ນັກກິລາທັງ​ຫລາຍ ກຳລັງຫັນເອົາເສັ້ນທາງແລ່ນທີ່ຕິດ​ຕາມໂດຍແອັປການ​ບອກ​ທາງ​ ຫຼື GPS ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນສິນລະປະຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ເທິງແຜນທີ່ເມືອງ. Michelle Quinn ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໄດ້ແລ່ນ​ຕາມໄປທັນເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ອັນນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ນັກແລ່ນສ່ວນຫລາຍຈະຄິດກ່ຽວກັບຈັງຫວະ ແລະໄລຍະທາງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າແລ່ນ​ໄປ. ​ທ່ານ​ເລນ​ນີ ມອນ (Lenny Maughan) ກຳ​ລັງສຸມໃສ່ພາບທີ່ ທ່ານຈະ ແລ່ນ​ໄປໃນມື້ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ເລນ​ນີ ມອນ, ນັກສິລະປິນດ້ານ GPS ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ຂ້ອຍກໍາລັງໃຊ້ຖະຫນົນໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ແຊນ​ແຟ​ຣນ ຊິ​ສ​ໂກ ເປັນ ຜືນຜ້າວາ​ດ​ຮູບຂອງຂ້ອຍ, ແລະເຫື່ອຂອງຂ້ອຍແມ່ນແປງທາສີ, ຖ້າທ່ານຈິນຕະນາການເບິ່ງ."

ຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ, ຄົນເຮົາບັນທຶກການຍ່າງ, ການແລ່ນ, ການຂີ່ລົດຖີບ ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະວັນ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າດ້ວຍອຸປະກອນຕ່າງໆ… ທີ່ມີຊອບແວ ຕິດຕາມສະຖານທີ່ ເຊິ່ງອາໄສດາວທຽມ GPS ທີ່ປິ່ນອ້ອມຮອບ​ໜ່ວຍໂລກ.

ບາງຄົນ, ເຊັ່ນທ່ານມອນ ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນເອົາການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນສິນລະປະ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອີ້ນມັນວ່າ "ສິລະປະ GPS" ຫຼື "ສິລະປະການແລ່ນ."



ທ່ານມອນແລ່ນ ໃນເສັ້ນທາງຍາວຕໍ່ເນື່ອງເສັ້ນດຽວ ອັນເປັນການອອກແບບຂອງທ່ານ.​

ທ່ານ​ແກ​ຣີ ກໍ​ດາ​ຣີ (Gary Cordery), ນັກຂີ່ລົດຖີບໃນອັງກິດ ຕິດຕາມພວກຄົນທີ່ເຮັດສິລະປະ GPS ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ທ່ານໄດ້​ຮັບສິນລະປະ GPS ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໂຄວິດຢ່າງ​ຖ້​ວມ​ລົ້ນ. ປີນີ້, ມັນແມ່ນຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອຜ່ານ​ທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:

“ການ​ນັ່ງ​ລົງ​ກ່ອນ​ ຈຶ່ງ​ອອກ​ໄປ ​ແລະ​ແຕ້ມ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງແບບ​ຄ້າວໆ ​ໃນ​ແຜນ​ທີ່ ​ແລະ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ‘ເອີ້ໄດ້​ແລ້ວ, ຂ້ອຍ​ຈະ​ແລ່ນ….…..ມາຣາທອນໃນມື້ນີ້, ແຕ່ແລ່ນໃນຮູບແບບຂອງຫມີຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອ ຫຼື ອັນ​ໃດ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ.’ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນ ເປັນມິດຕິອີກອັນນຶ່ງ.”

ທ່ານ​ມອນ, ພະນັກງານໄອທີບໍານານ, ນຶ່ງຄັ້ງ​ຕໍ່ເດືອນໃນໄລຍະ 7 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໄດ້ເຮັດສິລະປະ GPS ອັນນຶ່ງ.

ຄວາມຄິດຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນມາຈາກຊີວິດປະຈໍາວັນ ຫຼືຈາກການຈ້ອງເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແຊນ​ແຟ​ຣນ ຊິ​ສ​ໂກ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງວ່າມີຫຍັງເຂົ້າມາຫາທ່ານ. ມັນ ອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາສອງຊົ່ວໂມງເພື່ອສ້າງການອອກແບບເສັ້ນທາງ…

ທ່ານ​ມອນກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ: “… ເພື່ອໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ຜ່ານສິ່ງກີດຂວາງ, ຜ່ານກໍາແພງໃດໆ, ຫຼື ຫນ້າຜາ, ຫຼື ເຫວ ຫຼື ທາງຫຼວງ ຫຼືຮົ້ວໃດໆ.”

ທ່ານ​ມອນເວົ້າວ່າ, ມັນຊ່ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້ GPS ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນ, ໂດຍກວດພົບເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານຢູ່ຂ້າງໃດຂອງ​ຖະ​ໜົນ ເຊິ່ງຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ມີລາຍລະອຽດ. ແຕ່ທ່ານ​ກໍບໍ່ແມ່ນ ຄົນທີ່​ມັກ​ຄວາມສົມບູນແບບ.

ທ່ານ​ມອນ, ສິລະປິນ GPS ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ: "ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຢາກໃຫ້ມັນເບິ່ງເປັນຄືແນວໃດ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນແນວໃດ ໃນທີ່​ສຸດ ຂ້ອຍຈະບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກ​ດອກ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ຂ້ອຍ​ເຮັດແລ້ວ."

ມັນເປັນສິນລະປະທີ່ອີງໃສ່ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ, ການວາງແຜນຢ່າງລະມັດລະວັງ ແລະຈິນຕະນາການ.

ອ່າ​ນ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

Athletes are turning their GPS-tracked routes into large-scale art on top of city maps. VOA’s Michelle Quinn caught up with one of them.

Most runners think about pace, the distance they cover. Lenny Maughan (Said: Mawn) is focused on the image he will run today.

Lenny Maughan, GPS Artist:

“I'm essentially using the streets of San Francisco as my canvas, and my sweat is my paintbrush, if you will.”

Around the world, people record their daily walks, runs, bike rides with devices equipped …with location-tracking software, which relies on GPS satellites circling the Earth.

Some, like Maughan, turn their movement into art. They call it “GPS art” or “run-art.”

Maughn runs his design in one continuous line.

Gary Cordery (SAID: CORE-da-ree)), a bicyclist in Britain, keeps track of people doing GPS art around the world.

Last year, he was inundated with COVID GPS art.

This year, it’s Ukraine.

He spoke to VOA over Zoom:

“To sit down before you go out and sketch something on a map and think, ‘Right, I'm going to run a ….…..marathon today, but in the shape of a polar bear or something.’ I think it's just another dimension.”

Once a month over the past seven years, Maughan, a retired IT worker, has done one GPS art.

Ideas come from daily life or from staring at the San Francisco map to see what comes to him. It might take two hours to create the route design …

Lenny Maughan, GPS Artist:

“… to make sure that it doesn't go through any barriers, any walls, or cliffs, or highways or fences.”

It helps, says Maughan, that GPS is getting better, detecting which side of the street he is on, which helps with details. But he’s not a perfectionist.

Lenny Maughan, GPS Artist:

“I know what I want it to look like, but how it turns out at the end, I'll never know until I finish it.”

It’s an art that relies on technology, careful planning and imagination.