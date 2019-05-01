ໜັ​ງ​ສື​ພິມວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ໂພ​ສທ໌ ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ເບີຣ​ຕ໌ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​

ຈົດໝາຍ​ໄປ​ຫາລັດຖະມົນຕີ ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸຕິ​ທຳ ທ່າ​ນ​ວິ​ລ​ລ​ຽມ ບາ​ຣ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ ຈົ່ມວ່າ

ກ່ຽວກັບ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານສະ​ຫລຸບ​ສີ່​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ການ​ພິ​ສູ​ດເລື້ອງ​ທີ່ວ່າຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຫຍຸ້ງກ່ຽວໃນການ

​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງທີ່​ວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້​ “ບອກ​ເຖິງ​ເນື້ອ​ເລື້ອງ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ຖ້ວນ ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ຄວາ​ມ​ເປັນ​ມາ”

ຂອງ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣ ຕໍ່​ສະ​ພາ ແລະ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ພາດ​ຫົວ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ

​ສະ​ຫລຸບຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ອັນ​ຍາວ​ນານ ໄປ​ສູ່ການທີ່​ວ່າ

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ໜ່ວຍໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນສົມ

​ຮູ້​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊ​ຍ ເພື່ອ​ຫັນເຫ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປີ 2016 ໃຫ້​ມາ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ

​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ.

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ໂພ​ສ​ທ໌ນັ້ນແມ່ນວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ຫາ​ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣວ່າ

“ບັດ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ສັບ​ສົນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດເຫັນຂອງ​ຜົນທີ່​ອອກ​ມາ​ຂອງ​

ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຮົາ. ນີ້​ເປັນ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ ທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈຕໍ່​ອັນ​ທີ່​ກະ

​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ເພື່ອ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ຈາກ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​

ນະ​ຊົນ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມທີ່ ໃນ​ຜົນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ການ​

ສື​ບສວນຄັ້ງນີ້.

ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແຈ້ງ​ຂາວ​ຢ່າງສະ​ເພາະ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ​ວ່າ ການ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ​ ຕໍ່ເອກ

​ກະ​ສານສີ່​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ

ອັນໃດວ່າມີການ​ຮວມ​ຫົວ​ກັນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ນອກນັ້ນຈົດໝາຍດັ່ງ

ກ່າວຍັງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ​ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ຫລຸບ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງຂະບວນການ​

ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ເລື້ອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວແກ່​ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣ ກັບທ່ານ​ ຣອດ ໂຣ​ເຊນ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ຜູ້ຮອງ

ຂອງເພິ່ນ​ ເປັນຜູ້ລົງຄວາມເຫັນ.

ທັງສອງທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ພວກເພິ່ນ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ພົບ​ເຫັນຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ໃດໆໃນ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ

​ຜິດຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ.

ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ຄວາມ​ຊົງຈຳ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໃຫ້ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ

ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງທິດ​ທາງ​ຂອງການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ.



Special Counsel Robert Mueller sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr in March complaining his initial four-page summation of the Russian election probe failed to "fully capture the context, nature, and substance" of the investigation, The Washington Post reports.



Barr's note to Congress and the public was intended to highlight the conclusions Mueller reached in his long investigation into whether U.S. President Donald Trump and his campaign conspired with Russia to swing the 2016 election in Trump's favor.



According to the Post, Mueller wrote to Barr "there is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the (justice) department appointed the special counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations."



It is unclear precisely what Mueller objected to in Barr's four-page memo which said that Mueller could not find evidence of a conspiracy between Trump and the Russians. It also said that Mueller made no conclusions whether Trump obstructed justice, leaving that matter to Barr and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein.



Both said they could not find any criminal intent on the president's part.



Barr's memo led many to believe that the president did not try to derail the Mueller probe.



But the redacted Mueller report released on April 18 painted a much more damning picture of Trump. It spelled out numerous instances of possible obstruction, but citied Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted.



The Justice Department said Tuesday Barr had telephoned Mueller to discuss the special counsel's letter and that the conversation was "cordial and professional."



A spokeswoman said Mueller emphasized that nothing in Barr's four-page memo was "inaccurate or misleading," but that Mueller was upset by the "lack of context and resulting media coverage" on the obstruction question.



Barr is set to testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee and will likely be asked why he decided the president did not obstruct justice. Mueller also plans to testify at a date to be announced.



While the Mueller report concluded that Trump and his campaign did not collude with Russia, it left many people confused and angry, believing the evidence of Trump's guilt, reluctance to fully cooperate, and his efforts to obstruct justice are clear.



Trump has alternately blasted Mueller and praised him as "honorable," but says the report exonerates him of any crime.