ຍານອະວະກາດ ‘Moon Sniper’ ລົງຈອດໄດ້ຢ່າງສຳເລັດ ອົງການອະວະກາດຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ກ່າວ

ຍານອະວະກາດ “ມູນສະໄນເປີ Moon Sniper” ຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນໄດ້ລົງຈອດຢູ່ປະ ມານ 55 ແມັດ ຈາກເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງຕົນ ຊຶ່ງອົງການອະວະກາດຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຂະນະທີ່ຕົນໄດ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ຮູບພາບຕ່າງໆເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດຈາກພາລະກິດດັ່ງກ່າວ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອແອັຟພີ.

ຍານອະວະກາດບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ເພື່ອສຳຫຼວດດວງເດືອນທີ່ສະຫຼາດ ຫຼື SLIM ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “Moon Sniper” ສຳລັບເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ແມ່ນຢຳ ມີເປົ້າໝາຍບິນລົງຈອດພາຍໃນ 100 ແມັດຂອງຈຸດລົງຈອດທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ.

ອັນນັ້ນ ເປັນຄວາມແມ່ນຢຳເກີນກວ່າເຂດລົງຈອດຫຼາຍປົກກະຕິຫຼາຍກິໂລແມັດ.

“ຍານອະວະກາດສຳຫຼວດ SLIM ໄດ້ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດໃນການລົງຈອດທີ່ແມ່ນຢຳແບບ​ນຸ້ມນວນ...ຈຸດລົງຈອດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກຢັ້ງຢືນຢູ່ທີ່ 55​ ແມັດໄກຈາກຈຸດເປົ້າໝາຍ” ອົງການອະວະກາດ JAXA ໄດ້ກ່າວ.

ການລົງຈອດດວງເດືອນແບບຄ່ອຍໆຂອງວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ເປັນປະເທດທີຫ້າ ທີ່ບັນລຸພາລະກິດນີ້ ຕາມຫຼັງ ສະຫະລັດ ສະຫະພາບໂຊຫວຽດ ຈີນ ແລະ ອິນເດຍ.

ແຕ່ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງໄດ້ຖືກມິດງຽບ ເນື່ອງຈາກບັນຫາອັນນຶ່ງກັບໝໍ້ໄຟທີ່ໃຊ້ແສງຕາເວັນ ຂອງຍານອະວະກາດຂະ​ໜາດເບົາລຳນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ສາມາດຜະລິດພະລັງງານໄດ້.

ອົງການ JAXA ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈມອດ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຂອງຍານອະວະກາດໄວ້ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ພຽງ 12 ເປີເຊັນ ເພື່ອອຳນວຍໃຫ້ມີການຟື້ນຟູ ຖ້າເປັນໄປໄດ້ ເມື່ອມຸມຂອງແສງຕາເວັນປ່ຽນແປງ.

Japan's "Moon Sniper" craft landed around 55 meters from its target, the country's space agency said Thursday as it released the first images from the mission.

The unmanned Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), dubbed the "Moon Sniper" for its pin-point technology, had the goal of touching down within 100 meters of a specific landing spot.

That is much more precise than the usual landing zone of several kilometers.

"SLIM succeeded in a pin-point soft landing ... the landing point is confirmed to be 55 meters away from the target point," space agency JAXA said.

Saturday's soft lunar landing made Japan the fifth nation to achieve the feat, after the United States, Soviet Union, China and India.

But celebrations were muted because of a problem with the lightweight spacecraft's solar batteries, which were not generating power.

JAXA decided to switch the craft off with 12% of its power remaining, to allow for a possible recovery when the sun's angle changes.