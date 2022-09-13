ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນພາ​ກັນ​ໄປ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ​ໃນວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ມືີ້ນີ້ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພ​ຣະ​ຣາຊີ​ນີ ເ​ອລິ​ຊາ​ແບັດ ທີ​ສອງ ຢູ່​ພະ​ວິ​ຫານ St. Gile ໃນນະ​ຄອນ Edinburg ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ພັນ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ຂ້າມ​ຄືນ ເພື່ອ​ຫາໂອ​ກາດ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຍ່າງ​ຜ່ານ​ໂລງ​ພະ​ບໍ​ລົ​ມ​ມະ​ສົບ​ຂອງພະຣາ​ຊີ​ນີ ກ່ອນ​ຈະຖືກ​ສົ່ງໄປ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ລອນດອນ.

​ເຈົ້າ​ຍິງ​ແອນ ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດຈະ​ຕິດ​ຕາມພະ​ບໍ​ລົມ​ມະສົບ​ໄປ​ນຳເຮືອ​ບິນ ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ສູ່​ນະ​ຫຼວງຄອນ​ລອນດອນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້​ພະ​ບໍ​ລົມ​ມະສົບ​ຂອງ​ພ​ຣະ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ນີ ກ່ອນ​ອື່ນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ພ​ະ​ຣາ​ດຊະ​ວັງບັກ​ກິງ​ແຮມ ແລະ​ຫັ​ລງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ພິ​ທີ​ແຫ່​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດ​ຍ​ກະ​ສັດ​ຊາລສ໌ ໄປ​ສູ່​ຣາດ​ຊະ​ວັງ​ແວສມິນສເຕີ ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນສັດ​ຕະ​ວັດ​ທີ 11 ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພ​ະ​ອົງ​ຈະຖືກ​ດອຍ​ໄວ້ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສີ່​ວັນ​ ຊຶ່ງຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ເປີດ 23 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຕໍ່​ມື້ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າໄປໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ. ​ພິ​ທີ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຈາກ​ພ​ະ​ຣາດ​ຊະ​ວັງ.

ຫລາ​ຍ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເຄົາ​ລົບ​ພ​ະສົບ ໃນ ພະຣາດຊະວັງແວສມິນສເຕີ.

​ພ​ຣະຣາ​ຊີ​ນີ​ເອ​ລິ​ຊາ​ແບັດ ​ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ພະ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ ​ຢູ່ປາ​ສາດ​ບາ​ລ​ໂມຣານ ​ໃນ​ເຂດທີ່ຮາບ​ສູງຂອງສະ​ກັອດ​ແລນ ​ເປັນບ່ອນພ​ຣະ​ອົງ​ໄດ້ຊື່ນ​ຊົມ.

​ກະ​ສັດ​ຊາ​ລສ໌ ແລະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍິງ​ແອນ ແລະ​ພ​ະ​ຍາດ​ຕິ​ວົງ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ເຈົ້າ​ຊາຍ​ແອນ​ດ​ຣູ ແລະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຊາຍ​ເອດເຫວີດ ໄດ້​ໄຕ້​ທຽນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທີ່ພະ​ວິ​ຫານ St. Giles ກົ້ມ​ຫົວ​ລົງ​ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຢືນ​ຢູ່​ສີ່​ດ້ານ​ຂອງ​ຫີບ​ສົບ​ພ​ຣະ​ມານ​ດາ.

​ພ​ະ​ສົບ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ພະ​ວິ​ຫານ St. Giles ໃນ​ພິ​ທີ​ແຫ່ແບບງຽບ​ສະ​ຫງົບຜ່ານ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ Edenburg ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ສະ​ແດງ​ການ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ມື້​ລາງ​ພະ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ນີ​.

ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ພິ​ທີ​ແຫ່​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ພະ​ວິ​ຫານ St. Giles ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມ​າ​ຊິກພະ​ຍາດ​ຕິ​ວົງ ​ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ການ​ເມືອງ ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ພິ​ທີ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ໃນ​ ແກ່

​ພ​ະ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ນີ​.

ຄຸນ​ພໍ່​ຄາ​ລຳ ແມັກ​ລິ​ອັອດ ກ່າວ​ວ່​າ “ແລະ​ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມາ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ເພື່ອ​ອຳ​ລ​າມື້​ລາງ​ພະ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ນີຂອງ​ສະ​ກັອດ​ແລນ ​ທີ່​ຊີ​ວິດ​ພ​ຣະ​ອົງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ໂລກ​ທີ່​ເຮົາ​ພາ​ກັນ​ສະ​ຫລອງ ​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ຫອມ​ສະ​ກັອດ​ແລນໄດ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຂານ.”

Members of the public paid their respects Tuesday to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, with many waiting overnight for a final opportunity to file past the queen’s coffin before it is flown to London.

Princess Anne is due to accompany the coffin on the flight back to London later Tuesday.

The queen’s body will be taken to Buckingham Palace first, then transferred in a public procession led by King Charles III to the 11th-century Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for four days. The hall will be open 23 hours a day for visitors. It will be guarded by soldiers from the royal household.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to travel to Westminster to pay their respects.

A solemn procession

Elizabeth died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a place she cherished.

King Charles III, Princess Anne and their siblings Prince Andrew and Prince Edward held a silent vigil Monday in St. Giles’ Cathedral, bowing their heads as they stood at the four sides of their mother’s coffin.

The body was brought to the cathedral in a solemn procession through the streets of Edinburgh, where thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the late monarch.

After the procession reached St. Giles’ Cathedral, members of the royal family along with political leaders attended a service inside for the queen.

“And so, we gather to bid Scotland’s farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary,” the Rev. Calum MacLeod said.