ບັນດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ຕໍ່ການສັງຫານ ຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ໃນປາກິສຖານ

ກຸ່ມມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດສາກົນ 3 ກຸ່ມ ໄດ້ຮ່ວມກັນ ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ການສັງຫານ ທີ່ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ ສະມາຊິກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ອາມາດິຢາ (Aamadiyya)

ຢູ່ໃນປາກິສຖານ ແລະໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ ເອົາບາດ ໃນທັນທີ.

ຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວ ຂອງກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ອົງການນິລະ

ໂທດສາກົົນ ແລະກຳມາທິການນັກກົດໝາຍສາກົນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ປາກິສ

ຖານບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນມາເປັນເວລານານແລ້ວ ແລະ ໃນບາງຄັ້ງ ຍັງໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ກໍ່

ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຕໍ່ພວກຊົນເຜົ່າອາມາດີ ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງ ສິດເສລີ ພາບໃນການນັບຖືສາດສະໜາ

ແລະໃນຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ ຖືກເຄົາລົບພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍປາກິສຖານ.”

ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດຜ່ນາມາ ປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໃນສາສະໜາອາມາ

ດີຢາໄດ້ຖືຍິງຢູ່ສານ ທີ່ມີການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພສູງໃນເມືອງເພສຊາວາ (Peshawar)

ນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງແຂວງໄຄເບີພາກຕຸງກວາ (Khyber Pahktunkhwa) ໂດຍຖືກກ່າວ

ຫາວ່າ ໝິ່ນປະໝາດຕໍ່ສາສະໜາອິສລາມ. ມື ປືນໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໄປກັກຂັງ ແຕ່ວ່າກໍາລັງຮັກສາ

ຄວາມປອດໄພຜູ້ທີ່ໄປຈັບລາວນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເຫັນຖ່າຍຮູບແຊລຟີຮ່ວມກັນກັບລາວ ບາງຄົນພາ

ກັນຍົກນີ້ວມືຂຶ້ນ ຊຶ່ງໝາຍເຖິງໄຊຊະນະ.

ມືປືນໄດ້ຖືກຊົມເຊີຍວ່າເປັນວິລະບູລຸດ ໂດຍບັນດາປະຊາຄົມໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໄປເຮຶອນ

ຂອງລາວ ເພື່ອສະແດງຄວາມຍິນດີ ຕໍ່ຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວ. ທະນາຍ ຄວາມຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້

ສະເໜີທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການປ້ອງກັນລາວ ໂດຍບໍ່ເອົາຄ່າຈ້າງ.

ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ມີຊາວອາມາດີຢາ ອີກສີ່ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕາຍໃນຂະນະທີ່ໄປເຮັດທຸລະກິດ

ປະຈຳວັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງການສັງຫານທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ໃນແຂວງປັນຈາບ (Punjab) ບ່ອນທີ່

ຊາຍໜຸ່ມຄົນນຶ່ງ ຍິງ ດຣ. ທາເຮີ ມາມູດ (Tahir Mammood) ອາຍຸ 31 ປີແລະບັນດາ

ສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາວເປີດປະຕູເຮືອນ ຂອງລາວອອກມາ. ດຣ.

ມາມູດ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພໍ່ ແລະລູງສອງຄົນ ຂອງລາວໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.

Three international human rights groups have joined hands to express concern over a surge in the targeted killings of members of the Ahmadiyya minority community in Pakistan and urged the government to take immediate action.

“Pakistani authorities have long downplayed, and at times even encouraged, violence against Ahmadis, whose rights to freedom of religion and belief are not respected under Pakistani law,” said the press release from Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the International Commission of Jurists.

In July, an American citizen of Ahmadiyya faith was shot inside a high security courtroom in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over accusations of blasphemy against Islam. The gunman was taken into custody but members of the security force who came to arrest him were seen taking selfies with him, some of them holding up their fingers in a victory sign.

The gunman was hailed as a hero by many in the local community who went to his house to congratulate his family. Several local lawyers offered to defend him pro bono.

Since then, four more Ahmadiyyas have been gunned down as they went about their daily lives.

The most recent killing happened this month in Punjab province, where a teenager opened fire on 31-year-old doctor Tahir Mahmood and members of his family as he opened the door of his house. Mahmood died while his father and two uncles were wounded.

The perpetrator was taken into custody.