ຢູ່ນອ​ກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ປວນ​ເຕ ນໍ້​າ​ເບີ 1 ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຂົວສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ຍ່າງ ພວກ​ຂັບ​ລົດ ແລະ

​ຂີ່​ລົດ​ຖີບ ​ຂ້າມຈາກ ​ເມືອງ​ລາ​ເຣໂດ ​ໃນລັດ​ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສ ໄປ​ຫາ​ເມືອງ​ນູ​ເອໂວ ລາ​ເຣໂດ ​

ຂອງ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ມີຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນແລະ​ພວກຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພ ພາ​ກັນ ນັ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນບ່ອນ

ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ຈອດ​ລົດ ຂອງ​ຫ້ອງ​ການພາ​ສີ.

ອາຍ​ຮ້ອນ​ຂອງ​ຊິ​ມັງ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກມື້​ທີ່​ຮ້ອນ​ອົບ​ເອົ້າ ແລະ​ແສງຕາ​ເວັນ​ທີ່​ເຜົາ​ໄໝ້ ​ເຖິງ 42

ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊ​ລ​ເ​ຊິ​ສ.

ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່ໄດ້ອາບ​ນ້ຳ​ມາເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສາມ​ມື້​ແລ້ວ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ ໜ້າ

​ທີ່​ພາ​ສີ ແລະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ​ຫຼື CBP ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມັກ​ຈະ​ຈັບ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາຍ​ໃນ

​ນຶ່ງ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຂ້າມ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ໄປ ​ໂດຍ​ຈະກັກ​ຂັງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄວ້​ສອງ​ຫາ​ສາມ​ມື້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ

​ນັ້ນ​ ກໍ​ສົ່ງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ.

ບັດ​ນີ້ ນຶ່ງ​ເດືອນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເລີ້​ມ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ປົກປ້ອງ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຫຼື MPP ຂອງ

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ຢູ່​ເມືອງ​ນູ​ເອ​ໂວ ລ​າ​ເຣ​ໂດ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ໄດ້ສົ່ງ​

ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ ໄປ​ຍັງ​ເມືອງ​ຈີ​ອາ​ປາ ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ຫ່າງ​ໄກ

ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ເນ​ລະ​ເທດທີ່​ປິດ​ບັງ.

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ພິ​ຍານ​ສອງ​ຄືນ​ ທີ່​ລົດ​ເມໄດ້​ແລ່ນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖານ​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ​ກັບ​ ​ຂົວ​

ຄົນ​ຍ່າງ​ຂ້າມ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ອົງ​ການ CBP ໄດ້ໄປ​ສົ່ງ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ລົງ ເພື່​ອ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ການ

​ຮັບ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຂອງ​ສານສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢູ່ນອກ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ແມ່ນປະ​ມານ 12 ໂມງ​ເ​ຄິ່ງ ​ໃນຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ ຂອງ​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ສິງ​ຫາ ​ເຊິ່ງປະ​

ກອບ​ດ້ວຍລົດ​ເມ​ແປດ​ຄັນ ​ທີ່​ເຕັມ​ໝົດ ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ 350 ຫາ 400 ຄົນ ໃນ​

ຄືນ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ລົດ​ເມ​ອີກ​ສາມ​ຄັນ ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ດຽວ​ກັນ ນຳ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ

​ເມືອງ​ປະ​ມານ 120 ຄົນສ່ວນ​ໃ​ຫຍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຄອບ​ຄົ​ວກັບ​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ ອາ​ຍຸ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ

10 ປີ.

ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ ທີ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໄດ້​ລົມ​ນຳ ກ່ອນ​ການ​ອອກ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ 2,100 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຮອນ​ດູ​ຣາສ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຂ້າມ​ຮ່ອມ​

ພູ​ ​ຣີ​ໂອ ແກ​ຣນ​ເດ ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ສູ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ມື້​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ.

ບາງ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ກັບ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າການ​ຮັບ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້ການ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​

ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ເລີຍ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເນ​ລະ​ເທດ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ບາງ​ຄົນ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂໍ​ໃບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ ຢູ່​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ໃນ

​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



Off to the side of the Puente #1, the bridge that connects pedestrians, drivers and cyclists from the Texas city of Laredo to the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo, dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers sit on what was built as a parking lot for the customs office.



The concrete radiated after hours of 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) heat and blistering sunshine.



They hadn't been able to shower in three days, several said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) often apprehended them within an hour of crossing the river, held them for two to three days, then transported them back to Mexico.



Now a month after the start of the Trump administration's Migration Protection Protocols (MPP) in Nuevo Laredo, the Mexican government is busing hundreds of returned migrants to far-away Chiapas, in what is described as a thinly disguised deportation program.



VOA witnessed two nights of bus departures from a location adjacent to a pedestrian bridge where CBP dropped off migrants to await their immigration hearings in the U.S. from outside the country.



The first, around 12:30 a.m. on August 7, consisted of eight full buses, transporting 350 to 400 migrants; the next night, another three buses departed from the same location, carrying approximately 120 people, largely families with children under the age of 10.



The majority of migrants VOA spoke with ahead of their 2,100-kilometer journey were from Honduras and had crossed the Rio Grande into the United States in the first days of August.



Some of the migrants who spoke to VOA said they felt their hearings stood no chance and would self-deport to their respective countries. Others planned to utilize temporary work permits in southern Mexico while they considered their next moves.

