ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ທ່ານ​ສີ ຈິງ​ຜິງ

ແລະ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ອິນ​ເດ​ຍ ທ່ານ​ນາ​ເຣັນ​ດ​ຣາ ໂມ​ດີ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້​ນ​ຢ່າງງຽບໆ​ໃນ​

ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ມື​ກັນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ອະ​ນຸ​ສາ​ວາ​ລີ

​ເກົ່າ​ແກ່​ສາມ​ແຫ່ງ ​ຢູ່ເມືອງມາ​ມາ​ລ​ລ​າ​ປູ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ແຄມ​ຝັ່ງ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ

​ອິນ​ເດຍ.

ແຕ່​ພາ​ລະ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ໃນ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຄວາມ​ເຂັ່ງຕຶງໃໝ່ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນຂອງ​ປະ​

ເທດ​ທັງ​ສອງ ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈຂອງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ທີ່​ຍົກ​ເລີກການປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ

ເປັນ​ບາງ​ສ່ວນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນແຄວ້ນແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍທີ່​ເປັນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງນັ້ນ ອາດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ເປັນ​ທີ່​ງ່າຍ​

ດາຍ ເວ​ລາຜູ້​ນຳທັງ​ສອງຈັດ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ທີ່ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ສີ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງໄປ​ເຖິງ​ ໃນການ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບດ້ວຍ​ການຟ້ອນ​ລຳພື້ນ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ ອິນ

​ເດຍ ສອງ​ມື້​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ຈັບ​ຕາ​ເບິ່ງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດເຖິງສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ກ​ານ

​ຢູ່​ໃນແຄວ້ນແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ຢ້ຳຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນເຖິງການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສ​ະ​ໜຸນ

ທາງດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ ຕໍ່​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ຂອງອິນ​ເດຍ ​ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ການ​

ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຂອງ​ນິວເດ​ລີ ຢູ່​ໃນແຄວ້ນແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ. ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ໄດ້​

ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ຄືນ​ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ “ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ລັບປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ.”

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ຫາ​ສ້ຽນ​ໜາມ​ຂອງ​ແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຂົງ

​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ພູຫິມະ​ໄລ ທີ່​ທັງອິນ​ເດຍ ແລະ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາກຳ​ມະ​ສິດ

ນັ້ນ ຈະຖືກ​ຈັດ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້​ຂອງການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອິນ​ເດຍໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ມີ ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ດີ​ ຄາດ​ວ່າ

​ຈະ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ສີ “ມີ​ຄວາມ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ” ໃນ​ຄວາ​ມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອິ​ນ​ເດຍ

ແລະ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ການ​ປົກ​

ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ຂອງແຄວ້ນແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ.

ຫຼາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ກ່ອນ​ທ່ານ​ສີ ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ

​ໄຫວ​ທິ​ເບດ​ສິບກວ່າ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ຈະ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽ​ມ​ຢາມ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຈີນ. ພວກ​ທີ່

ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຜູ້​ນຳສະ​ພາ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ທິ​ເບດ ທ້າວ​ກົງ​ໂພ ດອນ​ດັບ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງ

​ອອກ​ມາ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ອິ​ດ​ສະ​ຫລະ​ພາບ” ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໂຕ​ໄປ.

ນິວ​ເດ​ລີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ຈິດ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ທິ​ເບດ ອົງ​ດາ​ໄລ ລາມະ

ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທິ​ເບດ​ພັດ​ຖິ່ນ ໄດ້ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍໆ​ໃນຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ໂດຍ

​ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທິ​ເບດ ເພື່ອ​ຈັດ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມພວກ

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຈີນ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ອິນ​ເດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ເພີ້ມການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຊາ​ຍ

​ແດນ​ທີ່ຍາ​ວເກືອບ 3,500 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ​ເທິງ​ພູ​ຫິ​ມະໄລ​ນັ້ນ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ເພັ່​ງ​

ເລັງ​ທີ່ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.



An informal summit between Chinese President Xi Jingping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi got off to a quiet start Friday as the two leaders shook hands and visited three ancient monuments in Mamallapuram, a coastal town in southern India.



But the task of addressing fresh strains in their ties in the wake of India's decision to cancel partial autonomy in the disputed Kashmir region may not be easy when the two leaders hold more substantive talks on Saturday.



Xi arrived to a welcome of traditional dances in India two days after saying he was closely watching the situation in Kashmir, and he reiterated strong diplomatic backing for India's archrival, Pakistan, which has opposed New Delhi's actions in Kashmir. India's foreign ministry retaliated by saying it was "not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India."



Officials have not confirmed whether the thorny issue of Kashmir, the Himalayan region that both India and Pakistan claim, will figure in the talks.



If it does, though, Modi is expected to urge Xi to be more "sensitive" to India's concerns and to explain why his government decided to revoke Kashmir's autonomy, Indian officials have said.



Hours before Xi landed in India, police detained about a dozen Tibetan activists planning to protest the Chinese leader's visit. Those held in custody include the leader of the Tibetan Youth Congress, Gonpo Dhondup, who shouted, "We want freedom" as he was hustled away.



New Delhi, which is home to Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government in exile, has routinely foiled efforts by Tibetan activists to stage protests during the visit of Chinese dignitaries.



Indian officials say bolstering border security along their nearly 3,500-long kilometer border in the high Himalayas is expected to be a key focus of the talks.