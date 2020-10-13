ການກັບຄືນມາ ຂອງວິກິດການ ດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ໃນ ມາເລເຊຍ ສົ່ງຜົນເສຍຫາຍ ຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ

ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນແລ້ວ, ມັນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ມາເລເຊຍ ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມການລະບາດຂອງ COVID-19. ແຕ່ການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງກໍລະນີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອແມ່ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ ມາເລເຊຍ ຫຼາຍຄົນມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ. ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເດບວ໌ ກຣູນໂບມ ລາຍງານນັ້ນ, ບັນຫາດ້ານສຸຂະ ພາບທີ່ກຳລັງຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ທຸລະກິດໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ພຸດທະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

“ສະບາຍດີ, ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບ, ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານ. ກິນເຂົ້າທ່ຽງບໍ່? ນັ້ນຄືສຽງຂອງທ່ານ ຈັອງ ທີ່ເອີ້ນຄົນທີ່ຍ່າງກາຍໄປມາ

ທ່ານ ອາເລັກສ໌ ຈັອງ ຫວັງທີ່ຈະຊອກຫາລູກຄ້າສຳລັບຮ້ານອາຫານຂອງລາວ, ແຕ່ຫ້າງຊັບພະສິນ ຄ້າແຫ່ງນີ້ແມ່ນບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີຄົນມາຍ່າງຫຼາຍປານໃດໃນຊ່ວງເວລານີ້ ເຊີ່ງປົກກະຕິແລ້ວຈະມີຄົນຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານ ອາເລັກສ໌ ຈັອງ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຮ້ານອາຫານກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດບໍ່ອອກເລີຍ. ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກຊິເຮັດຫຍັງ.”

ບໍລິສັດຂອງທ່ານ ຈັອງ ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານອາຫານ 9 ແຫ່ງລວມທັງແຫ່ງນີ້ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ເລເລ.

ຫຼັງຈາກພົບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກມາຫຼາຍເດືອນ ໃນຕອນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ, ທຸລະກິດໄດ້ເລີ່ມທີ່ຈະຟື້ນຕົວຄືນໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ ແລະ ກັນຍາ. ແຕ່ເດືອນນີ້, ຮ້ານອາຫານຂອງທ່ານ ຈັອງ ໄດ້ມີລູກຄ້າຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານ ອາເລັກ ຈັອງ ຜູ້ຈັດການບໍລິສັດ MBA Crew ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນມີແຕ່ຢູ່ບ້ານ ແລະ ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າກໍຢ້ານຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.”

ເຫດຜົນກໍແມ່ນ, ການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນຕົວເລກຂອງກໍລະນີຕິດໄວຣັສ COVID-19 ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນໃນ ມາເລເຊຍ. ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວມີຕົວເລກກໍລະນີໃໝ່ສູງເປັນສະຖິຕິມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍວັນໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານ ຮາຄີມີ ອາສຣີ ໄດ້ມ່ວນຊື່ນໃນການກິນເຂົ້າທ່ຽງກັບໝູ່ຂອງລາວ, ແຕ່ລາວເວົ້າວ່າໂອກາດແບບນີ້ແມ່ນເລີ່ມທີ່ຈະຫາໄດ້ຍາກສຳລັບລາວ ຍ້ອນການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຕົວເລກກໍລະນີຕິດໄວຣັສ ທີ່ໄດ້ຊັກຈູງໃຫ້ລາວຢູ່ບ້ານຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ຮາຄີມີ ອາສຣີ ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກົວລາ ລຳເປີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີແຕ່ໄປເຮັດວຽກ ແລະ ກໍກັບບ້ານໃນທັນທີ. ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງສຳລັບເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານ ແລະ ໝູ່ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ ຄືກັນ.”

ທ່ານ ຈັອງ ເວົ້າວ່າ ທຸລະກິດຢູ່ຮ້ານອາຫານຂອງລາວໄດ້ຕົກຕໍ່າລົງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ເປີເຊັນທຽບໃສ່ກັບພຽງສອງສາມອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ລາວເວົ້າວ່າຖ້າສະຖານະການຍັງສືບຕໍ່ໄປອີກຫຼາຍອາທິດ, ລາວອາດຕ້ອງໄດ້ປິດຮ້ານອາຫານຂອງລາວລົງສອງແຫ່ງ ແລະ ປົດພະນັກງານອອກປະມານ 20 ຄົນ.

