ນັກຂ່າວຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້ 2 ຄົນໃນມຽນມາ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ເສຍໄຊໃນການຂໍອຸທອນຄະດີ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຕໍ່ຄຳຕັດສິນຂອງສານ ແລະການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຈຳຄຸກເປັນເວລາ 7 ປີ ນັ້ນ.
ທ້າວ ວາ ໂລນ (Wa Lone) ແລະທ້າວ ຈໍ ໂຊ ອູ (Kyaw Soe Oo) ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ໃນເດືອນທັນວາ 2017 ຍ້ອນລະເມີດກົດໝາຍກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມລັບທາງການຂອງມຽນມາ.
ຜູ້ພິພາກສາທີ່ທຳການຕັດສິນຄະດີດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງພວກນັກຂ່າວດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຫລັກຖານຢ່າງພຽງພໍ ມາສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍລິສຸດ. "ມັນເປັນການລົງໂທດທີ່ເໝາະສົມແລ້ວ," ຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງ ອອງ ເນັງ (Aung Naing) ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບຄຳຕັດສິນລົງໂທດນັ້ນ.
ພວກຜູ້ຊາຍດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຈັບຢູ່ໃນການວາງແຜນຂອງຕຳຫລວດ ທີ່ມີເຈດຕະນາຈະກີດກັ້ນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການລາຍງານຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບການສັງຫານໝູ່ຕໍ່ຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ ທີ່ເປັນຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍມຸສລິມນັ້ນ.
ຫົວໜ້າບັນນາທິການຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ, ທ່ານ ສເຕັບເຟັນ ແອດເລີ (Stephen Adler) ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ ຜູ້ຊາຍສອງຄົນ ຍັງຖືກຂັງຄຸກຢູ່ຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນອັນດຽວຄື ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳອຳນາດຫາວິທີທາງທີ່ຈະປົກປິດ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເວົ້າຄວາມຈິງ."
ທ່ານ ແອດເລີ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ "ການລາຍງານຂ່າວບໍ່ແມ່ນການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳ, ແລະ ຕາບໃດທີ່ມຽນມາ ຍັງບໍ່ແກ້ໄຂສິ່ງທີ່ຜິດຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດນີ້ໃຫ້ຖືກຕ້ອງແລ້ວ ມຽນມາກໍບໍ່ມີທາງທີ່ຈະມີເສລີພາບ ແລະຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນຂອງມຽນມາຕໍ່ການປົກ
ຄອງດ້ວຍຕົວບົດກົດໝາຍ ແລະປະຊາທິປະໄຕກໍຍັງຈະເປັນທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນຢູ່."
ທ່ານ ແຈເຣີມີ ຮັນທ໌ (Jeremy Hunt) ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຂອງອັງກິດເວົ້າວ່າ ຕ້ອງແມ່ນຜູ້ນຳມຽນມາຖືເອົາຜົນປະໂຫຍດສ່ວນຕົວໃນກໍລະນີດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະກໍຕັດສິນວ່າ ຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມຂະບວນການຍຸຕິທຳຫລືບໍ່.
ທ່ານ ຄຣິສຕຽນ ສມິດທ໌, ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ປະຈຳມຽນມາກ່າວວ່າ ຄຳຕັດສິນໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ເປັນ "ຄວາມຫລົ້ມແຫລວຂອງ ລະບົບຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນອິດສະຫລະຂອງລະບົບຍຸຕິທຳໃນມຽນມາ."
ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ປຽບທຽບການປາບປາມທີ່ປ່າເຖື່ອນຂອງກອງທັບມຽນມາຕໍ່ຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ ໃສ່ກັບການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນ.
Two Reuters journalists in Myanmar lost their appeal Friday against their conviction and seven-year jail sentences.
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested in December 2017 for violating Myanmar's Official Secrets Act.
The judge who upheld the conviction said the journalists' lawyers did not provide sufficient evidence to prove their innocence. "It was a suitable punishment," High Court Judge Aung Naing said of the sentence.
The men say they were arrested in a setup by police intended to inhibit reporting on a massacre of Rohingya, a minority Muslim group.
Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen Adler said, in a statement, that the two men "remain behind bars for one reason: those in power sought to silence the truth."
Adler said,"Reporting is not a crime, and until Myanmar rights this terrible wrong, the press in Myanmar is not free, and Myanmar's commitment to rule of law and democracy remains in doubt."
Jeremy Hunt, Britain's foreign secretary, said the leader of Myanmar should be taking a personal interest in the case and determining whether due process was adhered to.
Kristian Schmidt, the European Union ambassador to Myanmar said Friday's ruling was a "miscarriage of justice and it gives us great concern for the independence of the justice system of Myanmar."
The United Nations has likened Myanmar's brutal military crackdown on the Rohingya to ethnic cleansing.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine State to camps in neighboring Bangladesh.
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were among a group of journalists named in December as Time Magazine's "Person of the Year."
The case has raised questions about Myanmar's march to democracy and commitment to press freedom.
