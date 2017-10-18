6 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນການໂຈມຕີ ທີ່ແຂວງ ບາລູຈິສຕານ ຂອງ ປາກິສຖານ

ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 6 ຄົນ ເມື່ອລົດຕຳຫຼວດຄັນນຶ່ງ ຖືກວາງລະເບີດໃສ່ ທີ່ພາກ

ຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງປາກິສຖານ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ລົດຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ພວມຂັບໄປຕາມຖະໜົນ Saryab ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ

Quetta ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງເອກ ຂອງແຂວງ Baluchistan ເວລາລົດທີ່ບັນທຸກລະເບີດ

ຄັນນຶ່ງ ບີບຄະນວນໃຫ້ແຕກຂຶ້ນ. ຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 4 ຄົນແມ່ນເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່

ຕຳຫຼວດ. ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງມີ 20 ກວ່າຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຈາກເຫດລະເບີດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ເວລານີ້ ພວມມີການສືບສວນ ເພື່ອລົງຄວາມເຫັນວ່າ ຜູ້ໂຈມຕີສະຫຼະຊີບເປັນຜູ້ຮັບ

ຜິດຊອບຫຼືບໍ່ ຫຼືລົດທີ່ບັນທຸກລະເບີດຄັນນັ້ນຖືກບີບຄະນວນໃຫ້ແຕກຂຶ້ນຈາກໄລຍະ

ໄກ ເວລາລົດບັນທຸກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດແລ່ນກາຍໄປ.

ແຂວງ Baluchistan ທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນໄປດ້ວຍນ້ຳມັນ ພວມປະສົບກັບການກໍ່ກະບົດ

ແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນ ໃນລະດັບທີ່ບໍ່ຮ້າຍແຮງແລະການໂຈມຕີຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ

ອິສລາມ. ອົງການຂ່າວຮອຍເຕີ້ິ ກ່າວວ່າກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໃນປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາ

ຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.

At least six people were killed when a police vehicle was bombed in southwest Pakistan Wednesday.



Officials say the vehicle was driving down the Saryab Road on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, when a car loaded with explosives detonated.At least four of those killed were policemen. More than 20 others were injured in the blast.



An investigation is underway to determine if a suicide bomber was responsible, or if the explosives-filled car was detonated remotely when the police truck was passing by.



The oil-rich Baluchistan province is plagued by a low-level separatist insurgency and an Islamic militant forces.Reuters news agency says the Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack.