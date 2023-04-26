ບັນດາຜູ້ຂຸດຂຸມຝັງສົບ ໃຊ້ເວລາໝົດມື້ ເລົ່າເຖິງການຕາຍຂອງສົງຄາມຢູເຄຣນ

ຈະມີສີ່ພິທີສົ່ງສະການ ຢູ່ໃນພະແນກທະຫານເສຍຊີວິດ ​ທີ່ສຸສານສຳຄັນໃນເມືອງກຣີຢິ ຣີ ໃນ​ມື້ນີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ. ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ແມ່ນແຕ່ທຸລະກິດການຕາຍ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ປົກກະຕິ ໃນຂະນະມີພິທີສົ່ງສະການ ຈັດໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກທະຫານຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ເກືອບທຸກມື້ ຫລາຍເທື່ອຕໍ່ມື້. ຈຳນວນການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງສົງຄາມໄດ້​ເກັບຮັກສາໄວ້ເປັນຄວາມລັບໂດຍເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ແລະພວກ ເ​ຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກອງທັບ ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນສາມາດວັດແທກໄດ້ ໃນທາງອື່ນໆ: ຜ່ານເວລາຍາວ ນານເຮັດວຽກຫລາຍຊົ່ວໂມງໃນການຂຸດຂຸມຝັງສົບ ສຽງຂອງຊ້ວນຂຸດ ແລະຊ້ວນທີ່ຂຸດເອົາດິນຂຶ້ນມາ ບັນດາຜູ້ໄວ້ອາໄລ ພາກັນເສັດນໍ້າຕາ ຢູ່ໃນພິທີແຫ່ສົບແຕ່ລະວັນ.

— There will be four funerals today in the section for fallen soldiers at the main cemetery in the city of Kryvyi Rih. In Ukraine, even the business of death has become routine as funerals are held for soldiers across the country almost every day, at times multiple times a day. The war's death toll is kept a closely guarded secret by government and military officials, but it can be measured in other ways: through the long, working hours of the gravediggers, the repetitive rhythm of shovels and spades scooping up soil, the daily processions of weeping mourners.