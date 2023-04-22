ວັນແຫ່ງ​ນ້ຳ​ຂອງໂລກ​ປີ​ນີ້ ກໍ​ຄື​ວັນ​ທີ 22 ມີ​ນາ ແມ່ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເລັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ມີການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໄວ​ຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ນ້ຳ ແລະສຸ​ຂະ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ. ໂດຍທີ່ພາກສ່ວ​ນ​ໃຫຍ່ຂອງໂລກ ປະສົບກັບການຂາດແຄນນ້ຳດື່ມສະອາດ, ບໍລິສັດຝຣັ່ງ ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໄດ້ພັດທະນາຫຸ່ນຍົນອັດຕະໂນມັດທີ່ຊ່ວຍຮັກສາ ແລະສະ​ຫງວນນ້ຳດື່ມ ທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃຫ້ມັນດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ. Julie Taboh ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອມີ​ລາຍລະ​ອຽດ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ ​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ການ LogOn ຂອງອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ມື້ນຶ່ງຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຫລື​ໂຣບອດ​ໂຕນີ້ ອາດຈະຫັນປ່ຽນວິທີທີ່ພວກເຮົາຄິດກ່ຽວກັບ ການຮັກສານໍ້າ.

ເມື່ອວາງໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນທໍ່ນໍ້າ, ມັນຈະເຄື່ອນໄຫວຜ່ານລະບົບໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ງ່າຍ​ດາຍ…...ໂດຍບໍ່ລົບກວນການໄຫຼຂອງນໍ້າ ເພື່ອເກັບກໍາ ແລະສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບຂອງທໍ່ນ້ຳ.

​ທ່ານຊັອງ-ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ຊົວ ​ກີ​ແດກ​ໂດ​ນີ (Jean-françois Guiderdoni) ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂອງບໍລິສັດອາກວາ ໂຣ​ໂບ​ຕິກ (ACWA-Robotics) ຂອງຝຣັ່ງ. ທ່ານໂອ້ລົມກັບວີ​ໂອ​ເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເກັບກໍາຂໍ້ມູນຊຸດໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ ໃນການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານຄັ້ງດຽວ ແລະ ໃຫ້ມຸມມອງທີ່ສົມບູນຄົບ​ຖ້ວນກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບຂອງຊັບສິນ."

ຫຸ່ນຍົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ເອີ້ນວ່າເຄື່ອງກອງ​ນ້ຳສະ​ອາດ ຫລື Clean Water Pathfinder ແມ່ນມີກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບທີ່​ມີຄວາມລະອຽດສູງ ແລະເຊັນເຊີ ທີ່​ມີຄື້ນຄ​ວາມ​ຖີ່​ເໜືອ​ສຽງ ທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ມັນສາມາດກໍານົດສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ແນ່ນອນຂອງທໍ່ນ້ຳ ແລະກວດພົບການກັດເຊາະ ຮອຍແຕກຂອງຈຸນລະພາກ ແລະການຫລຸ້ຍ​ຫ້ຽນ ແລະບ່ອນຂາດ​ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປ.

ມັນຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນໂດຍບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງຝຣັ່ງ… ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດນໍ້າປະປາ ລະບຸບ່ອນ ແລະເວລາທີ່ຈະສ້ອມແປງ ຫຼືປ່ຽນທໍ່ ນ້ຳ​ໄ​ດ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ຊ່ວຍຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການຮົ່ວໄຫຼຂອງ​ນ້ຳ ແລະຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ.

ທ່ານຊັອງ-ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ຊົວ ​ກີ​ແ​ດກໂດ​ນີ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ SKYPE ອີກວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາມີເຄືອຂ່າຍການແຈກ​ຈ່າຍນ້ໍາທີ່​ຍາວປະມານ 40 ລ້ານ ກິໂລແມັດໃນ ທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະ ການສ້ອມ​ແປງພຽງກິໂລແມັດດຽວ ຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍກໍ​ຈະ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ລະຫວ່າງ 150,000 ຫາ 800,000 ພັນຢູໂຣ ຕໍ່ກິໂລແມັດ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ນໍາ​ມາ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄ່າຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.”



