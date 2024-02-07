ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງທີ່ໜຸນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຂັດຂວາງໂດຍການໂຈມຕີຂອງສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນ ອີຣັກ, ຊີເຣຍ ແລະ ເຢເມນ ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເປີດການໂຈມຕີສາມຄັ້ງໃນຊີເຣຍ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ ສະຫະລັດປະຕິບັດການໂຈມຕີປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງ ຢ່າງຫນ້ອຍສອງຄັ້ງໃນເຢເມນ. ຄາລາ ບາບ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ປະຈໍາທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.
ເຮືອບິນຖິ້ມລະເບີດ B-1 ທີ່ບິນໄປຈາກສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີເປົ້າໝາຍພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນໂດຍອີຣ່ານ 85 ແຫ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນອີຣັກ ແລະຊີເຣຍ ໃນວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້, ເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການສັງຫານທະຫານສະຫະ ລັດ 3 ຄົນ ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ພົນຕີ ແພັດ ຣາຍເດີ້, ໂຄສົກທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ການຕອບໂຕ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສໍາເລັດ. ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ ແຈ້ງ ຫຼືຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ນອກເໜືອໄປຈາກ ພວກເຮົາຈະດໍາເນີນງານ ແລະສະຖານທີ່ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາເລືອກ.”
ນຶ່ງມື້ຕໍ່ມາ, ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງພວກກະບົດຮູຕີ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜຸນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານ 36 ແຫ່ງໃນເຢແມນ.
ແຕ່ບັນດາຕົວແທນຂອງອີຣ່ານຢູ່ໃນ ອີຣັກ, ຊີເຣຍ ແລະ ເຢເມນ ບໍ່ປາກົດວ່າໄດ້ຮັບຂໍ້ຄວາມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້. ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜຸນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ທໍາການໂຈມຕີ ກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຄູ່ຮ່ວມພາຄີຢູ່ໃນຊີເຣຍ ສາມຄັ້ງນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້, ເຊິ່ງການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເຂດສະໜັບສະໜຸນການປະຕິບັດພາລະກິດ ໃນໝູ່ບ້ານ Green Village, ໂດຍສັງຫານກອງກຳລັງປະຊາທິປະໄຕພາຄີຊາວຊີເຣຍ 6 ຄົນ.
ສະຫະລັດຍັງໄດ້ທຳລາຍລູກສອນໄຟຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຳປັ່ນຢູ່ໃນເຂດທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍກຸ່ມກະບົດຮູຕີຂອງເຢເມນຕື່ມອີກ ໂດຍພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຍິງເຂົ້າໄປເພື່ອລົບກວນການຂົນສົ່ງສາກົນ ລຸນຫລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ທໍາການໂຈມຕີ.
ພົນຕີ ແພັດ ຣາຍເດີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມກັບກຸ່ມກະບົດຮູຕີ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເຮັດສົງຄາມກັບກຸ່ມກະບົດຮູຕີ. ແຕ່ຖ້າພວກເຂົາຫາກເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ໂຈມຕີ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະສືບຕໍ່ຂັດຂວາງ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງພວກເຂົາຫລຸດລົງ.”
ນອກເໜືອຈາກການໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຈາກພວກທີ່ເປັນຕົວແທນຂອງອີຣ່ານ, ສະ ຫະລັດ ກໍໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈ ຈາກບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອີຣັກ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການເຕືອນກ່ອນການໂຈມຕີ, ແລະຜູ້ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ມີພົນລະເຮືອນເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຈມຕີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເຊິ່ງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ທ່ານເວີເດັນ ພາເທລ (Vedant Patel), ຮອງໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະ ເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ອີຣັກ, ກໍຄືກັນກັບທຸກໆບັນດາປະເທດຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ, ພວກເຂົາເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ຈະມີການຕອບໂຕ້ພາຍຫຼັງການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງທະຫານພວກເຮົາ. ສໍາລັບຄໍາຕອບທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງໃນວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້, ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ມີການແຈ້ງລ່ວງຫນ້າ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາວອີຣັກຊາບທັນທີ ລຸນຫຼັງການໂຈມຕີໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ."
ທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຍັງໄດ້ທໍາການປະເມີນກ່ຽວກັບຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກການໂຈມຕີທາງທະຫານ ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດຜ່ານມາ.
ມາຮອດປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ກອງກຳລັງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖືກໂຈມຕີປະມານ 170 ຄັ້ງຢູ່ອີຣັກ, ຊີເຣຍ ແລະ ຈໍແດັນ ນັບແຕ່ກາງເດືອນຕຸລາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຸ່ມຮູຕີໃນເຢເມນ ໄດ້ທໍາການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ບັນດາເສັ້ນທາງຂົນສົ່ງສາກົນຢູ່ບໍລິ ເວນທະເລແດງ ແລະ ອ່າວເອເດັນ ຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 30 ຄັ້ງ.
Iranian-backed militants in the Middle East were not deterred by U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria and Yemen over the weekend, launching three attacks in Syria and causing the U.S. to conduct at least two self-defense strikes in Yemen. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb reports
B-1 bombers flying from the United States to hit 85 Iranian-backed militant targets in Iraq and Syria on Friday in response to the killing of three U.S. service members last week.
Major General Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary.
“Our responses are not complete. Again, I’m not going to telegraph or discuss what that may be, other than that we’ll conduct that at a time and place of our choosing.”
A day later, the U.S. and the U.K. struck 36 Iranian-backed Houthi targets in Yemen.
But Iranian proxies in Iraq, Syria and Yemen did not appear to get the message. Iran-backed militants attacked U.S. and partner forces in Syria three times since Friday; an attack near Mission Support Site Green Village killed six Syrian Democratic Force partners.
The U.S. also destroyed more anti-ship missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen that were ready to launch into international shipping lanes after the U.S. and U.K strikes.
Major General Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary.
“We’re not at war with the Houthis. We’re not seeking to go to war with the Houthis. But if they continue the attacks, we will continue to disrupt and degrade their capabilities.”
In addition to more attacks from Iran-proxies, ((NATS: boom)) the U.S. is now taking heat from
Iraqi officials who were not notified before the attacks, and who say civilians were killed during the U.S. strikes that occurred on their soil.
Vedant Patel, State Department Deputy Spokesman.
“Iraq, like every country in the region, understood that there would be a response after the deaths of our soldiers. As for this specific response on Friday, there was not a pre-notification. We informed the Iraqis immediately after the strikes occurred."
Carla Babb, VOA News
The Pentagon says it is still assessing the casualties from its military strikes over the weekend.
To date, U.S. forces have been attacked about 170 times in Iraq, Syria and Jordan since mid-October, while the Houthis in Yemen have attacked international shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden more than 30 times.
