ໄຟຟ້າມອດຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ປະເທດອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ໃນວັນທີ 4 ສິງຫາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້
ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບທາງດ້ານໄຟຟ້າ ແລະການທົບທວນຄືນເບິ່ງ
ແຫຼ່ງພະລັງງານທາງເລືອກໃໝ່ ຮວມທັງພະລັງງານຄວາມຮ້ອນຈາກພື້ນດິນ ພະລັງງານຈາກແສງຕາເວັນ ແລະລົມ.
ການມອດຂອງໄຟຟ້າ ຂອງບໍລິສັດລັດວິສາຫະກິດ PLN ແມ່ນຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດນັບແຕ່ປີ
2005 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ໂດຍໄດ້ເປັນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຈາກາຕາ ແລະ
ບັນດາເຂດອ້ອມແອ້ມ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຈາວາຕາເວັນຕົກ ແລະບານເຕັນ.
ທ່ານມາມິຕ ຊິເຕຍວານ ນັກວິເຄາະຂອງອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງພະລັງງານ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ
ວ່າ “ໂດຍການຊອກຫາ ແຫຼ່ງພະລັງງານທີ່ຫຼາກຫຼາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໂດຍການເພີ້ມພະ
ລັງງານທາງເລືອກ ພວກເຮົາອາດມີແຜນການໜູນຫຼັງ ຕໍ່ໂອກາດທີ່ເກີດໄຟຟ້າມອດ
ທັງໝົດ.”
ທ່ານຊິເຕຍວານ ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າທີ່ມີສູນກາງໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ເກາະຈາວາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນ
ເກາະທີ່ມີຄົນອາໄສຢູ່ໜາແໜ້ນທີ່ສຸດຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນມີທ່າທາງທີ່ຈະເປັນໄປໄດ້
ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີໄຟຟ້າມອດ ຄືດັ່ງເຫດການໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ໄຟຟ້າມອດແປດຊົ່ວໂມງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນເວລາສາຍໄຟຟ້າແຮງສູງມີບັນຫາ. ການລົບກວນ
ດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເຮັດພາກສ່ວນອື່ນໆພັງລະລາຍລົງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຜົນກະທົບແບບຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຄື
ກັນກັບໂດມີໂນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ບັນດາໂຮງໄຟຟ້າຢູ່ໃນພາກກາງ ແລະພາກຕາ
ເວັນຕົກຂອງເກາະຈາວາ ຮວມທັງໂຮງໄຟຟ້າທີ່ໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນເຂດນະຄອນຫຼວງ.
Indonesia's massive power outage Aug. 4 is raising new concerns
about the state electricity company, and a renewed look at alternative power sources, including geothermal energy, solar photovoltaic and wind.
The blackout that hit the state-owned PLN electric company was the worst in Indonesia since 2005, affecting millions of people in Jakarta
and surrounding areas such as West Java and Banten.
"By diversifying our energy sources by adding renewables, we may have a backup plan reducing the potential of a total blackout," Mamit Setiawan, an analyst with Energy Watch, told VOA.
Setiawan added that the centralized nature of power plants on the country's most populated island of Java increases the likelihood of cascading outages similar to Sunday's incident.
The eight-hour blackout began when lines carrying high voltage failed. The disruption caused other parts of the system to crash, which in turn, caused a domino-like series of further problems affecting power plants in the central and western part of Java, including one that covered the capital.