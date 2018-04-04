ກ້ອງສ່ອງ ອະວະກາດ ຮັບເບິລ ຄົ້ນພົບ ດາວທີ່ໄກທີ່ສຸດ ເທົ່າທີ່ເຄີຍເຫັນມາ

ບັນດານັກດາລາສາດທີ່ໃຊ້ກ້ອງສ່ອງອະວະກາດ ຮັບເບີລ ໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບດາວທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງ

ໄກທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ເຄີຍພົບເຫັນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມດາວສີຟ້າຕັ້ງຢູ່ໄກກວ່າເຄິ່ງທາງ ຂ້າມຈັກ

ກະວານ.

ດາວດັ່ງກ່າວ, ຖືກເອີ້ນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການວ່າ MACS J1149+2223 Lensed

Star-1, ມີຊື່ຫຼິ້ນວ່າ ອີຄາຣັສ (Icarus).

ມັນຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກ 100 ກວ່າເທົ່າ ຈາກອີກດາວດວງນຶ່ງທີ່ຖືກຄົ້ນພົບກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້, ອີງຕາມ

ທ່ານ ແພັດທຣິກ ແຄລລີ “Patrick Kelly,” ນັກດາ ລາສາດຟີຊິກ ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາ

ໄລລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕ້າ.

ອີງຕາມລາຍງານທີ່ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ ໂດຍສະຖາບັນວິທະຍາສາດ ກ້ອງສ່ອງອະວະກາດ,

ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມກ້ອງສ່ອງ ຮັບເບິລ, ກ່າວວ່າດາວດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກຫຼາຍ,

ແສງຂອງມັນໃຊ້ເວລາ 9 ພັນລ້ານປີຈຶ່ງມາຮອດໂລກຂອງເຮົາ.

ທ່ານ ແຄລລີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນມີຊື່ຫຼິ້ນຍ້ອນວ່າ ດາວດັ່ງກ່າວປາກົດວ່າຈະເປັ່ງແສງແຈ້ງ

ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍຫາຍໄປ, ຄື Icarus ໃນນິຍາຍບູຮານ ກຣີສ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຕົນຕົວ ແລະ

ປີກຂອງລາວໄດ້ເປື່ອຍ ໃນເວລາທີ່ລາວບິນເຂົ້າໃກ້ກັບຕາເວັນຫຼາຍໂພດ.

ການທີ່ຈະຈັບຈຸດຂອງດາວດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ, ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດໄດ້ໃຊ້ຄວາມໄດ້ປຽບ

ຂອງປາກົດການທຳມະຊາດທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ເລັນຄວາມໂນ້ມຖ່ວງ” ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນການຫັນຂອງ

ແສງ ໂດຍກຸ່ມດາວຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຖັນແຖວຂອງສາຍຕານັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງມັນຈະຂະ

ຫຍາຍແສງຂອງວັນຖຸນອກອະວະກາດ ທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກອອກໄປ. ສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຈະເຮັດ

ໃຫ້ວັດຖຸມືດ ແລະ ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກສາມາດແນມເຫັນໄດ້ ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນກໍຈະບໍ່ເຫັນ.

ທ່ານ ແຄລລີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕອນນີ້ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດສຶກສາໄດ້ຢ່າງລະອຽດວ່າ ຈັກ

ກະວານນັ້ນ ເປັນແນວໃດ, ແລະ ຢ່າງສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ, ວ່າດາວດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ຄ່ອຍໆ

ປາກົດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ແນວໃດ ແລະ ທຳມະຊາດຂອງມັນ ເປັນແນວໃດ, ຢ້ອນກັບໄປເກືອບ

ວ່າໃນຍຸກຕົ້ນໆຂອງຈັກກະວານ ແລະ ດາວລຸ້ນທຳອິດນັ້ນ.”

ໃນປີ 2020, ອົງການອະວະກາດສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື NASA ມີແຜນທີ່ຈະສົ່ງກ້ອງສ່ອງອະ

ວະກາດ James Webb ຂຶ້ນໄປແທນກ້ອງສ່ອງ ຮັບ ເບິລ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນກ້ອງສັງເກດ

ດາວທີ່ມີຄວາມແຮງກວ່າ ໃນການຊອກຫາດາວອື່ນໆທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກອອກໄປຄືດາວດວງ

ນີ້.

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have detected the most distant star ever viewed, a blue behemoth located more than halfway across the universe.



The star, officially called MACS J1149+2223 Lensed Star-1, has been nicknamed Icarus.



It was a hundredfold more distant than any other lone star previously detected, according to Patrick Kelly, an astrophysicist at the University of Minnesota.



According to a report published by the Space Telescope Science Institute, which operates the Hubble, the star is so far away, its light has taken 9 billion years to reach Earth.



Kelly said the nickname stuck because the star will appear to grow brighter and then eventually disappear, like Icarus in Greek mythology, whose waxed and feathered wings melted when he flew too close to the sun.



To spot the star, scientists took advantage of a phenomenon called "gravitational lensing" — the bending of light by massive galaxy clusters in the line of sight, which magnifies more distant celestial objects. This makes dim, faraway objects visible that otherwise would be undetectable.



"We will now be able to study in detail what the universe was like, and specifically, how stars evolved and what their natures are — almost all the way back to the earliest stages of the universe and the first generations of stars," Kelly said.



In 2020, NASA plans to launch Hubble's successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, a more powerful observatory that will find other distant stars like this one.