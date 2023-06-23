ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານໂມດີ ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າເຖິງການພົວພັນ ລະຫວ່າງປະຊາຊົນ ຕໍ່ ປະຊາຊົນ ກ່ອນໜ້າການຢ້ຽມຢາມຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ

ຄວາມສໍາພັນລະຫວ່າງປະຊາຊົນ ແລະປະຊາຊົນ ແມ່ນອົງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ ລະຫວ່າງອິນເດຍແລະສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍສະເພາະຢູ່ໃນດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດ, ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະການສຶກສາທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ. ນາ ຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງອິນເດຍ ພົບກັບນັກສຶກສາຂອງສະຫະລັດແລະອິນເດຍ ຢູ່ ທີ່ມູນນິທິທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດແຫ່ງຊາດ ເພື່ອຮັດແໜ້ນ ສາຍສໍາພັນເຫຼົ່ານີ້. ອານິຕາ ພາວ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກ ອາເລັກຊານເດຣຍ, ລັດ​ເວີ​ຈີ​ເນຍ, ເຊິ່ງມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຢ່າງເປັນທາງການຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອິນເດຍ ທ່ານນາເຣັນ ດຣາ ໂມດີ ເປັນການເນັ້ນຢໍ້າເຖິງຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອິນເດຍ ມີຮ່ວມກັນເຊັ່ນ: ມູນ​ເຊື້ອ​ທາງດ້ານພາສາຈາກ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງຂອງອັງກິດ, ລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ, ແລະການເນັ້ນໜັກ ໃສ່ດ້ານການສຶກສາ​ຂັ້ນ​ສູງ ແລະ​ ການຄົ້ນ ຄວ້າ.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ສໍາລັບປະຊາຊົນທີ່ເປັນຊາວອິນເດຍມາແຕ່ກໍາເນີດ 2.7 ລ້ານຄົນ ແມ່ນກໍາລັງອາໄສຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ, ການຢ້ຽມຢາມໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ຍັງໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າການພົວພັນໃຫ້ເລິກເຊິ່ງຂຶ້ນ, ແລະມີການພົວພັນແບບສ່ວນໂຕຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ອິນເດຍ ປະມານສາມສ່ວນສີ່ ຂອງໂຄງການຜູ້ເຮັດວຽກຮັບເຊີນ ທີ່ມີທັກສະສູງ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ, ແລະມີນັກສຶກສາຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຖືວີຊາສໍາຄັນ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານໂມດີ ຮັບຮູ້ເລື້ອງນີ້ ໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວ ລະຫວ່າງທີ່ທ່ານ ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມ ຢາມມູນນິທິວິທະຍາສາດແຫ່ງຊາດພ້ອມກັບສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ທ່ານນາງຈີລ ໄບເດັນ.

ທ່ານໂມດີ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຮີນດູວ່າ:

“ບັນ​ດາເພື່ອນ, ໃນມື້ນີ້ ອິນເດຍ ແລະອາເມຣິກາ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງປະສານງານກັນທາງດ້ານຄວາມສາມາດພິເສດ ເພື່ອຮັກສາແຮງຂັບເຄື່ອນໃຫ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ. ຂະນະທີ່ອາເມຣິກາ, ໃນອີກທາງນຶ່ງ ກໍມີສະຖາບັນການສຶກສາຢູ່ໃນລະດັບສູງ ແລະກ້າວໜ້າທາງເທັກໂນໂລຈີ. ສ່ວນອິນເດຍ, ອີກທາງນຶ່ງ ກໍເປັນຜູ້ຜະລິດຄົນລຸ້ນໃໜ່ທີ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດພິເສດທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ. ແລະສະນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ການເປັນພາຄີກັນລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະອິນເດຍ ຈະເປັນກົນໄກເພື່ອຜັກດັນການເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂະຫຍາຍໂຕຂອງໂລກແບບຍືນຍົງ ແລະກວມລວມ.”

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ອິນເດຍ ໝາຍເຖິງດ້ານທຸລະກິດ.

ທ່ານເອີຟານ ນູຣັດດີນ (Irfan Nooruddin), ເປັນສະມາຊິກອະວຸໂສ​ຂອງສູນກາງເອເຊຍໃຕ້ ແຫ່ງສະພາແອັດແລນຕິກ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ມີຄວາມກະຕືລື້ລົ້ນທີ່ຈະສ້າງຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍໃນການສະໜອງຕ່ອງໂສ້ອຸປະທານຂອງຕົນອອກຈາກຈີນ ໄປຫາຝັ່ງເພື່ອນ, ເພື່ອໃຊ້ຂັ້ນຕອນຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງ ເຢລເລັນ (Yellen), ອິນເດຍຈະຍິນດີຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການສະໜອງຕ່ອງໂສ້ອຸປະທານທີ່ກໍາລັງສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ, ແລະບັນດາຫົວໜ້າບໍລິສັດ ພ້ອມທັງຫົວໜ້າທຸລະກິດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ກໍເໝາະສົມຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະເຫັນໂອກາດຕ່າງໆໃນຖານະທີ່ ອິນເດຍ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການຮ່ວມມືຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອິນເດຍ.”

