazine's "Person of the Year."



The case has raised questions about Myanmar's march to democracy and commitment to press freedom.