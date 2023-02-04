ຕົວ​ນຳ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຊັ້ນ​ຍອດ ຫລື Superconductor ແມ່ນສານທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້​ກະ​ແສໄຟຟ້າແລ່ນຜ່ານ ມັນໄດ້ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການຕ້ານທານຫຍັງ, ຊຶ່ງຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເຄື່ອງຈັກແລ່ນໄວກວ່າ ແລະປະຢັດພະລັງງານໄດ້​ອີກ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ຕົວ​ນຳ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າບາງອັນທີ່ມີປະສິດ​ທິຜົນສູງທີ່ສຸດ ໃຊ້​ການ​ໄດ້ພຽງແຕ່ໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກມັນຢູ່ໃນ ຄວາມເຢັນຫຼາຍສຸດ​ຂີດ. ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດກຳລັງຊອກ​ຫາຕົວນຳໄຟ​ຟ້າຊັ້ນ​ຍອດ ທີ່ມີອຸນຫະພູມສູງ ກວ່າ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ຄວາມທັນ​ສະ​ໄໝໃນພາກປະຕິບັດ ທີ່ມັນອາດຈະນຳມາໃຫ້. Shelley Schlender ມີລາຍງານ ມາ​ຫາຫ້ອງຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ:

ເຄື່ອງຈັກທາງການແພດທີ່ສະແກນ ຫລື​ກວດຫາພະຍາດໄດ້.

ລົດໄຟຄວາມໄວສູງ​ສຸດ ທີ່ລອຍຢູ່ເໜືອທາງລົດໄຟໄດ້. ພວກ​ມັນ​ເຮັດ​ແນວນັ້ນໄດ້ ກໍ​ຍ້ອນມີຕົວ​ນຳ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຊັ້ນ​ຍອດ ຫລື Superconductor ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນວັດສະດຸທີ່ນໍາກະແສໄຟຟ້າ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການຕ້ານທານຄືນແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ.

ຕົວ​ນຳ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຊັ້ນ​ຍອດສ່ວນຫລາຍ ຈະຕ້ອງຖືກເຮັດໃຫ້ເຢັນຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດເຢັນ​ເຖິງ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕ່ຳກວ່າອຸນຫະພູມທຳ​ມະ​ດາ 100 ເທົ່າ ຊຶ່ງຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີທາດ​ເຮ​ລຽມແຫຼວ ທີ່ຫາຍາກ ແລະມີລາຄາແພງ.

ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ເອັກ​ຄ໌ (Joe Eck), ນັກຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າຢູ່ໃນລັດ​ແຄນ​ຊັ​ສ ຢາກຊອກຫາອຸປະ ກອນທີ່ເປັນ​ຕົວນຳ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າທີ່​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່ໃນອຸນຫະພູມທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​.

ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ເອັກ​ຄ໌ (Joe Eck), ນັກຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າກ່ຽວ​ກັບຕົວ​ນຳ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຊັ້ນ​ຍອດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ຖ້າພວກເຮົາສາມາດບັນລຸການ​ນຳ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໄດ້​ດີຢູ່​ໃນອຸນຫະພູມທຳ​ມະ​ດາ ມັນກໍຈະບໍ່ຈຳ​ເປັນຈະຕ້ອງ​ມີຄວາມເຢັນຫຍັງເລີຍ."

ໂດຍທີ່​ມີຕົວ​ນຳ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ຊັ້ນ​ຍອດຢູ່​ໃນອຸນຫະພູມທຳ​ມະ​ດາ, ລົດໄຟຟ້າສາມາດ ຂັບລົດໄປໄດ້ດົນກວ່າ ໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ສາກໄຟ.

ຄອມພິວເຕີຈະກັບກາຍມາມີຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍກວ່າອີກ.

ທ່ານ​ເອັກ​ຄ໌ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ: "ຂະຫນາດຂອງຕົວ​ນຳ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຊັ້ນ​ຍອດ ທີ່ມີເຕັມຫ້ອງຫມົດໜີ້ ສາມາດ​ເອົາ​ໃສ່ເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຮືອນໄດ້."

ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ນັກວິທະຍາສາດຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ສ້າງຕົວ​ນຳ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຊັ້ນ​ຍອດ ທີ່ໃຊ້ຢູ່​ໃນອຸນຫະພູມທຳ​ມະ​ດາ ທີ່ສາມາດໃຊ້​ການ​ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມກົດດັນທີ່​ສູງທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ສາ​ມາດເຮັດ​ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງນັ້ນ. ນັກວິທະຍາສາດຄົນອື່ນໆໃຫ້ຂໍ້​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງຕໍ່​ຜົນການຄົ້ນພົບດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍຕັ້ງຄໍາຖາມວ່າ ຕົວ​ນຳ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຊັ້ນ​ຍອດ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມກົດດັນສູງທີ່​ວ່ານັ້ນ ໃຊ້​ການ​ໄດ້ແທ້ ຫລືບໍ.