ແຕ່, ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນໂຕແທນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຣ ຄານນາ ບອກກັບ VOA ວ່າ ການຢ້ຽມຢາມໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ຈະລວມມີບາງຫົວຂໍ້ທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານໂຣ ຄານນາ, ຕົວແທນຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ແນ່ນອນ, ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສໍາຄັນທາງດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ, ອິດ ສະຫຼະໃນການນໍາສະເໜີຂ່າວ, ກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາໝັ້ນໝາຍທາງດ້ານເສລີພາບປະຊາ ທິປະໄຕຂອງປະເທດ. ແຕ່ແກນສໍາຄັນໃນການປະຊຸມຄັ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນວ່າ ເຮົາກໍາລັງຈະເສີມສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃນ​ການ​ເປັນພາຄີຂອງພວກເຮົາແນວໃດ.”

ການເພັ່ງເລັງຂອງອິນເດຍ, ທ່ານຣີເຈີດ ໂຣສໂຊວ (Richard Rossow) ຈາກສູນກາງເພື່ອຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະການສຶກສາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດລາຍງານວ່າ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນໄປໃນທິດທາງດຽວ. ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA, ອາດຈະມີການປ່ຽນແປງຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານຣີເຈີດ ໂຣສໂຊວ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ, ພວກທ່ານມີຊາວອິນເດຍຈໍານວນຫຼາຍທີ່ມາສຶກສາ ແລະເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້. ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນສ່ວນໜ້ອຍທີ່ເລືອກ ອິນເດຍ ໃຫ້ເປັນສະຖານທີ່ສໍາລັບການສຶກສາ ຫຼື ເປັນບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຄິດແບບນີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ ວ່າສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການຢ້ຽມຢາມໃນຄັ້ງນີ້, ທ່ານອາດຈະເຫັນ ການປະ ກາດບາງອັນວ່າ ກໍາລັງມອງຫາການຊ່ວຍສ້າງຄວາມສົມດຸນຂຶ້ນອີກໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ ຮູ້ຈັກອິນເດຍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່ານີ້ອີກໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ.”

ນັ້ນອາດຈະງ່າຍຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະກ່າວວ່າ ແລ້ວໝົດແລ້ວ. ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກໍານົດໃຫ້ ອິນເດຍ ເປັນສະຖານທີ່ແນະນໍາການໄປທ່ອງທ່ຽວໃນລະດັບ 2, ເຊິ່ງ “ການດໍາເນີນການ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂັ້ນຂອງການເຕືອນຂຶ້ນ.” ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້.

ອິນເດຍ ມີປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ອຸດົມຮັ່ງມີ ແລະໜ້າພູມໃຈ, ມີວັດທະນະທໍາທີ່ທີ່ມີຊີວິດຊີວາ, ສີລະປະວັດທະນະທໍາ ທີ່ອຸດົມຮັ່ງມີ. ແລະໃນປີນີ້, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ, ອິນເດຍ ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນຫຼາຍກວ່າປະເທດອື່ນໆຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ຢູ່ໃນການປະກວດ, ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນອັນດັບທີສາມ.

People-to-people relations are a huge component of diplomacy between India and the U.S., especially in the fields of science, technology and higher education. India’s prime minister met with U.S. and Indian students at the National Science Foundation to underscore these ties. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Alexandria, Virginia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit is intended to highlight the many things India and the U.S. share – the linguistic legacy of British rule, a democratic system, and an emphasis on higher education and research.

But for the 2.7 million people of Indian origin living in the U.S., this visit also emphasizes deeper, more personal ties. Indian nationals make up nearly three-quarters of the United States' high-skilled guest worker program, and hold a significant number of student visas at universities.

Modi acknowledged this on Wednesday as he visited the National Science Foundation with first lady Jill Biden.

Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, Hindi

“Friends, today, India and America need a pipeline of talent to maintain the momentum of growth. While America, on the one hand, has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies, India, on the other, has the world's biggest youth talent factory. And therefore, I am confident that the partnership between India and America will definitely prove to be the engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth.”

Analysts say India means business.

Irfan Nooruddin, Atlantic Council, Zoom

“At a time when the United States is really keen to diversify its supply chains away from China – to friend-shore, to use [Treasury] Secretary [Janet] Yellen’s phrase // India would love to be part of the new supply chains that are being built, and these Indian American corporate leaders and business people are well-suited to see the opportunities in India as part of a greater U.S.-India economic cooperation.”

But, as U.S. Representative Ro Khanna told VOA, this visit will also include some tough topics.

Rep. Ro Khanna, Democrat

“Of course we are going to talk about the importance of human rights, free press, of the nation’s commitment to liberal democracy. But the core of the meeting is going to be how do we strengthen the partnership.”

India-focused analyst Richard Rossow noted that – for now – the traffic is flowing in one direction. That, he told VOA, may change.

Richard Rossow, Center for Strategic and International Studies

“You know, you have a lot of Indians who have come here to study and work. Few Americans have chosen India as a place to do studies or to take employment. So I do think as well, as part of this visit, you might see some announcements that are looking to help balance that a little bit more and get more Americans a bit of exposure to India.”

That might be easier said than done. The U.S. State Department has assigned India a Level 2 travel advisory – the “exercise increased caution” category. Tension has heightened in the country over the past year.

India boasts a rich and proud history, a vibrant culture, a wealth of artistic traditions and – as of this year, according to the U.N. – a population larger than any other countries in the world.

In that contest, the United States is in third place.