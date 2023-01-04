ຜູ້ນຳອຳນາດການປົກຄອງທະຫານມຽນມາ ນາຍພົນອະວຸໂສ ທ່ານມິນ ອອງ ລາຍ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ບັນລະຍາຍເຖິງແຜນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະເທດຊາດປຸ້ມລຸມສາມັກຄີກັນ ຢູ່ຄຳປາໄສ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານນຳພາພິທີສະຫຼອງເອກກະລາດຄົບຮອບ 75 ປີ ຈາກອັງກິດ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ແລະບັນດາອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງສາກົນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍປະຊາຊົນພາຍໃນປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ “ລະບອບການປົກຄອງແບບປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ມີຫລາຍພັກ ທີ່ມີລະບຽບວິໄນ” ອັນເປັນແນວຄິດຂອງອຳນາດການປົກຄອງທະຫານ ທີ່ໄດ້ກຳນົດໃຫ້ເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງຕົນ.
ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ແທ້ຈິງໄປສູ່ການປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ອາດມີຂຶນໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້ ເວລາການຕໍ່ອາຍຸພາວະສຸກເສີນ 6 ເດືອນເທື່ອສຸດທ້າຍຂອງປະເທດໄດ້ເສັດສິ້ນລົງ. ພາວະສຸກເສີນໄດ້ປະກາດໃຊ້ ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ອຳນາດການປົກຄອງຂອງທະຫານ ຫລັງຈາກທະຫານໄດ້ຍຶດອຳນາດໃນເດືອນກຸມພາປີ 2021 ຈາກລັດຖະບານທີ່ຖືກເລືອກ ຂອງທ່ານນາງອອງຊານ ຊູຈີ.
ການເຂົ້າຢຶດອຳນາດຂອງທະຫານ ໄດ້ຕ່າວປີ້ນ ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໄປສູ່ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ເກືອບນຶ່ງທົດສະວັດຫລັງຈາກຫ້າສິບປີຂອງການປົກຄອງທະຫານ. ທະຫານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ກະທຳເນື່ອງຈາກມີການສໍ້ໂກງຢູ່ໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ແຕ່ບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການອິດສະຫລະ ບໍ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນຄວາມບໍ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິທີ່ສຳຄັນແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.
“ພ້ອມກັບປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດກັບຂໍ້ກຳນົດການພາວະສຸກເສີນຂອງປະເທດ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ເສລີແລະເປັນທຳ ຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນໃຫ້ສອດຄ່ອງກັບລັດຖະທຳມະນູນປີ 2008 ແລະຈະມີການດຳເນີນວຽກງານຕື່ມ ເພື່ອຈະມອບໜ້າທີ່ວຽກງານຕ່າງໆຂອງປະເທດຊາດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພັກທີ່ຊະນະໄປ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສອດຄ່ອງກັບມາດຕະຖານປະຊາທິປະໄຕ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານມິນ ອອງ ລາຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດຢູ່ໃນຄຳຖະແຫລງຂອງທ່ານທີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງເນປີດໍ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຍັງເປັນປະທານການເດີນສວນສະໜາມຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່.
ບັນດາກົມກອງຂອງທະຫານ ແລະລັດຖະກອນ ໄດ້ຍ່າງລຽນແຖວເປັນລະບຽບໄກ້ກັບບໍລິເວນສະພາທີ່ງົດງາມ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາເຮືອບິນລົບ ເຮືອບິນຖີ້ມລະເບີດ ແລະຝູງເຮືອບິນເຮລິຄອບເຕີ ບິນຜ່ານຂ້າມຫົວ.
ແຜນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປແມ່ນຖືກເບິ່ງກັນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງວ່າ ເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການຍຶດອຳນາດຂອງທະຫານເປັນປົກກະຕິ ຜ່ານການປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ແລະເພື່ອຈະສົ່ງຜົນທີ່ຄ້ຳປະກັນການຮັກສາຄວບຄຸມທົ່ວໄປ. ທະຫານຈະຄວບຄຸມການດຳເນີນການທັງໝົດ ແລະໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາສອງປີເພື່ອທຳລາຍຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືຝ່າຍຄ້ານໃດໆ.
Myanmar's ruling military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, on Wednesday described plans for an election later this year and called for national unity in a speech as he led a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of independence from Britain.
He urged other nations and international organizations, as well as his country's own people, to support "the genuine, discipline-flourishing multiparty democratic system," a concept the ruling military has defined as its goal.
The first real move toward holding polls could occur at the end of this month, when the latest six-month extension of a state of emergency is completed. The state of emergency was instituted to allow military rule after the army seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
The army's takeover reversed nearly a decade of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule. The military has said it acted due to massive voting fraud in the poll, though independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.
"Upon accomplishing the provisions of the state of emergency, free and fair elections will be held in line with the 2008 constitution, and further work will be undertaken to hand over state duties to the winning party in accordance with the democratic standards," Min Aung Hlaing declared in his speech in the capital, Naypyitaw, where he also presided over a large-scale parade.
Military units and civil servants marched in formation close to the grandiose parliament complex while fighter jets, bombers and helicopters flew overhead.
The plan for a general election is widely seen as an attempt to normalize the military's seizure of power through the ballot box and to deliver a result that ensures the generals retain control. The military will control the entire process and has spent the past two years enfeebling any credible opposition.