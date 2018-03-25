ປະຊາຊົນ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍພັນຄົນ ເດີນຂະບວນ ປະທ້ວງ, ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຕິຮູບ ກົດໝາຍ ການນຳໃຊ້ປືນໃນ ສະຫະລັດ

ພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ມາເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະ

ທີ່ເມືອງອື່ນໆ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ເພື່ອປະທ້ວງເພື່ອກົດໝາຍການໃຊ້

ປືນທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ລຸນຫຼັງການຍິງກັນຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດ

ຄວາມຄຽດແຄ້ນ ແລະ ການ ເຄື່ອນໄຫວທາງການເມືອງ ໂດຍພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມໃນທົ່ວ

ປະເທດ.

ພວກນັກຮຽນຫຼາຍຄົນຈາກເມືອງ ພາກແລນ "Parkland" ລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ບ່ອນທີ່ມີການ

ຍິງປືນໄດ້ສັງຫານ 17 ຄົນ ທີ່ໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມ ມາຈໍຣີ ສໂຕນແມນ ດັກກລັສ

"Majori Stoneman Douglas" ໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໄດ້ເດີນທາງມານະຄອນຫຼວງ

ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ ໃຫ້ຊາວໜຸ່ມຄົນອື່ນໆ ລຸກຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອການຄວບຄຸມປືນ ແລະ ຮຽກ

ຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ຄົນທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 18 ປີ ແລະ ແກ່ກວ່າ ລົງຄະແນນສຽງເອົາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຜູ້ທີ່

ຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມຄຳຮຽກຮ້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ນຶ່ງໃນບັນດານັກຮຽນ ພາກແລນ ຜູ້ທີ່ເວົ້າຢ່າງອອກໜ້າອອກຕາທີ່ສຸດ, ນາງ ເອັມມາ

ກອນຊາເລັສ "Emma Gonzales" ໄດ້ເວົ້າຕໍ່ຝູງຄົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ

ວໍຊິງຕັນ ເມື່ອວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສູນເສຍເພື່ອນຮັກ ແລະ ຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນ

ຂອງລາວ ທີ່ຈະສ້າງຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງ.

ແລະແລ້ວ, ລາວກໍໄດ້ຢຸດເວົ້າ. ລາວໄດ້ມິດງຽບ, ນໍ້າຕາໄຫຼຍ້ອຍລົງໜ້າຂອງລາວ, ໃນ

ຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ທີ່ຟັງລາວເວົ້າ ໄດ້ລໍຖ້າແບບບໍ່ມີກຳນົດ ຫຼື ເລີ່ມໄຫ້ນຳລາວເອງ.

ໃນຕອນທ້າຍຂອງການມິດງຽບຍາວນານຂອງລາວນັ້ນ, ນາງ ກອນຊາເລສ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ

“ມັນແມ່ນ 6 ນາທີ ກັບ 20 ວິນາທີ. ມືປືນໄດ້ຢຸດການຍິງ, ແລະ ໄດ້ຖິ້ມປືນຂອງລາວ,

ແລ້ວໄປປະປົນກັບນັກຮຽນໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າພາກກັນຫຼົບໜີ, ແລະ ໄດ້ຍ່າງຢ່າງ

ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະເປັນຊົ່ວໂມງກ່ອນທີ່ລາວຈະຖືກຈັບ. ຈົ່ງຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຈົ້າ

ກ່ອນທີ່ມັນຈະເປັນວຽກຂອງຄົນອື່ນ.”

Photo Gallery: 'March for Our Lives' Protests Call for Stricter Gun Laws

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Washington and in other U.S. cities Saturday to rally for tougher gun laws following a recent mass shooting that sparked outrage and political activism among young people across the country.



Many students from Parkland, Florida, where a shooter killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month, came to Washington, D.C., to encourage other young people to stand up for gun control, and to urge people 18 and older to vote for lawmakers who do.



One of the most outspoken Parkland students, Emma Gonzales, spoke to the crowd of thousands in Washington Saturday about the loss of a good friend and her determination to make a difference.



And then, she stopped speaking. She stayed silent, tears streaming down her face, while those listening to her chanted, waited uncertainly, or began to cry themselves.



At the end of her long silence, Gonzales said: "It has been 6 minutes and 20 seconds. The shooter has ceased shooting, and will soon abandon his rifle, blend in with the students as they escape, and walk free for an hour before arrest. Fight for your lives before it's someone else's job."