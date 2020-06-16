ນາຍແພດບໍ່ມີພົມແດນ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ສິ້ນສຸດການປະຕິບັດງານ ຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມ ຕີ ທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍ

ອົງການໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອມະນຸດສະທຳດ້ານການແພດຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກອົງການນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຖອນອອກຈາກໂຮງໝໍ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ປະເທດອັຟການິສຖານ ນຶ່ງເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກພວກມືປືນທີ່ບໍ່ຊາບຝ່າຍ ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໂຈມຕີພະແນກອອກລູກ ແລະໄດ້ສັງຫານພວກແມ່ຍິງຢ່າງເປັນລະບົບ 16 ຄົນ.

ອົງການແພດບໍ່ມີພົມແດນ ທີ່ຮູ້ໃນຊື່ຫຍໍ້ເປັນພາສາຝຣັ່ງວ່າ MSF ໄດ້ປະກາດ ການຕັດສິນໃຈດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນນີ້ ໂດຍໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີ ທີ່ “ໂຫດຮ້າຍ” ໃນວັນທີ 12 ພຶດສະພາຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍ Dasht-e-Barchi ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງອັຟການິສຖານ ຍັງບໍ່ກຸ່ມໃດອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຫລື ຫຼືບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ມູນໃດໆກ່ຽວກັບພວກຄົນຮ້າຍ ຫຼືຈຸດປະສົງໃນການໂຈມຕີເທື່ອ.

ນາງພະດຸງຄັນຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ແກ່ອົງການ MSF ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ ເດັກນ້ອຍ ສອງຄົນ ແລະອີກຫົກຄົນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ໃນເວລາມີການໂຈມຕີໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດເຊັ່ນກັນ. ຖະແຫຼງການໄດ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ອົງການ MSF ໄດ້ບໍລິຫານພະແນກອອກລູກ ຢຸ່ໂຮງໝໍດັ່ງກ່າວ ນັບແຕ່ເດືອນພະຈິກ 2014 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ແລະໄດ້ໃຫ້ການບໍ ລິການໂດຍບໍ່ເສຍຄ່າອອກລູກແລະບ່ອນເບິ່ງເດັກນ້ອຍເກີດໃໝ່. ຖະແຫຼງການ ກ່າວວ່າ ການປະຕິບັດງານດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳແມ່ນ “ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ສຸດ” ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ທີ່ໃສ່ພວກພະນັກງານແລະຄົນເຈັບນັ້ນອາດຈະເກີດ ຂຶ້ນຊໍ້າອີກໃນອະນາຄົດ.

A global medical humanitarian organization has withdrawn from a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, a month after unknown gunmen raided the facility’s maternity ward and “systematically" killed 16 women.



Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, announced its decision Monday, noting that the May 12 “horrifying” assault on the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital in the Afghan capital remained unclaimed, nor has there been any information about the perpetrators or motive.



A midwife working for MSF, two young children and six other people present at the time of the attack were also killed.



The statement explained MSF has run the maternity ward at the hospital since November 2014 and provided free-of-charge maternity and neonatal care. It said the humanitarian mission was “deeply concerned” that similar attacks targeting its staff and patients may be repeated in the future.

