ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ 6.1 ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນອ​ກ​ຝັ່ງ​ຕີ​ມໍຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສຳ​ຫລວດ​ທໍລະນີ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຫຼື USGS ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ໄກ​ໄປຈົນ​ຮອດ​ເມືອງ​ດາ​ວິນ (Dawin) ປະ​ເທດ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ລ​າຍ​ງານກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍຫລືການ ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

​ອົງ​ການ USGS ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວນີ້ ເກີດ​ຢູ່ເລິກ​ 51 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ​ຢູ່ທາງ​ແຫຼມຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງເກາະ​ຕີ​ມໍ​ ຊຶ່ງແບ່ງ​ແຍກລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຕີ​ມໍຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ແລະ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ.

​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ AFP ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງດີ​ລີ ຂອງຕີມໍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ໄດ້​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ເຖິງ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຖິງແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ ​ພຽງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ວິ​ນາ​ທີ “ຄວາມ​ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນ​ແມ່ນ​ຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ແຮງ.”

ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ຄົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ແລ່ນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ພາ​ກັນ​ແລ່ນຢູ່ນອກ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ.”

ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ໄດ້​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ ​ຢູ່ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ເມືອງລັອ​ສ​ປາ​ໂລ​ສ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຍັງ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ເຖິງສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ ຫລືການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່ ອ​າດເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້.

ຄວາມ​ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທື່ອນ​ໄດ້​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ຢູ່​ເມືອງ​ດາ​ວິນ ປະ​ເທດ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ​ກັບ​ທະ​ເລຕີ​ມໍ​ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ໃຈ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of East Timor on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with tremors felt as far as the Australian city of Darwin, although there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The USGS said the quake hit at a depth of 51 kilometers off the eastern tip of Timor island, which is split between East Timor and Indonesia.

An AFP journalist in the East Timor capital, Dili, felt the earthquake and said that, although it lasted only seconds, "the jolt was quite strong."

"I saw people rushing out of their homes and children running outside of the school," the journalist said.

The earthquake was more violent around the town of Lospalos in the east of the country, but local authorities were still assessing the situation and did not give a breakdown of the damage or possible casualties.

The quake was also felt in Darwin, Australia, which lies across the Timor Sea from the epicenter.