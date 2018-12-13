ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ, ທ່ານອາ​ເດ​ຣ ມາ​ນູ​ແອ​ລ ໂລ​ເປ ໂອບ​ຣາ​ດໍ ( Andrés

Manuel López Obrador) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ໄດ້​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ເລື້ອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ຄ​ວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່ວມ

​ກັນໃນ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່ ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ ແລະ​ການ​ສ້າງວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຄົນ

​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດທະ​ວີບ​ອາເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ກາງ.



ທ່ານ ໂລ​ເປ ໂອບ​ຣາ​ດໍ ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ ຢູ່

​ໃນ​ການ​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັນ "ແບບ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ນັບ​ຖື ແລະ​ມີ​ລັກ​ສະ

​ນະ​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອນ​ມິດ​ທີ່​ດີ​ຕໍ່​ກັນ."

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໃຫ້​ເງິນ​ປະ​ມານ 30 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຫ້າ​ປີ ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງວຽກ​ເຮັດ ແລະ

​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ຈົນ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດທະ​ວີບ​ອາເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ກາງ ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​

ສາ​ເຫດ​ທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້

ທີ່​ພາ​ກັນ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ດີກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ ຫລື​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ໂລ​ເປ ໂອບ​ຣາ​ດໍ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 1 ທັນ​ວາ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ຮ່ວມທຳ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ໃດໆ​ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​

ການ​ລົມ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ນັ້ນ.

ແຕ່ວ່າ​ໃນ​ຕອນຕົ້ນໆ​ເດືອນນີ້ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ສຳ​ພາດ​ກັບ​ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາ​ສະ​ເປນຂອງວີ

​ໂອ​ເອ ​ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ, ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດເວົ້າ​ວ່າ

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກັບ​ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ສ້າງວຽກ​

ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໃນກົວ​ເຕ​ມາ​ລາ, ຮອນ​ດູ​ຣັ​ສ, ແລະ ແອ​ລ ຊານ​ວາ​ດໍ

"ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຄົ​ນ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ."

​ທ່ານ ພອມ​ພຽວ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ "ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ທີ່ຈະດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ

ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກໄດ້ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫລະ​ພາບ.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ "ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ມຸ້ງ​ໝັ້ນ ຕໍ່​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອໃນ​ດ້ານນີ້ ແລະ​ໃນ

​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ພວກເຮົາຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຮອດ​ຫັ້ນ​ເທື່ອ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈສູງ ທີ່​ຈະ

ຮັບ​ປະກັນ​ວ່າ ສິດ​ທິ​ມະນຸດຂອງ​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ນັບຖື. ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ

​ກັນ, ກໍ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດນຳ."

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed migration and the possibility of working together on a program aimed at boosting development and job creation in Central America.



López Obrador described the phone call Wednesday in a tweet, calling the conversation "respectful and friendly."



He has proposed a roughly $30 billion plan over five years to create jobs and address poverty in Central America in hopes of resolving the underlying causes that currently have migrants traveling into Mexico in hopes of a better life there or in the United States.



López Obrador, who took office December 1, wants the United States and Canada to join in the effort.



There was no comment Wednesday from the Trump administration about the phone call with Trump.



But earlier this month in an interview with VOA's Spanish service, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had discussions with the new Mexican administration about creating opportunities for people in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador "so these people will have better lives there."



"It's the capacity to live their lives the way they want to with economic success and freedom," Pompeo said. "We're committed to assisting in that, and in the time that we can't get there, we're also determined to make sure the human rights of the migrants are respected. At the same time, enforcing U.S. law."



López Obrador said at a news conference Tuesday that such talks with the United States were progressing.



Trump and members of his administration have taken a hardline stance toward the Central American migrants escaping poverty and violence, telling his supporters at a rally that the migrants should turn around and go home because they will not be allowed into the United States. He also deployed thousands of troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and is now threatening a government shutdown if Congress does not approve funding for his desired border wall.



Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador have all agreed to work on Mexico's plan to address the underlying causes of migration. They stressed the need to approach it as a complex, regional problem that requires efforts to facilitate safe and orderly migration with respect and protection for human rights.



Representatives from the four countries discussed the plan at a U.N. migration conference Monday in Morocco.



Honduran Foreign Minister María Dolores Agüero said the effort prioritizes respect for the dignity of migrants in line with international rights and with special emphasis on the welfare of children and the protection of human rights, independent of immigration status.



Mexico Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the countries want to compete with the narrative that has taken hold in much of the world, including in the Americas, that the best way to confront migration is exclusion and control.



About 7,000 migrants have arrived in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, straining the capacity of an area that was already hosting thousands of people hoping to gain asylum in the United States.



Those pursuing that option will have a long wait, with the main U.S. border entry port in the area said to be processing as many as 100 asylum seekers per day, and often many fewer.



There have been protests in Tijuana against the migrants, as well as clashes between the migrants and authorities from both Mexico and the United States as they protest the long wait times and some try to cross border.



Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero said Wednesday the new administration had resolved the crisis in Tijuana by installing health centers, food service and children's activities to help those staying in the shelters and camps.



She also said López Obrador has proposed a program called Christmas at Home (#NavidadEnTuCasa) that would grant transportation assistance and accelerate voluntary repatriation for those migrants who choose to go back to their home country.

