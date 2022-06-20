ຝົນມໍລະສຸມໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງຊີວິດຂອງຫລາຍລ້ານຄົນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດບັງກລາແດັສ ແລະ ລັດ ອາສຳ ຂອງປະເທດ ອິນເດຍ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ.
ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ ລາຍງານວ່າ 25 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນທ້າຍອາດທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາຈາກຟ້າຜ່າ ຫຼື ດິນເຈື່ອນ ໃນບັງກລາແດັສ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ 17 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ອາສຳ ຍ້ອນນ້ຳຖ້ວມ.
ຢູ່ບັງກລາແດັສ ນ້ຳທີ່ເພີ່ມສູງຂຶ້ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນບ້ານເຮືອນເຂົາເຈົ້າໂດຍປາດສະຈາກໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ ຫລືການເຂົ້າຫາອາຫານການກິນ ແລະນ້ຳດື່ມທີ່ສະອາດ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວວ່າ ຄົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຍົກຍ້າຍໄປຢູບ່ອນລີ້ໄພ ແຕ່ ລາຍງານຂ່າວກ່າວວ່າ ບ່ອນລີ້ໄພຢູ່ບັງກລາແດັສ ບໍ່ມີເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ສຸກເສີນທີ່ພຽງພໍ ຮວມທັງອາຫານ.
ໜັງສືພິມ Times of India ລາຍງານວ່າ 32 ເມືອງຂອງລັດອາສຳໄດ້ຖືກຜົນກະທົບຈາກນ້ຳຖ້ວມ.
ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດໄດ້ເຕືອນມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານແລ້ວວ່າ ອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງໂລກ ອາດສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ເກີດສະພາບອາກາດຮ້າຍແຮງ.
Monsoon rains have upended the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh and the neighboring Indian state of Assam.
Reuters reports that 25 people were killed this weekend by lightning or landslides in Bangladesh, while 17 people were killed in Assam by the flooding waters.
In Bangladesh, the rising waters have stranded people in their homes without electricity or access to food and clean drinking water.
Officials say some people have been evacuated to shelters, but news reports say some Bangladesh shelters have been inadequately stocked with emergency materials, including food.
The Times of India reports that 32 Assam districts have been affected by the rising waters.
Scientists have warned for some time that Earth’s rising temperatures could result in extreme weather experiences.