ຫົວໜ້າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລະດູ ໜາວທີ່ພວມກ້າວເຂົ້າມາ ມີຫລາຍລ້ານຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດທີ່ລັດຖະບານບໍ່ໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມແລະມີທ່າທາງວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ.
ທ່ານນາງເດນິສ ບຣາວນ໌ ຫົວໜ້າອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ພ້ອມທັງເປັນຜູ້ປະສານງານດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳໃນຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດ ຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງເພື່ອເດີນທາງເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດແນວໜ້າ ຢູ່ເປັນປະຈຳ ຈາກທັງສອງປະເທດ ແລະໂຊກບໍ່ດີ ສະຫະພັນຣັດເຊຍຍັງ ບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໄປ. ມັນເປັນການຮ້ອງຂໍເລື້ອງມະນຸດສະທຳແທ້ໆ ອີງຕາມຄວາມຕ້ອງການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ.”
ທ່ານນາງບຣາວນ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະສືບຕໍ່ຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງເພື່ອເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດຣັດເຊຍຄວບຄຸມ ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ ແລະທາງທິດຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.
ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຄົນຊະລາຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ກໍຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ ແລະບັນດາທິມງານຂອງທ່ານນາງ ກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າໄປຫາບັນດາປະຊາຄົມຕ່າງໆຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນສອກຫລີກຫ່າງໄກ ເຂດຊົນນະບົດໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຕ່າງໆ.
ທ່ານນາງບຣາວນ໌ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ມາເຖິງຢູເຄຣນ ເພື່ອກຳໜ້າທີ່ເມື່ອສອງເດືອນເຄິ່ງກຳລັງກະກຽມການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອສຳລັບລະດູໜາວຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ. ທີມຂອງທ່ານນາງກຳລັງຊ່ວຍບັນດາປະຊາຄົມສ້ອມແປງເຄື່ອງເຮັດອາຍຮ້ອນ ແປງຫລັງຄາທີ່ເພພັງ ແລະແຈກຢາຍເສື່ອນອນ ຜ້າຫົ່ມ ແລະເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງໃຫ້ອຸ່ນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງຍື່ນມືໄປຫາໂຮງໝໍ ເພື່ອສະໜອງເຄື່ອງຈັກໄຟຟ້າ ແລະເຄື່ອງເຮັດຄວາມຮ້ອນທີ່ຍົກຍ້າຍເຄື່ອນທີ່ໄປມາໄດ້.
ຢູເຄຣນມີລະດູໜາວທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ຊຶ່ງຈະເລີ້ມແຕ່ກາງເດືອນພະຈິກ ໄປຈົນຮອດກາງເດືອນມີນາ. ສະເລ່ຍແລ້ວ ອຸນຫະພູມມີຢູ່ປະມານຄວາມເຢັນ ທີ່ເປັນນ້ຳກ້ອນ ແລະມີຫິມະຕົກໜັກ.
ຍ້ອນໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານຢູ່ແລ້ວ ຈາກການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮືອນມີຄວາມອົບອຸ່ນນັ້ນ ຈະຍາກຂຶ້ນຕື່ມປີນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂດຣນ ແລະລູກສອນໄຟຂອງຊາວຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໂຈມຕີພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງທີ່ສຳຄັນຫວ່າງ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂວໂດດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຊາວຢູເຄຣນພາກັນປະຢັດການໃຊ້ພະລັງງານ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານຄາດຄະເນວ່າ 30 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງໂຮງໄຟຟ້າໃນປະເທດ ໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍ ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
The top United Nations official in Ukraine says as winter approaches, millions of people are beyond the reach of humanitarians in non-government-controlled areas and are likely in need of assistance.
“And it's a fact that we regularly request access across the front line from both countries and unfortunately, the Russian Federation has not yet granted us that access,” Denise Brown, the U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine told VOA in an interview. “It’s a purely humanitarian request, based on humanitarian imperative.”
Brown said they would continue to seek access to Russian-controlled areas in the south and east.
Ukraine’s large elderly population is also quite vulnerable, and her teams are trying to reach more communities in remote, rural areas through local organizations.
Winter is coming
Brown, who arrived in Ukraine to take up her post two-and-a-half months ago, is ramping up winterization assistance across the country. Her teams are helping communities repair heaters, fix damaged roofs and distribute mattresses, blankets and warm clothing. They are also reaching out to hospitals with backup generators and mobile heating kits.
Ukraine has harsh winters which begin in mid-November and run through mid-March. Average temperatures are around freezing and there is heavy snowfall.
Already suffering from Russia’s invasion, heating homes will be more difficult this year, as Russian drone and missile attacks have targeted critical infrastructure in recent days.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians to conserve energy, as he estimates 30% of the country’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week.