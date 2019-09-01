ຊາວມຸສລິມ ນິກາຍ ຊູຟີ ຂອງອີຈິບ ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ບຸນປີໃໝ່ ຂອງອິສລາມ

ໃນວັນເສົາ ທີ 31 ເດືອນສິງຫາ 2019 ນີ້ ພວກຊາວມຸສລິມ ນິກາຍ ຊູຟີ ຂອງອີຈິບ ໄດ້

ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ບຸນປີໃໝ່ ອິສລາ ປິ 1441 ໃນເຂດໂບຮານນະການ ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ

ໄຄໂຣ ຢູ່ທີ່ວັດມຸສລິມ ອາລ-ອາຊາຣ ແລະອາລ-ຮູເຊນ. ປະຕິທິນຂອງອິສລາມ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມ

ຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກພະສາດສະດາ ໂມຮຳເມັດ ໄດ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ອອກຈາກນະຄອນ

ເມັກກາ ໄປຍັງນະຄອນມາດີນາ. ປະຕິທິນຂອງອິສລາມ ເປັນປະຕິທິນຈັນທະຄະຕິ ຊຶ່ງ

ການກຳນົດ ການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ຫຼື ການສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ໃນແຕ່ລະເດືອນໃດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່

ການໝູນຮອບຂອງດວງຈັນ ແລະມີພຽງ 354 ວັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ປະຕິທິນຈັນທະຄະຕິຂອງ

ອິສລາມ ແມ່ນຖືຶກນຳໃຊ້ເພື່ອກຳນົດ ບຸນທາງສາສະໜາຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ບຸນຣາມາດານ

ບຸນອີດ ແອລ-ຟີເຕີຣ໌ ແລະ ບຸນອີດ ອາລ-ອາດາ ເປັນຕົ້ນ.

ຊາວມຸສລິມນິກາຍຊູຟີ ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ບຸນປີໃໝ່ຂອງອິສລາມ ຢູ່ຫໍບູຊາ ຂອງ “ອາລ-

ຮູເຊນ ບິນ-ອາລີ” ຊຶ່ງເປັນຫຼານຊາຍ ຂອງພະສາດສະດາ ໂມຮຳເມັດ.

ວັດທີ່ສຳຄັນຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນ ອາລ-ອາຊາຣ ຈະຖືກປະດັບປະດາດ້ວຍໄຟສີຂຽວ ອັນເປັນ

ສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ບຸນປີໃໝ່ຂອງອິສລາມ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບັນດານາຍພົນທະຫານ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ

ແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງຕ່າງໆ ກໍໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການສະເຫຼີມ

ສະຫຼອງບຸນປີໃໝ່ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ຫ້າມການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼາມ

ໃນສາທາລະນະ ສຳລັບປີນີ້ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ສະຖານະການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີຮັບຜິດຊອບ ດ້ານສາສະໜາ ທ່ານມົກຕາ ໂກມາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໂອວາດ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຂອງພະສາດສະດາ ໂມຮຳເມັດ ອອກຈາກນະຄອນເມັກກາ ບ່ອນ

ທີ່ພະອົງກຳເນີດ ໄປຍັງນະຄອນມາດີນາ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນດາຜູ້ສັດທາຂອງພະອົງ ດັ່ງກັບ

ອົບພະຍົບ ແລະສິນທຳຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງເລື້ອງລາວທີ່ເລົ່າມານີ້.

ອີງຕາມປະຕິທິນຂອງອິສລາມ ແມ່ນມີພຽງ 354 ວັນຕໍ່ປີ ຊຶ່ງຖືກຈັດສັນໃນ 12 ເດືອນ

ໂດຍມີຊື່ຕາມລຳດັບດັ່ງນີ້: ມູຮາຣາມ ຊາຟາຣ ຣາບາຍ ອາລ-ອາວອລ ຣາບາຍ ອາລ-

ທານີ ຈູມາດາ ອາລ-ທານີ ຣາຈາບ ຊາ’ບານ ຣາມາດານ ຊໍວາລ ດູລ ກາ’ດາ ແລະ ດູລ

ຮີຈາ. ພວກພົນລະເມືອງບາງສ່ວນ ໃນອີຈິບ ໄດ້ພາກັນແຂວນໄຟ LED ໃສ່ເຮືອນຂອງ

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ ເພື່ອຕ້ອນຮັບບຸນປີໃໝ່.

Saturday, August 31, 2019. The Muslim Sufi sects of Egypt celebrated the Islamic new year of 1441 in the ancient part of Cairo by the Al-Azhar and Al-Hussain Mosques. The Islamic calendar started after the Prophet Mohamed migrated from Mecca to Madina. The Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar in which any month's beginning or end is determined by sighting the moon and is only 354 days. The Islamic lunar calendar is used to set the dates for religious events like Ramadan, Eid El-Fitr, and Eid Al-Adha.



Sufi Muslims celebrate the Islamic new year by the shrine of "Al-Hussain Bin-Ali," the grandson of the Prophet Mohamed.



Major mosques like Al-Azhar display green lights as part of celebrations of the Islamic new year. (H. Elrasam/VOA)



Representatives of the presidency, military generals, parliament members, and government ministers attended the official celebration. Authorities banned public celebrations this year because of the unclear security situation.

Religion minister Mokhtar Gomaa gave a sermon about the migration of the Prophet Mohamed from Mecca, where he grew up, to Madina with his followers as refugees and the morals behind the story.



The Islamic year is only 354 days distributed in 12 months named in order: Muharram, Safar, Rabi Al-Awal, Rabi Al-Thani, Jumada Al-Awal, Jumada Al-Thani, Rajab, Sha'ban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Dhul Qa' dah, and Dhul Hijjah.

Some residents in Egypt hung LED lights on their houses to welcome the new year.