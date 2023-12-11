ການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ໄປຍັງຢູໂຣບ ພວມເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຂະນະທີ່ ຊາວຊີເຣຍ ແລະອັຟການິສຖານ ເປັນກຸ່ມສະແຫວງຫາການຂໍລີ້ໄພ ຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ

ຈຳນວນຄົນທີ່ສະແຫວງຫາການຂໍລີ້ໄພຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະເທດຂອງຢູໂຣບ ໃນປີນີ້ ແມ່ນຄາດຄະເນໄດ້ວ່າ ຈະກາຍ 1 ລ້ານຄົນ ຊຶ່ງເຖິງລະດັບທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນມາກ່ອນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2016 ເມື່ອມີຜູ້ທີ່ຂໍລີ້ໄພ 1,160,000 ຄົນ ຕາມການລາຍງານ.

ຊາວຊີເຣຍ ແລະຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ສືບຕໍ່ເປັນກຸ່ມທີ່ຂໍລີ້ໄພຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ໃນຂະ ນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ພາກັນຍື່ນເອກະສານຂໍລີ້ໄພ ມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍປີແລ້ວ ໂດຍມີຈຳນວນເອກະສານ 100,000 ແລະ 86,000 ສະບັບຕາມລຳດັບ ຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນ ຫາເດືອນກັນຍາ 2023 ອີງຕາມອົງການເພື່ອການຂໍລີ້ໄພຂອງສະຫະ ພາບຢູໂຣບ ຫຼື EUAA.

ຈຳນວນຂອງການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນມາຈາກປະ ເທດຕ່າງໆໃນເຂດອາຟຣິກາ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນມາຈາກປະເທດຕູນີເຊຍ, ລີເບຍ ແລະອາລຈີເຣຍ ກໍຍັງໄດ້ຖືກລາຍງານໃນປີນີ້.

ຈຳນວນຂອງພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານທັງໝົດມີຢູ່ 213,896 ຄົນທີ່ມາຈາກອາຟຣິກາ ໂດຍຜ່ານທະເລເມດີ​ເທີ​ເຣນຽນສາມເສັ້ນທາງ ຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຫາເດືອນກັນຍາ ຊຶ່ງ 60 ເປີເຊັນຫຼາຍກວ່າໄລຍະດຽວກັນຂອງປີ 2022 ແລະ 105 ເປີ ເຊັນສູງກວ່າ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການເພື່ອການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານສາກົນ.

The number of people seeking asylum in European countries this year is projected to surpass 1 million, reaching levels not seen since 2016 when 1.16 million asylum-seekers were reported.

Syrians and Afghans continue to be the two largest groups of asylum-seekers, as they have been for several years, submitting 100,000 and 86,000 applications respectively from January to September 2023, according to the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA).

A remarkable uptick in the number of migrants from several African countries, mostly from Tunisia, Libya and Algeria, has also been reported this year.

A total of 213,896 migrants from Africa reached Europe through three Mediterranean routes from January to September, 60% more than the same period in 2022 and 105% higher than the year before, the International Organization for Migration has reported.