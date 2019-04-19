ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການສືບສວນສອບສວນຂອງໄອຍະການພິເສດ ທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ມັລເລີ

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການແຊກແຊງ​ເຂົ້າໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2016 ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ໄດ້

ຖືກເປິດເຜີຍ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້​ຊອກ

​ຫາທາງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົດທ່ານມັລເລີ ອອກຈາກໜ້າທີ່.

ບົດລາຍງານ ທີ່ຍາວກວ່າ 400 ໜ້າ ສະບັບທີ່ຖືກລຶບອອກ ໃນບາງສ່ວນບາງຕອນນັ້ນ

ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ ໂດຍລັດຖະມົນຕີວ່າການ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ທ່ານ ວີລລຽມ ບາຣ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້

ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ປີ 2017 ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊີ້ນຳ ທີ່ປຶກສາຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານ

ດອນ ແມັກແກນ ໃຫ້ບອກທ່ານມັ​ລ​ເລີ ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຕ້ອງຖືກປົດ ຍ້ອນມີການຂັດແຍ້ງ

ທາງດ້ານຜົນປະໂຫຍດ.

ລາຍງານນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານແມັກແກນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມ ການຊີ້ນຳ ຂອງ ທ່ານ

ທຣຳ ຫາກແຕ່ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າ ທ່ານຈະລາອອກ ແທນທີ່ຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດໃນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານ

ຖືວ່າ ອາດ​ຈະເປັນ ການຄາດຕະກຳ ໃນຄືນວັນເສົາ ຫຼື Saturday Night Massacre.”

ຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ວ່າ Saturday Night Massacre ໝາຍເຖິງເຫດການ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນປະ

ຫວັດສາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄືການປົດບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພິທັກກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍຄົນ ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣີເຈີຣ໌ດ ນິກສັນ ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ ປີ 1973 ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່​ເກີດ​

ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ ສະ​ໄໝ Watergate ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານ ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງນັ້ນ.

ບໍ່ດົນກ່ອນທີ່ລາຍງານຈະຖືກເປີດເຜີຍຕໍ່ມະຫາຊົນ ທ່ານບາ ໄດ້ບອກບັນດານັກ ຂ່າວວ່າ

ລາຍງານບໍ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດກັບມົສກູ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວ

ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາວ່າ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳອຳນາດແລ້ວ ທ່ານທຣຳ “ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີເຈດຕະນາ

ໃນທາງທີ່ເສຍຫາຍ” ທີ່ຈະຂັດຂວາງການສອບສວນ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ອ້າງມາຍາວນານວ່າ ການກວດສອບຂອງທ່ານມັລເລີ ເປັນ“ການຫາ

ເລື້ອງຈັບຜິດ ຫຼື Witch Hunt” ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ວ່າ “ອັນນີ້ ບໍ່ຄວນ

ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄົນອື່ນໆອີກເລີຍ ເລື້ອງ​ຫຼອ​ກລວງນີ້. ມັນບໍ່ຄວນເກີດຂຶ້ນ

ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄົນອື່ນໆອີກ.”

ເມື່ອທ້າຍເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ​ໃນ​ການສະຫຼຸບການພົບເຫັນຂອງທ່ານມັລເລີ ນັ້ນ ທ່ານບາຣ

ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໄອຍະການພິເສດ ໄດ້ສະລຸບວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ບໍ່ໄດ້ສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ກັບຣັດເຊຍ

ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕັດສິນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງຂະບວນການຍຸຕິທຳ ຫຼືບໍ່.

ຄະນະກຳມະການດ້ານຕຸລາການຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳ ທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້

ເປີດເຜີຍໜັງສືສະບັບນຶ່ງ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ທ່ານມັລເລີ ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ການ

ຕໍ່ໜ້າຄະນະກຳມະການດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ “​ໂດຍໄວທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election released on Thursday indicates that President Donald Trump sought to force Mueller's removal.



The redacted version of the more than 400 page report released by Attorney General William Barr said that in June of 2017, Trump directed White House Counsel Don McGahn to tell him Mueller must be dismissed due to conflicts of interest.



The report said that "McGahn did not carry out the direction, however, deciding that he would resign rather than trigger what he regarded as a potential Saturday Night Massacre."The Saturday Night Massacre refers to President Richard Nixon's firing of key law enforcement officials in October 1973 during the Watergate era.



Shortly before the report went public,Barr told reporters it exonerates President Trump of colluding with Moscow and said that later, after assuming power, Trump had "no corrupt intent" to obstruct the probe.



Trump, who has long referred to the Mueller probe as a "Witch Hunt" said Thursday "This should never happen to another president again, this hoax. It should never happen to another president again."



Late last month, in a summary of Mueller's findings, Barr said the special counsel had concluded that Trump had not colluded with Russia, but reached no decision on whether he had obstructed justice.



The Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee released a letter Thursday requesting that Mueller testify before the panel "as soon as possible."