ການເພີ່ມປະສິດທິພາບຂອງເຄືອຂ່າຍນໍ້າທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນຫລາຍ​ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນປັດຈຸບັນ, ຍ້ອນວ່າຄວາມຕ້ອງການໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ສໍາລັບຊັບ ພະຍາກອນທໍາມະຊາດອັນລ້ໍາຄ່ານີ້ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ.

ບົດ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ ​ຂອງອົງ​ການ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ວ່າ ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງການ​ນ້ຳ​ຈະ​ສູງເກີນກວ່າ​ການ​ສະໜອງ​ຢູ່ 40 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2030.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຄິມ​ເບີ​ລີ ຊາ​ນິກ ( Kimberly Schonek (Shah-nik)) ເປັນຜູ້ອໍາ ນວຍການໂຄງການນ້ໍາສໍາລັບອົງການອະນຸລັກທໍາມະຊາດໃນລັດ​ອາ​ຣີ​ໂຊ​ນາ. ທ່ານນາງ​ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບວີ​ໂອ​ເອຜ່ານ​ທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ແລະເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ປະເພດນັ້ນ ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນແທ້ໆ ໃນການ ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການສູນເສຍໃນລະບົບ, ແລະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ບໍລິສັດນ້ໍາບໍ່​ໄດ້ ສູບນ້ໍາ ແລະສົ່ງນ້ໍາທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໄປເຖິງລູກຄ້າ ແລະແລ້ວ​ກໍສູນເສຍໄປຢູ່ໃນລະບົບ."

ເມື່ອມັນຜ່ານໄລຍະການທົດລອງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຝຣັ່ງ​ແລ້ວ, ບໍລິສັດນີ້ກໍມີແຜນທີ່ ຈະແຈກຢາຍຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ Pathfinder ໄປຍັງພື້ນທີ່ອື່ນຂອງໂລກ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

This year’s World Water Day (March 22) is about accelerating change to solve water and sanitation crises. With much of the world grappling with a shortage of clean drinking water, a French company has developed an autonomous robot that’s helping to better maintain and preserve existing water supplies. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more in this week’s LogOn.

This robot may one day transform the way we think about water preservation.

When placed inside a water pipe, it easily moves through the system…​…without disrupting water flow to collect and transmit key data about the condition of the pipes.

Jean-françois Guiderdoni is one of the co-founders of the French firm ACWA Robotics. He spoke with VOA via Skype.

Jean-françois Guiderdoni, ACWA Robotics Co-founder via SKYPE: “We are able to capture a very large set of data in a single mission and really give an exhaustive view of the condition of the asset.”

The robot, called the Clean Water Pathfinder, is equipped with a high-resolution camera and ultrasonic sensors which allow it to pinpoint the exact location of the pipe and detect corrosion, micro cracks and general wear and tear.

It was created by a French startup… to help water utility companies identify where and when to repair or replace pipes, reducing leaks and costs.

Jean-françois Guiderdoni, ACWA Robotics Co-founder via SKYPE: “We've got an estimated 40 million kilometers of water distribution network throughout the world and renewing just a single kilometer costs between 150,000 to 800,000 thousand euros per kilometer. // So that information we're bringing them is extremely precious.”

Optimizing existing water networks is especially important now, as global demand for this precious natural resource continues to rise.

A recent U.N. report predicts that demand for water will exceed supply by 40 percent in 2030.

Kimberly Schonek ((Shah-nik)) is the Water Program Director for The Nature Conservancy in Arizona. She spoke with VOA via Skype:

“And so that kind of technology is really important in reducing loss in the system, and making sure that water companies aren't pumping and delivering water that's not going to customers and then is lost to the system."

Once it goes through its pilot phase in France, the company plans to distribute the Pathfinder to other areas of the world.