ຢູ່ນອກບໍລິເວນປວນເຕ ນໍ້າເບີ 1 ຊຶ່ງເປັນຂົວສຳລັບພວກຄົນຍ່າງ ພວກຂັບລົດ ແລະ
ຂີ່ລົດຖີບ ຂ້າມຈາກ ເມືອງລາເຣໂດ ໃນລັດເທັກຊັສ ໄປຫາເມືອງນູເອໂວ ລາເຣໂດ
ຂອງເມັກຊິໂກ ມີຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຫຼາຍສິບຄົນແລະພວກຂໍລີ້ໄພ ພາກັນ ນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນ
ທີ່ໄດ້ສ້າງເປັນບ່ອນຈອດລົດ ຂອງຫ້ອງການພາສີ.
ອາຍຮ້ອນຂອງຊິມັງຫຼັງຈາກມື້ທີ່ຮ້ອນອົບເອົ້າ ແລະແສງຕາເວັນທີ່ເຜົາໄໝ້ ເຖິງ 42
ອົງສາແຊລເຊິສ.
ຫຼາຍຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ອາບນ້ຳມາເປັນເວລາສາມມື້ແລ້ວ. ພວກເຈົ້າ ໜ້າ
ທີ່ພາສີ ແລະປ້ອງກັນຊາຍແດນ ຫຼື CBP ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ມັກຈະຈັບເຂົາເຈົ້າພາຍໃນ
ນຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງຫຼັງຈາກຂ້າມແມ່ນ້ຳໄປ ໂດຍຈະກັກຂັງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄວ້ສອງຫາສາມມື້ ຫຼັງຈາກ
ນັ້ນ ກໍສົ່ງເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບຄືນໄປເມັກຊິໂກ.
ບັດນີ້ ນຶ່ງເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກການເລີ້ມຂໍ້ຕົກລົງປົກປ້ອງພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຫຼື MPP ຂອງ
ລັດຖະບານທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຢູ່ເມືອງນູເອໂວ ລາເຣໂດ ລັດຖະບານເມັກຊິໂກ ໄດ້ສົ່ງ
ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ກັບຄືນມາຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ໄປຍັງເມືອງຈີອາປາ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກ
ໃນອັນທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນໂຄງການເນລະເທດທີ່ປິດບັງ.
ວີໂອເອ ໄດ້ເປັນພິຍານສອງຄືນ ທີ່ລົດເມໄດ້ແລ່ນອອກຈາກສະຖານໃກ້ຄຽງກັບ ຂົວ
ຄົນຍ່າງຂ້າມ ບ່ອນທີ່ອົງການ CBP ໄດ້ໄປສົ່ງພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງລົງ ເພື່ອລໍຖ້າການ
ຮັບຟັງຄຳຕັດສິນຂອງສານສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ນອກປະເທດ.
ເທື່ອທຳອິດ ແມ່ນປະມານ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ຂອງວັນທີ 7 ສິງຫາ ເຊິ່ງປະ
ກອບດ້ວຍລົດເມແປດຄັນ ທີ່ເຕັມໝົດ ເພື່ອສົ່ງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ 350 ຫາ 400 ຄົນ ໃນ
ຄືນຕໍ່ມາ ລົດເມອີກສາມຄັນ ໄດ້ອອກຈາກສະຖານທີ່ດຽວກັນ ນຳເອົາພວກຄົນເຂົ້າ
ເມືອງປະມານ 120 ຄົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນຄອບຄົວກັບພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ອາຍຸຕ່ຳກວ່າ
10 ປີ.
ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ ວີໂອເອ ໄດ້ລົມນຳ ກ່ອນການອອກເດີນທາງຂອງ
ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນໄລຍະ 2,100 ກິໂລແມັດ ຈາກປະເທດຮອນດູຣາສ ແລະໄດ້ຂ້າມຮ່ອມ
ພູ ຣີໂອ ແກຣນເດ ເຂົ້າມາສູ່ສະຫະລັດໃນມື້ທຳອິດຂອງເດືອນສິງຫາ.
ບາງຄົນທີ່ກ່າວກັບວີໂອເອເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກວ່າການຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການຂອງເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີໂອກາດເລີຍ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເນລະເທດຕົນເອງກັບຄືນໄປສູ່ປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ບາງຄົນມີແຜນທີ່ຈະຂໍໃບອະນຸຍາດເຮັດວຽກຊົ່ວຄາວ ຢູ່ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງເມັກຊິໂກ ໃນ
ຂະນະທີ່ພິຈາລະນາວ່າຈະເຮັດຫຍັງໃນຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ.
Off to the side of the Puente #1, the bridge that connects pedestrians, drivers and cyclists from the Texas city of Laredo to the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo, dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers sit on what was built as a parking lot for the customs office.
The concrete radiated after hours of 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) heat and blistering sunshine.
They hadn't been able to shower in three days, several said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) often apprehended them within an hour of crossing the river, held them for two to three days, then transported them back to Mexico.
Now a month after the start of the Trump administration's Migration Protection Protocols (MPP) in Nuevo Laredo, the Mexican government is busing hundreds of returned migrants to far-away Chiapas, in what is described as a thinly disguised deportation program.
VOA witnessed two nights of bus departures from a location adjacent to a pedestrian bridge where CBP dropped off migrants to await their immigration hearings in the U.S. from outside the country.
The first, around 12:30 a.m. on August 7, consisted of eight full buses, transporting 350 to 400 migrants; the next night, another three buses departed from the same location, carrying approximately 120 people, largely families with children under the age of 10.
The majority of migrants VOA spoke with ahead of their 2,100-kilometer journey were from Honduras and had crossed the Rio Grande into the United States in the first days of August.
Some of the migrants who spoke to VOA said they felt their hearings stood no chance and would self-deport to their respective countries. Others planned to utilize temporary work permits in southern Mexico while they considered their next moves.