ທ່ານ ອາເລັກສ໌ ຈັອງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ປິດສະຖານທີ່ພວກນັ້ນລົງ ບ່ອນທີ່ເຈົ້າຂອງຫ້ອງເຊົ່າຂອງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໃຫ້ສ່ວນຫຼຸດຄ່າເຊົ່າ, ເຈົ້າຂອງຫ້ອງເຊົ່າຂອງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເຮົາກັບຄ່າເຊົ່າ.”

ບໍລິສັດ Lim Brothers Fruits ໄດ້ໃຫ້ບໍລິການໝູ່ບ້ານໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກົວລາ ລຳເປີ ນີ້ມາ 45 ປີແລ້ວ.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກສຳລັບຍຳໝາກໄມ້ເຜັດທີ່ເຮັດສົດໆຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າທຸລະ ກິດໄດ້ຕົກຕໍ່າລົງເກືອບ 40 ເປີເຊັນໃນພຽງອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າຕອນນີ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເກືອບຈະຫາກຳໄລບໍ່ໄດ້ ແລະ ບໍ່ສາມາດຮັບຄວາມກົດດັນຈາກບັນທັດສຸດທ້າຍຂອງການສອບບັນຊີອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານ ເບັນ ລິມ, ຈາກບໍລິສັດ Lim Brothers Fruits ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ແລະ ເປັນຫ່ວງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ທຸລະກິດຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບໃນການເຊົ່າຮ້ານນີ້ ແລະ ເງິນເດືອນຂອງພະນັກງານ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທຸລະກິດໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນບາງແຫ່ງກຳລັງຄິດວ່າສິ່ງຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດອາດຢູ່ທາງຫຼັງຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້ານັ້ນ, ວິກິດການດ້ານສຸຂະພາບທີ່ຟື້ນກັບຂຶ້ນມາອີກນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າເສດຖະກິດແມ່ນກຳລັງສືບຕໍ່ດີ້ນຮົນຕໍ່ໄປ.

For several months, it looked like Malaysia had managed to contain the spread of COVID-19. But a recent surge in cases has many Malaysians worried. As Dave Grunebaum reports, the rising health concerns are taking an increasing toll on local businesses.

“Hi, Welcome, welcome sir, lunch?”

Alex Chong hopes to pick up some customers for his restaurant, but this shopping mall is very light on foot traffic at a time of day when it’s typically busy.

“I’m totally blank. I don’t know what to do.”

Chong’s company owns nine restaurants including this one, called Leleh.

After several rough months at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, business began to bounce back in August and September. But this month, Chong’s restaurants have seen a dramatic drop in customers once again.

“So people are just staying at home and they are more afraid.”

The reason, significant increases in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Malaysia. The country had record-high numbers of new cases several days last week.

Hakimi Azri enjoyed lunch out with a few friends, but he says occasions like this are becoming rarer for him because the rising count of cases has convinced him to spend more time at home.

“Only just go to work and then just go immediately back to the house. Even for my colleague and my friends, I can say they’re doing like that.”

Chong says business at his restaurants is down more than 50% compared to just a few weeks ago. He says if this continues for a few more weeks, he might have to close down two of his restaurants and lay off about 20 employees.

“We’ll have to shut down those locations where our landlords don’t give us rebates, our landlords don’t help us with the rentals”

Lim Brothers Fruits has been serving this Kuala Lumpur neighborhood for 45 years.

They’re known for their fresh-made spicy fruit salad. But they say business has dropped almost 40% in just the past week. They say they’re now barely breaking even and cannot handle any more strain on the bottom line.

“Much more fear, concern about the businesses will be affected on the rental of this shop and the salary of our staff.”



Just as some local businesses were thinking the worst might be behind them, this resurging health crisis is showing the economy is continuing to struggle.