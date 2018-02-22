ການກວດກາ ສື່ມວນຊົນ ໃນກຳປູເຈຍ ເຮັດໃຫ້ ເສລີພາບ ດ້ານຂ່າວສານ ບໍ່ເຫຼືອຫຍັງເລີຍ

ໂສມໜ້າຂອງສິດເສລີພາບດ້ານການຂ່າວໃນກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ພັງທະລາຍລົງໃນປີ 2017​

ອີງຕາມລາຍງານປະຈຳປີ ຂອງອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ສຳຄັນສຸດ ໃນປະເທດ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້.

ຄວາມຫວັງໄປໃນແງ່ດີທີ່ວ່າ ການພັດທະນາສື່ມວນຊົນຢູ່ໃນກຳປູເຈຍ ພວມມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປ

ໃນທິດທາງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ລະເຫີຍໄປ ອີງຕາມການສຳຫລວດ ທີ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ

ໂດຍສູນກາງສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ຫຼື CCIM.

ພວກນັກຂ່າວ 75 ຄົນ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ແກ່ພະແນກຂ່າວທີ່ນິຍົມລັດຖະບານ ແລະອົງການ

ຂ່າວທີ່ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ​ ທີ່ຂໍສະຫງວນຊື່ ໃນລາຍງານການສຳຫຼວດພົບວ່າ 92 ເປີເຊັນ

ມີຄວາມເຫັນວ່າ ການອັດສະຖານີວິທະຍຸ ແລະອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້

ຮັບແຮງຂັບດັນທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ.

ລາຍງານສະຫລຸບວ່າ “ພາກສ່ວນ ຊຶ່ງໃນຄັ້ງນຶ່ງຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນມີລັກສະນະຄ້າຍຄືກັບ

ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ດ້ວຍການເກັບກຳຂ່າວແບບເສລີແລະມີການວິພາກວິຈານທ່າມກາງ

ໂທລະພາບ ແລະ ໜັງສືພິມຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ເປັນເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງພັກລັດຖະບານ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກ

ຫລຸດຜ່ອນລົງ ແລະຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບ ທີ່ໂຊເຊໂຊຊັດ.”

ລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກໂດຍມີສະຕິລະວັງຕົວວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ອາດຈະຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໃນຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ ກ່ຽວກັບວຽກງານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດ ຊຶ່ງຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດປີນີ້ ລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ທຳ

ການປາບປາມແບບແກ່ຍາວ ຕໍ່ພວກທີ່ບໍ່ພໍໃຈດ້ວຍການຍຸບພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ຈັບກຸມພວກ

ຜູ້ນຳຂອງພັກ ແລະສະມາຊິກອະວຸໂສຄົນສຳຄັນໆກໍຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ຫຼິ້ນການເມືອງ.

ສະຖານີວິທະຍຸ 30 ກວ່າແຫ່ງຢູ່ໃນ 20 ແຂວງ ທີ່ເຄີຍອອກອາກາດໃຫ້ແກ່ພັກຝ່າຍ

ທີ່ບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຖະບານ ແລະມີເນື້ອໄນທີ່ຕ້ອງຕິລັດຖະບານນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກອັດລົງ ໃນ

ປີກາຍນີ້.

The "facade" of free press in Cambodia "collapsed" in 2017, according

to the annual report of the country's preeminent media watchdog

released on Wednesday.



Optimism that media development in the country was headed in the

right direction has evaporated, the Cambodian Center for Independent

Media (CCIM) survey finds.



Of the 75 journalists working within both pro-government and more

independent outlets who were anonymously surveyed for the report,

92 percent considered the closure of scores of radio stations and other

media outlets last year to be politically driven.



"A sector that once offered a semblance of democracy with pockets

of free and critical news coverage — amid a sea of ruling party

affiliated television and newspapers — has been cut down and left

reeling," it concluded.



"Reporters say they work with a keen awareness that they could be

next targeted for their work."



In the lead-up to this July's national election, the government has orchestrated a prolonged crackdown on dissent that has seen the only viable opposition party dissolved, its leader jailed and its senior members banned from politics.



Thirty-two radio channels across 20 provinces that broadcast non-government-aligned and often critical content were forced to close last year by the government.