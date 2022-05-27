ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ທີ່ມີຄວາມແຮງ 6.1 ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນອກຝັ່ງຕີມໍຕາເວັນອອກໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງອົງການສຳຫລວດທໍລະນີວິທະຍາ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື USGS ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມສັ່ນສະເທືອນຮູ້ສຶກໄກໄປຈົນຮອດເມືອງດາວິນ (Dawin) ປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ ເຖິງແມ່ນບໍ່ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຫລືການ ເສຍຊີວິດໃນທັນທີກໍຕາມ.
ອົງການ USGS ກ່າວວ່າ ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວນີ້ ເກີດຢູ່ເລິກ 51 ກິໂລແມັດ ຢູ່ທາງແຫຼມຕາເວັນອອກຂອງເກາະຕີມໍ ຊຶ່ງແບ່ງແຍກລະຫວ່າງຕີມໍຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະອິນໂດເນເຊຍ.
ນັກຂ່າວ AFP ຄົນນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງດີລີ ຂອງຕີມໍຕາເວັນອອກ ໄດ້ຮູ້ສຶກເຖິງແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ເຖິງແມ່ນໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວິນາທີ “ຄວາມສັ່ນສະເທືອນແມ່ນຂ້ອນຂ້າງແຮງ.”
ນັກຂ່າວກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນຄົນພາກັນແລ່ນອອກມາຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະພວກເດັກນ້ອຍພາກັນແລ່ນຢູ່ນອກໂຮງຮຽນ.”
ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວໄດ້ຮ້າຍແຮງເປັນພິເສດ ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມເມືອງລັອສປາໂລສ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດແຕ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນຍັງຊັ່ງຊາເຖິງສະຖານະການ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດເຖິງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ຫລືການເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້.
ຄວາມສັ່ນສະເທື່ອນໄດ້ຮູ້ສຶກຢູ່ເມືອງດາວິນ ປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທີ່ຢູ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບທະເລຕີມໍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຈຸດໃຈກາງຂອງແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ.
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of East Timor on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with tremors felt as far as the Australian city of Darwin, although there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
The USGS said the quake hit at a depth of 51 kilometers off the eastern tip of Timor island, which is split between East Timor and Indonesia.
An AFP journalist in the East Timor capital, Dili, felt the earthquake and said that, although it lasted only seconds, "the jolt was quite strong."
"I saw people rushing out of their homes and children running outside of the school," the journalist said.
The earthquake was more violent around the town of Lospalos in the east of the country, but local authorities were still assessing the situation and did not give a breakdown of the damage or possible casualties.
The quake was also felt in Darwin, Australia, which lies across the Timor Sea from the epicenter.