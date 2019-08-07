ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ມອດ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ໃນວັນ​ທີ 4 ສິງ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້

​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ແລະ​ການ​ທົບ​ທວນ​ຄືນ​ເບິ່ງ

ແຫຼ່ງພະ​ລັງ​ງານທາງ​ເລືອກ​ໃໝ່ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນຈາກ​ພື້ນ​ດິນ ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຈາກແສງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ ແລະ​ລົມ.

​ການມອດ​ຂອງໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດລັດ​ວິ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກິດ PLN ແມ່ນຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ສຸດ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ

2005 ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ໂດຍ​ໄດ້ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຈາ​ກາ​ຕາ ແລະ

​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຂດ​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ​ຈາ​ວາ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ແລະ​ບານ​ເຕັນ.

ທ່ານ​ມາ​ມິ​ຕ ຊິ​ເຕຍ​ວານ ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງ​ານ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ

ວ່າ “ໂດຍ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ ແຫຼ່ງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງ​ານທີ່​ຫຼາກ​ຫຼາຍຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ໂດຍ​ການເພີ້ມພະ

​ລັງ​ງານ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ ພວກ​ເຮົາອາດ​ມີ​ແຜ​ນ​ການໜູນ​ຫຼັງ ​ຕໍ່​ໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່ເກີດໄຟ​ຟ້າມອດ

​ທັງ​ໝົດ.”

ທ່ານ​ຊິ​ເຕຍ​ວານ ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ ​ໂຮງໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ທີ່​ມີ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ເກາະ​ຈາ​ວາ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​

ເກາະ​ທີ່ມີ​ຄົນ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໜາ​ແໜ້ນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງ​ທີ່ຈະ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້

​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ທີ່​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ມອດ ຄື​ດັ່ງ​ເຫດ​ການ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່າ​ນ​ມາ.

ໄຟ​ຟ້າມອດ​ແປດ​ຊົ່ວໂມງໄດ້​ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສາຍ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າແຮງ​ສູງ​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ. ການ​ລົບ​ກວນ​

ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ອື່ນໆ​ພັງ​ລະ​ລາຍ​ລົງ ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ເກີດ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບແບບ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ​ຄື

ກັນ​ກັບ​ໂດ​ມີ​ໂນ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ກາງ ແລະ​ພາກ​ຕາ​

ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງ​ເກາະ​ຈ​າ​ວາ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ.



Indonesia's massive power outage Aug. 4 is raising new concerns

about the state electricity company, and a renewed look at alternative power sources, including geothermal energy, solar photovoltaic and wind.



The blackout that hit the state-owned PLN electric company was the worst in Indonesia since 2005, affecting millions of people in Jakarta

and surrounding areas such as West Java and Banten.



"By diversifying our energy sources by adding renewables, we may have a backup plan reducing the potential of a total blackout," Mamit Setiawan, an analyst with Energy Watch, told VOA.



Setiawan added that the centralized nature of power plants on the country's most populated island of Java increases the likelihood of cascading outages similar to Sunday's incident.



The eight-hour blackout began when lines carrying high voltage failed. The disruption caused other parts of the system to crash, which in turn, caused a domino-like series of further problems affecting power plants in the central and western part of Java, including one that covered the capital.