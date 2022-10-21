ຫົວ​ໜ້າເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊ​າດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລະ​ດູ​ ໜາວ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ ​ມີຫລາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນທີ່​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ດ້ານມະນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຄວບຄຸມແລະ​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ການຄວາມ​ຊ່ວ​ຍ​ເຫລືອ.

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເດ​ນິ​ສ ບ​ຣາວນ໌ ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ເປັນຜູ້​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ດ້ານມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ການໃຫ້​ສຳ​ພາດ ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ “​ແລະ​ມັນເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາໄດ້​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ເພື່ອ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປໃນ​ເຂດແນວ​ໜ້າ​ ຢູ່ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ ຈາກທັງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ໂຊກ​ບໍ່​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຍັງ ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ. ​ມັນ​ເປັນການ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍເລື້ອງ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ແທ້ໆ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການດ້ານມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ.”

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ບ​ຣາວ​ນ໌ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປໃນ​ເຂດ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ຢູ່​ທາງພາກໃຕ້ ແລະ​ທາງ​ທິດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່​ຂອງຄົນ​ຊະ​ລາ​ຊາວ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ກໍ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາທິ​ມງານຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ກຳ​ລັງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ບັ​ນ​ດາ​ປ​ະ​ຊາ​ຄົມຕ່າງໆຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ທີ່​ຢູ່ໃນ​ບ່ອນ​ສອກ​ຫລີກ​ຫ່າງ​ໄກ ເຂດ​ຊົນ​ນະ​ບົດໂດຍຜ່ານ​ອົງ​ການ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງບ​ຣາວນ໌ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເພື່ອ​ກຳ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເມື່ອ​ສອງ​ເດືອນ​ເຄິ່ງກຳລັງ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ການ​ຊ່ວ​ຍ​ເຫລືອ​ສຳ​ລັບລະ​ດູໜາວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ. ​ທີມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຊ່ວຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົ​ມ​ສ້ອມ​ແປງ​ເຄື່ອງ​ເຮັດ​ອາຍ​ຮ້ອນ ແປງ​ຫລັ​ງ​ຄາ​ທີ່​ເພ​ພັງ ແລະ​ແຈກ​ຢາຍ​ເສື່ອນອນ ຜ້າ​ຫົ່ມ ແລະ​ເຄື່ອງ​ນຸ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ອຸ່​ນ. ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ຍື່ນ​ມື​ໄປ​ຫາ​ໂຮງໝໍ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຈັກ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ແລະ​ເຄື່ອງ​ເຮັດ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ​ທີ່​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ເຄື່ອນ​ທີ່​ໄປ​ມາ​ໄດ້.

​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ມີ​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ແຕ່ກາງເດືອນພະ​ຈິກ ​ໄປ​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ກາງ​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ​. ສະ​ເລ່ຍແລ້ວ ​ອຸ​ນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ມີ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ມານ​ຄວາມ​ເຢັນ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ນ້ຳ​ກ້ອນ ແລະ​ມີ​ຫິ​ມະ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ.

​ຍ້ອນໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານຢູ່​ແລ້ວ ຈາກ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໃນການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຮືອນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ອົບ​ອຸ່ນ​ນັ້ນ ຈະ​ຍາກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕື່ມ​ປີ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ໂດ​ຣນ ແລະ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂອງຊາວ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຫວ່າງ ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້​ທີ່​ຜ່າ​ນ​ມານີ້.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂວ​ໂດ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ປະ​ຢັດການ​ໃຊ້​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ວ່າ 30 ເປີ​ເຊັ​ນ ​ຂອງໂຮງໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

The top United Nations official in Ukraine says as winter approaches, millions of people are beyond the reach of humanitarians in non-government-controlled areas and are likely in need of assistance.

“And it's a fact that we regularly request access across the front line from both countries and unfortunately, the Russian Federation has not yet granted us that access,” Denise Brown, the U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine told VOA in an interview. “It’s a purely humanitarian request, based on humanitarian imperative.”

WATCH: VOA Interviews Denise Brown

Brown said they would continue to seek access to Russian-controlled areas in the south and east.

Ukraine’s large elderly population is also quite vulnerable, and her teams are trying to reach more communities in remote, rural areas through local organizations.

Winter is coming

Brown, who arrived in Ukraine to take up her post two-and-a-half months ago, is ramping up winterization assistance across the country. Her teams are helping communities repair heaters, fix damaged roofs and distribute mattresses, blankets and warm clothing. They are also reaching out to hospitals with backup generators and mobile heating kits.

Ukraine has harsh winters which begin in mid-November and run through mid-March. Average temperatures are around freezing and there is heavy snowfall.

Already suffering from Russia’s invasion, heating homes will be more difficult this year, as Russian drone and missile attacks have targeted critical infrastructure in recent days.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians to conserve energy, as he estimates 30% of the country’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week.