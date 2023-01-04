ຜູ້​ນຳ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງທະຫານ​ມຽນ​ມາ ນາຍ​ພົນ​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ ທ່ານ​ມິນ ອອງ ​ລາຍ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ​ເຖິງ​ແຜນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ​ປຸ້ມ​ລຸມ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ​ກັນ ຢູ່ຄຳ​ປາໄສ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນຳ​ພາ​ພິ​ທີສະ​ຫຼອງ​ເອກ​ກະ​ລາດຄົບ​ຮອບ 75 ປີ ​ຈາກ​ອັງ​ກິດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ​.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ອົງ​ການຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ສາ​ກົນ ພ້ອ​ມ​ດ້ວຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັ​ບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຕໍ່ “​ລະ​ບອບ​ການປົກ​ຄອງແບບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ ມີຫລາຍ​ພັກ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ວິ​ໄນ” ອັນ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ຄິດຂອງ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ປົກຄອງທະ​ຫານ ທີ່ໄດ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

ການ​ເ​ຄື່ອ​ນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ ອາດ​ມີ​ຂຶນ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ເວ​ລ​າ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ອາ​ຍຸພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ 6 ເດືອນ​ເທື່ອ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ເສັດ​ສິ້​ນ​ລົງ. ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃຊ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໄດ້​ຍຶດ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພາປີ 2021 ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖ​ະບານທີ່​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ ຂອງທ່ານ​ນາ​ງອອງຊານ ຊູ​ຈີ.

ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຢຶດອຳ​ນາດ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ ​ໄດ້​ຕ່າວປີ້ນ ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ເກືອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຫ້າ​ສິບ​ປີ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ທະ​ຫານ. ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ກະ​ທຳ​ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກມີ​ການ​ສໍ້​ໂກງຢູ່​ໜ່ວຍປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ ​ແຕ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ອິ​ດ​ສະ​ຫລະ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່ເປັນ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ.

“​ພ້ອມ​ກັບປະ​ສົບ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ການ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງທີ່​ເສ​ລີ​ແລະ​ເປັນ​ທຳ ຈະຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ສອດ​ຄ່ອງກັບລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ​ປີ 2008 ແລະຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ຕື່ມ ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ມອບໜ້າ​ທີ່​ວຽກ​ງານ​ຕ່າງ​ໆຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ​ ໃຫ້ແກ່​ພັກ​ທີ່​ຊະ​ນະໄປ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ສອດ​ຄ່ອງ​ກັບ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ຖານ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມິນ ​ອອງ ລາຍ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ຖ​ະ​ແຫລງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທີ່ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ເນ​ປີດໍ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທານ​ການ​ເດີນ​ສວນ​ສະ​ໜາມຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່.

ບັນ​ດາກົມ​ກອງຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ກອນ ໄດ້​ຍ່າງ​ລຽນ​ແຖວ​ເປັນ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ໄກ້​ກັບບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ສະ​ພາທີ່​ງົດ​ງາມ​ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຖີ້ມ​ລະ​ເບີດ ແລະ​ຝູງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ເຮ​ລິ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ ບິນ​ຜ່ານ​ຂ້​າມ​ຫົວ.

ແຜນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ເບິ່ງ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງວ່າ ເປັ​ນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຍຶດ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ເປັນ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ ຜ່ານການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ ແລະ​ເພື່ອຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ. ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຈະ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ສອງ​ປີ​ເພື່ອ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖືຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານໃດໆ.

Myanmar's ruling military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, on Wednesday described plans for an election later this year and called for national unity in a speech as he led a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of independence from Britain.

He urged other nations and international organizations, as well as his country's own people, to support "the genuine, discipline-flourishing multiparty democratic system," a concept the ruling military has defined as its goal.

The first real move toward holding polls could occur at the end of this month, when the latest six-month extension of a state of emergency is completed. The state of emergency was instituted to allow military rule after the army seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The army's takeover reversed nearly a decade of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule. The military has said it acted due to massive voting fraud in the poll, though independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.

"Upon accomplishing the provisions of the state of emergency, free and fair elections will be held in line with the 2008 constitution, and further work will be undertaken to hand over state duties to the winning party in accordance with the democratic standards," Min Aung Hlaing declared in his speech in the capital, Naypyitaw, where he also presided over a large-scale parade.

Military units and civil servants marched in formation close to the grandiose parliament complex while fighter jets, bombers and helicopters flew overhead.

The plan for a general election is widely seen as an attempt to normalize the military's seizure of power through the ballot box and to deliver a result that ensures the generals retain control. The military will control the entire process and has spent the past two years enfeebling any credible opposition.