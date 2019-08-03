ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ທີ່ສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ກັບ​ຈີນ​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ ດັດ​

ຊະ​ນີ​ຮຸ້ນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ທັງ​ສອງ ໄດ້ມີ​ຄ່າ​ຫຼຸດ​ລົງໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນການ​

ຕົກລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ປະ​ຈຳອາ​ທິດ ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້.

ດັດ​ຊະ​ນີ​ຮຸ້ນ S&P 500 ແລະ​ຮຸ້ນ Nasdaq ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລາ​ຄາ 3.1 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ແລະ 3.9

ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ ຕາມ​ລຳ​ດັບ ໃນອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ຮຸ້ນ Dow Jones ໄດ້ຕົກລາ​ຄາ​ຮ້າຍ​

ແ​ຮງ​ສຸດ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ​ສອງ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ຄ່າ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ 2.6 ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຄາດ​ຄິດຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນມື້​ກ່ອ​ນ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກັບ​

ພາ​ສີຕື່ມ 10 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ຕໍ່​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ຈີ​ນທີ່​ຍັງ​ເຫຼືອ​ຢູ່ໃນມູນ​ຄ່າ 300 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ

​ຊຶ່ງໄດ້​ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວໃນ​ໝູ່​ບັນ​ດ​າ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ທຶນ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີທ​ຣໍາ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ສະ​ແດງ​ການ ຕື່ນ

​ຕົກ​ໃຈເກີນ​ໄປ ​ໂດຍຢືນ​ຢັດວ່າ ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກອ​າ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ສຶກໃນ ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ

​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນີ້​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ.

ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊ​າດ ທ່ານ​ແລຣີ ຄັດ​ໂລ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​

ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ ໃນ​ກາ​ນ​ຕອບ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຈາກ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ “ກ​ານ​ແບກ​ຫາບ​ທາງ

ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ​ຈະ​ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ຝ່າຍ​. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຫຼຸດລາ​ຄາ​ເພື່ອ​ພະ​ຍາ​

ຍາມ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ຊຶ່ງນັ້ນ​ໄດ້ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຕໍ່​ຜົນ​ກຳ​ໄລ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ຕໍ່ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ແລະ​

ຕໍ່​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.”

ພວ​ກ​ນັກ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ສາດ​ທຳ​ນາຍ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ​ ໃນ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈະ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ ວ່າ

​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ຊື້​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່​ແພງ​ຂຶ້ນເຊັ່ນໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ມື​ຖື ເຄື່ອງ​ນຸ່ງ ແລະ​

ເຄື່ອ​ງ​ຫຼີ້ນ ເວ​ລາ​ໄປຊື້​ຂອງ​ຂວັນ​ວັນບຸນ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມັ​ສ ແລະ​ວັນ​ພັກ​ບຸນ​ອື່ນໆ.

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໄດ້​ຖາມ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ບ່າຍວັນ​ສຸ​ກວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດ

ໃຫ້​ການ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ແກ່​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ​ວ່າເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ຊື້​ຂອງ​ຂວັນ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ

ໃນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່​ແພງ​ຂຶ້ນ ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ໃໝ່.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ຕອບ​ວ່າ “ເງິນ​ຕາ​ຂອງ​ຈີນກຳ​ລັງ​ໄປ​ໝໍ້​ນະລົກ” ແຕ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ທຸ້ມ​ເທ

​ເງິນ​ເຂົ້າ​ ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ຈ່າຍ​ຄ່າເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ທັງ​ໝົດ. ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຈ່າຍ​ໂດຍ

​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ​ແຕ່​ຈະ​ຖືກຈ່າຍ​ໂດຍ​ຈີນ.





Amid worries of an escalating trade war with China, two key American stock indexes fell on Friday, posting their biggest weekly drops of the year



The S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost 3.1 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, this week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its second-worst week of the year, slipping 2.6 percent.



President Donald Trump's surprise announcement the previous day to impose 10 percent tariffs on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese products triggered uncertainty and fearamong investors.



Trump administration officials contend markets are overreacting, insisting American consumers will not feel the pain of the higher tariffs.



"Economic burdens have fallen most heavily on China," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters on Friday, in response to a question from VOA. "They've had to slash prices to try to compete. That has done damage to their profits, their companies and their economy."



Economists predict U.S. consumers will find themselves paying more for such items as cellphones, clothing and toys when shopping for Christmas and other holidays.



VOA asked Trump on Friday afternoon if he could assure Americans that they will not be paying more for those presents due to the new tariffs.



China's "currency is going to hell, but they're also pouring money in and that will totally pay for the tariffs," the president replied. "The tariffs are not being paid for by our people. It's being paid for by China."