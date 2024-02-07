ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງທີ່ໜຸນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຂັດຂວາງໂດຍການໂຈມຕີຂອງສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນ ອີຣັກ, ຊີເຣຍ ແລະ ເຢເມນ ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເປີດການໂຈມຕີສາມຄັ້ງໃນຊີເຣຍ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ ສະຫະລັດປະຕິບັດການໂຈມຕີປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງ ຢ່າງຫນ້ອຍສອງຄັ້ງໃນເຢເມນ. ຄາລາ ບາບ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ປະຈໍາທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ເຮືອບິນຖິ້ມລະເບີດ B-1 ທີ່ບິນ​ໄປຈາກສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີເປົ້າ​ໝາຍພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນໂດຍອີຣ່ານ 85 ​ແຫ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນອີຣັກ ແລະຊີເຣຍ ໃນວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້, ເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການສັງຫານທະຫານສະຫະ ລັດ 3 ຄົນ ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ພົນຕີ ແພັດ ຣາຍເດີ້, ໂຄສົກທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການຕອບໂຕ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສໍາເລັດ. ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ ແຈ້ງ ຫຼືຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ, ນອກເໜືອໄປຈາກ​ ພວກເຮົາຈະດໍາເນີນງານ ແລະສະຖານທີ່ ຕາມ​ທີ່ພວກເຮົາເລືອກ.”

ນຶ່ງ​ມື້​ຕໍ່​ມາ, ສະຫະລັດ ​ແລະ ​ອັງ​ກິດ ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍຂອງພວກກະບົດຮູຕີ ທີ່​ໄດ້ຮັບການໜຸນ​ຫຼັງ​ໂດຍ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ 36 ແຫ່ງ​ໃນ​ເຢ​ແມນ.

ແຕ່ບັນດາ​ຕົວແທນ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ​ອີຣັກ, ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ແລະ ​ເຢ​ເມນ ​ບໍ່​ປາກົດ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຂໍ້ຄວາມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້. ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ​ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການ​ໜຸນ​ຫຼັງ​ໂດຍ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ​ໄດ້ທໍາການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ກຳ​ລັງ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ແລະ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມພາຄີຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ສາມ​ຄັ້ງ​ນັບຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ສຸກແລ້ວນີ້, ເຊິ່ງການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ເກີດຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເຂດ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ພາລະກິດ ​ໃນໝູ່ບ້ານ Green Village, ໂດຍ​ສັງຫານ​ກອງ​ກຳລັງ​ປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕພາຄີຊາວ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ 6 ຄົນ.

ສະຫະລັດ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ທຳລາຍ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍກຸ່ມກະບົດຮູຕີຂອງ​ເຢ​ເມນຕື່ມອີກ ໂດຍ​ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍິງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ເພື່ອ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ສາກົນ ລຸນຫລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ​ແລະ ​ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ທໍາການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ.

ພົນຕີ ແພັດ ຣາຍເດີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມກັບກຸ່ມກະບົດຮູຕີ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພະຍາຍາມທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ສົງຄາມ​ກັບກຸ່ມກະບົດຮູຕີ. ​ແຕ່​ຖ້າພວກ​ເຂົາຫາກ​ເຈົ້າ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ໂຈມ​ຕີ, ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຂັດຂວາງ ​ແລະ ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສາມາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ.”

ນອກ​ເໜືອຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ແທນ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ, ສະ ຫະລັດ ​ກໍ​ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈ ຈາກບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອີຣັກ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການເຕືອນກ່ອນການໂຈມຕີ, ແລະ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ເຊິ່ງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ດິນແດນ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານເວີເດັນ ພາເທລ (Vedant Patel), ຮອງໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະ ເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ອີຣັກ, ກໍຄືກັນກັບທຸກໆບັນດາປະເທດຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ, ພວກເຂົາເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ຈະມີການຕອບໂຕ້ພາຍຫຼັງການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງທະຫານພວກເຮົາ. ສໍາລັບຄໍາຕອບທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງໃນວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້, ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ມີການແຈ້ງລ່ວງຫນ້າ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ອີ​ຣັກ​ຊາບ​ທັນ​ທີ​ ລຸນຫຼັງການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ."

ທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ທໍາການປະເມີນກ່ຽວກັບ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ອາທິດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ມາ​ຮອດ​ປັດຈຸ​ບັນນີ້, ກອງ​ກຳລັງ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ປະມານ 170 ຄັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ອີຣັກ, ຊີເຣຍ ​ແລະ ຈໍ​ແດັນ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ກາງ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸລາ​ເປັນຕົ້ນ​ມາ, ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກຸ່ມຮູຕີ​ໃນເຢເມນ ໄດ້ທໍາການໂຈມ​ຕີຕໍ່​ບັນດາ​ເສັ້ນທາງ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ສາກົນ​ຢູ່ບໍລິ ເວນ​ທະ​ເລ​ແດງ ​ແລະ ອ່າວເອເດັນ ຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 30 ຄັ້ງ.

Iranian-backed militants in the Middle East were not deterred by U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria and Yemen over the weekend, launching three attacks in Syria and causing the U.S. to conduct at least two self-defense strikes in Yemen. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb reports

B-1 bombers flying from the United States to hit 85 Iranian-backed militant targets in Iraq and Syria on Friday in response to the killing of three U.S. service members last week.

Major General Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary.

“Our responses are not complete. Again, I’m not going to telegraph or discuss what that may be, other than that we’ll conduct that at a time and place of our choosing.”

A day later, the U.S. and the U.K. struck 36 Iranian-backed Houthi targets in Yemen.

But Iranian proxies in Iraq, Syria and Yemen did not appear to get the message. Iran-backed militants attacked U.S. and partner forces in Syria three times since Friday; an attack near Mission Support Site Green Village killed six Syrian Democratic Force partners.

The U.S. also destroyed more anti-ship missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen that were ready to launch into international shipping lanes after the U.S. and U.K strikes.

Major General Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary.

“We’re not at war with the Houthis. We’re not seeking to go to war with the Houthis. But if they continue the attacks, we will continue to disrupt and degrade their capabilities.”

In addition to more attacks from Iran-proxies, ((NATS: boom)) the U.S. is now taking heat from

Iraqi officials who were not notified before the attacks, and who say civilians were killed during the U.S. strikes that occurred on their soil.

Vedant Patel, State Department Deputy Spokesman.

“Iraq, like every country in the region, understood that there would be a response after the deaths of our soldiers. As for this specific response on Friday, there was not a pre-notification. We informed the Iraqis immediately after the strikes occurred."

Carla Babb, VOA News

The Pentagon says it is still assessing the casualties from its military strikes over the weekend.

To date, U.S. forces have been attacked about 170 times in Iraq, Syria and Jordan since mid-October, while the Houthis in Yemen have attacked international shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden more than 30 times.