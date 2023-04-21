ຊາວມຸສລິມເສັດສິ້ນ ເດືອນຣາມາດານ ແລ້ວເລີ້ມສະຫລອງ ບຸນ Eid al-Fitr ທ່າມກາງ ສົງຄາມ ແລະ ການປະນີປະນອມກັນ

ສ່ວນໃຫ່ຍຂອງຊາວມຸສລິມຢູ່ໃນໂລກ ໄດ້ພາກັນລຳລຶກການເສັດສິ້ນຂອງເດືອນອົດອາຫານ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຣາມາດານ ເວລາຕາເວັນຕົກດິນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ແລະນຳພາເຂົ້າສູ່ວັນພັກບຸນ Eid al-Fitr ແຕ່ກິດຈະການບຸນໄດ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ເງົາມືືດ ຂອງສົງຄາມການຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມຊູດານ ແລະການຢຽບກັນຕາຍຢູ່ໃນເຢເມນ.

ຢູ່ໃນພາກສ່ວນອື່ນໆຂອງຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ວັນພັກບຸນໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນທ່າມກາງການປະນີປະນອມ ແລະການສ້າງຕັ້ງສາຍສຳພັນ ລະຫວ່າງ ອະດີດຄູ່ປໍລະປັກ.

ປະຕິທິນຂອງອິສລາມ ແມ່ນປະຕິທິນດວງເດືອນ ແລະອີງໃສ່ການເຫັນດວງຈັນ ເຊິ່ງເປັນບາງສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ມຸສລິມຂອງສາດສະໜາອິສລາມ ມັກຈະບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມນຳກັນ. ເດືອນຣາມາດານ ເຫັນວ່າ ພວກທີ່ນົບໄຫວ້ອົດອາຫານແຕ່ລະມື້ຈາກ ຕາເວັນຂຶ້ນຈົນຮອດຕາເວັນຕົກ ເສັດສິ້ນດ້ວຍການສະຫລອງບຸນ Eid al-Fitr.

ປີນີ້ ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ວັນພັກເກີດຂຶ້ນທ່າມກາງການສູ້ລົບ ແລະສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ໂດຍສະເພາະ ຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ.

ຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ ວັນພັກໄດ້ບົດບັງດ້ວຍການແຜ່ລາມຂອງສົງຄາມ ລະຫວ່າງກອງທັບ ແລະຄູ່ປໍລະປັກຂອງທະຫານບ້ານ ເຖິງແມ່ນໄດ້ມີຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຕົກລົງຢຸດຍິງສອງຄັ້ງ. ການສູ້ລົບນັບແຕ່ວັນເສົາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ໄດ້ສັງຫານຫລາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຫລາຍພັນຄົນ.

ໃນເຢເມນ ຊາວໂລກອາຣັບທີ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເປັນປະເທດທຸກຈົນ ເກີດການຢຽບກັນຕາຍໃນຕອນແລງວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ໃນງານກຸສົນ ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງຂອງຊານາ ທີ່ເປັນເຂດພວກກະບົດຄວບຄຸມ ໄດ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 78 ຄົນ ແລະບາດເຈັບ 77 ຄົນ.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດ້ານສາສະໜາ ໃນທັງ ຊູດານ ແລະເຢເມນ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະເລີ້ມຂີດໝາຍ ຂອງບຸນ Eid al-Fitr ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້.

Large parts of the Muslim world marked the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at sundown Thursday and ushered in the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, but the festivities were overshadowed by raging battles for control of Sudan and a deadly stampede in Yemen.

In other parts of the region, the holiday came against the backdrop of reconciliation and rapprochement between former rivals.

The Islamic calendar is lunar and depends on the sighting of the moon — something Muslim religious authorities tend to disagree on. Ramadan sees worshippers fasting daily from dawn to sunset, ending with Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

This year again, the holiday comes amid fighting and devastation, particularly in the Middle East.

In Sudan, the holiday was eclipsed by raging battles between the army and its rival paramilitary force, despite two attempted cease-fires. The fighting since Saturday has killed hundreds of people and wounded thousands.

In Yemen, the Arab world's most impoverished nation, a stampede late Wednesday at a charitable event in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa killed at least 78 people and injured 77.

Religious authorities in both Sudan and Yemen said they will mark the start of Eid al-Fitr on Friday.