ປະຊາຊົນພາກັນໄປໄວ້ອາໄລໃນວັນອັງຄານມືີ້ນີ້ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພຣະຣາຊີນີ ເອລິຊາແບັດ ທີສອງ ຢູ່ພະວິຫານ St. Gile ໃນນະຄອນ Edinburg ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຫລາຍໆຄົນພັນລໍຖ້າຂ້າມຄືນ ເພື່ອຫາໂອກາດສຸດທ້າຍຍ່າງຜ່ານໂລງພະບໍລົມມະສົບຂອງພະຣາຊີນີ ກ່ອນຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປນະຄອນລອນດອນ.
ເຈົ້າຍິງແອນ ມີກຳນົດຈະຕິດຕາມພະບໍລົມມະສົບໄປນຳເຮືອບິນ ກັບຄືນສູ່ນະຫຼວງຄອນລອນດອນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ພະບໍລົມມະສົບຂອງພຣະຣາຊີນີ ກ່ອນອື່ນຈະນຳໄປພະຣາດຊະວັງບັກກິງແຮມ ແລະຫັລງຈາກນັ້ນຈະທຳພິທີແຫ່ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳພາໂດຍກະສັດຊາລສ໌ ໄປສູ່ຣາດຊະວັງແວສມິນສເຕີ ທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນໃນສັດຕະວັດທີ 11 ບ່ອນທີ່ພະອົງຈະຖືກດອຍໄວ້ເປັນທາງການເປັນເວລາສີ່ວັນ ຊຶ່ງຈະມີການເປີດ 23 ຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມື້ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນເຂົ້າໄປໄວ້ອາໄລ. ພິທີຈະຖືກຮັກສາປ້ອງກັນໂດຍພວກທະຫານຈາກພະຣາດຊະວັງ.
ຫລາຍສິບພັນຄົນຄາດວ່າ ຈະເດີນທາງໄປສະແດງຄວາມເຄົາລົບພະສົບ ໃນ ພະຣາດຊະວັງແວສມິນສເຕີ.
ພຣະຣາຊີນີເອລິຊາແບັດ ໄດ້ສິ້ນພະຊົນໃນວັນພະຫັດ ຢູ່ປາສາດບາລໂມຣານ ໃນເຂດທີ່ຮາບສູງຂອງສະກັອດແລນ ເປັນບ່ອນພຣະອົງໄດ້ຊື່ນຊົມ.
ກະສັດຊາລສ໌ ແລະເຈົ້າຍິງແອນ ແລະພະຍາດຕິວົງຄົນອື່ນໆ ເຈົ້າຊາຍແອນດຣູ ແລະເຈົ້າຊາຍເອດເຫວີດ ໄດ້ໄຕ້ທຽນຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສະຫງົບວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ທີ່ພະວິຫານ St. Giles ກົ້ມຫົວລົງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢືນຢູ່ສີ່ດ້ານຂອງຫີບສົບພຣະມານດາ.
ພະສົບໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ພະວິຫານ St. Giles ໃນພິທີແຫ່ແບບງຽບສະຫງົບຜ່ານບັນດາຖະໜົນຫົນທາງໃນນະຄອນ Edenburg ບ່ອນທີ່ຫລາຍພັນຄົນພາກັນອອກມາສະແດງການໄວ້ອາໄລ ໃຫ້ແກ່ມື້ລາງພະຣາຊີນີ.
ຫລັງຈາກພິທີແຫ່ໄດ້ໄປເຖິງພະວິຫານ St. Giles ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພະຍາດຕິວົງ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນດາຜູ້ນຳການເມືອງ ໄດ້ພາກັນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນພິທີຢູ່ຂ້າງໃນ ແກ່
ພະຣາຊີນີ.
ຄຸນພໍ່ຄາລຳ ແມັກລິອັອດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະເພາະສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາມາເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນເພື່ອອຳລາມື້ລາງພະຣາຊີນີຂອງສະກັອດແລນ ທີ່ຊີວິດພຣະອົງໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ປະເທດຊາດ ແລະໂລກທີ່ເຮົາພາກັນສະຫລອງ ແລະຜູ້ທີ່ຮັກຫອມສະກັອດແລນໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ກ່າວຂານ.”
Members of the public paid their respects Tuesday to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, with many waiting overnight for a final opportunity to file past the queen’s coffin before it is flown to London.
Princess Anne is due to accompany the coffin on the flight back to London later Tuesday.
The queen’s body will be taken to Buckingham Palace first, then transferred in a public procession led by King Charles III to the 11th-century Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for four days. The hall will be open 23 hours a day for visitors. It will be guarded by soldiers from the royal household.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to travel to Westminster to pay their respects.
A solemn procession
Elizabeth died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a place she cherished.
King Charles III, Princess Anne and their siblings Prince Andrew and Prince Edward held a silent vigil Monday in St. Giles’ Cathedral, bowing their heads as they stood at the four sides of their mother’s coffin.
The body was brought to the cathedral in a solemn procession through the streets of Edinburgh, where thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the late monarch.
After the procession reached St. Giles’ Cathedral, members of the royal family along with political leaders attended a service inside for the queen.
“And so, we gather to bid Scotland’s farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary,” the Rev. Calum MacLeod said.