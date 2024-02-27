ທະຫານອາກາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ວາງເພີງໃສ່ຕົນເອງ ຢູ່ດ້ານນອກສະຖານທູດ ອິສຣາແອລ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ

ສະມາຊິກທະຫານຂອງສະຫະລັດຄົນນຶ່ງຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ວາງເພີງໃສ່ຕົນເອງຢູ່ດ້ານນອກຂອງສະຫະທູດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເມື່ອທ້າຍສັບປະດາທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ໃນການກະທຳທີ່ປາກົດວ່າເປັນການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານສົງຄາມໃນກາຊານັ້ນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ອີງຕາມກ່ານກ່າວຂອງຕຳຫຼວດທ້ອງຖິ່ນໃນຈັນວານນີ້.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ທ່ານນາງລີ ເລີເປ ໂຄສົກຂອງກົມຕຳຫຼວດນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໄດ້ຢັ້ງຢືນການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງທະຫານອາກາດສະຫະລັດ.

ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການເສຍຊີວິດ ເປັນ “ເຫດການໂສກນາດຕະກຳ” ແລະ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານລອຍ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ຕິດຕາມສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ພົນຕີ ແພັດທຣິກ ຣາຍເດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ຮູ້ເລື້ອງຂອງການກະທຳໃດໆໃນການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານສົງຄາມໂດຍສະມາຊິກທະຫານ.

ທະຫານອາກາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳສົ່ງໄປຮັກສາຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍໃນອາການທີ່ສາຫັັດ ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ນອກເຄື່ອງແບບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ດັບໄຟ ແລະໜ່ວຍດັບເພີງ ແລະພະນັກງານສຸກເສີນຂອງເຂດນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໄດ້ກ່າວກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້.

ຊາຍຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃສ່ຊຸດທະຫານ ໄດ້ຖ່າຍທອດສົດເຫດການທີ່ເກີດຜ່ານທາງອິນເຕີເນັດ.

“ຂ້ອຍຈະບໍ່ມີສ່ວນພົວພັນກັບການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນອີກຕໍ່ໄປ” ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລາດຕົນເອງດ້ວຍຂອງແຫຼວໃສ ແລະໄຕ້ໄຟເຜົາຕົນເອງ ໂດຍຮ້ອງອອກມາວ່າ “ປົດປ່ອຍປາແລັສໄຕນ໌” ອີງຕາມວີີດີໂອ ທີ່ເຫັນໂດຍອົງການຣອຍເຕີສ໌.

A U.S. military service member who had set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington over the weekend, in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza, has died, local police said Monday.

Officer Lee Lepe, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department, confirmed the U.S. airman's death.

The Pentagon said that the death was a "tragic event" and that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was following the situation.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters that he was not aware of any other acts of protest by service members against the war.

The U.S. airman was hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday after U.S. Secret Service officers put out the flames, D.C. Fire and EMS had said earlier.

The man, wearing military fatigues, broadcast the incident live over the internet.

"I will no longer be complicit in genocide," the man said before dousing himself in a clear liquid and setting himself on fire, screaming, "Free Palestine," according to a video seen by Reuters.