ໃນການຄົ້ນຫາຕົວ​ນຳ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຊັ້ນ​ຍອດທີ່​ອຸ່ນກວ່າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ເອັກ​ຄ໌ ໄດ້ປະສົມ​ແປ້ງເຂົ້າ​ກັນ.

ທ່ານ​ເອັກ​ຄ໌ ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ: “. . .ທາດ​ບິ​ສ​ມັດ (Bismuth), ທາດ​ສ​ແກນ​ດຽມ (scandium), ທາດແ​ຄດ​ມຽມ ອອກ​ໄຊ​ດ໌ (cadmium oxide). ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງອັນຕະລາຍ.”

ທ່ານເຜົາພວກມັນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຕົາ​ເຜົາ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ໂຕະ.

ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງແຫ່ງຊາດລອ​ສ ອາ​ລາມອ​ສ (Los Alamos) ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ດີນ ພີ​ເຕີ​ສັນ (Dean Peterson) ມີ​ຄວາມຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບວຽກງານຂອງທ່ານ​ເອັກ​ຄ໌ (Eck). ທ່ານ​ພີ​ເຕີ​ສັນ (Peterson) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນນັກວິທະຍາສາດຜູ້​ນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ຕົວ​ນຳ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຊັ້ນ​ຍອດໃນອຸນຫະພູມທຳ​ມະ​ດາ ແມ່ນມີປະສິດທິພາບສູງຫຼາຍ ຈົນໂລກຈະມີພະ ລັງງານສະ​ສົມ​ໄວ້​ອີກ.

​ທ່ານພີ​ເຕີ​ສັນ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ: "ມັນຈະເປັນຂົນແກະ​ຄຳທີ່ທຸກຄົນຊອກຫາ ມາໄດ້ 70 ປີແລ້ວ."

ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງບາວ​ເດີ, ລັດ​ໂຄ​ໂລ​ຣາ​ໂດນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ແດນ​ໂກ, ແວນ​ ເດີ ລານ (Danko van der Laan) ກໍາລັງເຮັດສາຍໄຟທີ່ບັນ​ຈຸໂລຫະທີ່ເປັນ​ແຮ່​ທາດຫາຍາກ ຂອງ ໂລກທີ່ເປັນຕົວ​ນຳ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຊັ້ນ​ຍອດ ເມື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ເຢັນດ້ວຍທາດໄນ ໂຕຣເຈນ ແຫຼວ ທີ່ເຢັນກວ່າອຸນຫະພູມທຳ​ມະ​ດາປະມານສີ່ເທົ່າ.

ທ່ານ​ແດນ​ໂກ, ແວນ​ ເດີ ລານ ທີ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Advanced Conductor Technologies ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ການ​ທີ່ໃຫ້ຕົວ​ນຳ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຊັ້ນ​ຍອດ ໃ​ຊ້​ການ​ໄດ້ ຢູ່ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ເຢັນກວ່າອຸນຫະພູມ ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ ພຽງແຕ່ສີ່ເທົ່າ ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ມັນກໍເປັນບາດກ້າວອັນໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງແລ້ວ."

ສາຍໄຟບາງໆເທົ່າ​ກັບ​ໃສ່​ສໍ​ດາສາຍນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນບັນຈຸກະແສໄຟຟ້າໄດ້ຫຼາຍ ເທົ່າກັນກັບ ຈານສາຍໄຟທຳ​ມະ​ດາທີ່ກ້​ວາງໆ. ການຊອກສະແຫວງຫາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແລະການຄົ້ນຫາ ບັ້ນອື່ນໆ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາຕົວ​ນຳ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຊັ້ນ​ຍອດທີ່ອຸ່ນຂຶ້ນ ໃນມື້ນຶ່ງ ມັນອາດຈະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີ​ເຮືອ​ບິນໂດຍສານ ທີ່​ແລ່ນ​ດ້ວຍໄຟຟ້າ ແລະເຄື່ອງປະຕິກອນນີວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ປະ​ສົມແຫນ້ນ.

Superconductors are substances that allow electricity to pass through them without resistance, helping machines run faster and save energy. But some of the most effective ones work only when they stay super cold. Scientists are hunting for higher-temperature superconductors for the practical advances they might bring. For VOA News, Shelley Schlender reports

Medical machines that scan for disease.

Super-fast trains that float above the tracks. They’re possible thanks to . . .… superconductors, materials that carry electric current without resistance.

Most superconductors must be supercooled to about 100 times colder than room temperature, which requires rare and costly liquid helium.

Joe Eck, a tinkerer in Kansas, wants to find materials that superconduct at room temperature.

Joe Eck, Superconductor Researcher: “If we could achieve room-temperature superconductivity there would be no cooling required at all.”

With room-temperature superconductors, electric cars could drive longer without recharging.



Computers would become even smaller.



Joe Eck, Superconductor Researcher: “National supercomputer sizes, that fill up whole rooms, could be put into homes.”

Some scientists have reportedly created room-temperature superconductors that can work at extreme pressures achieved in a lab. Other scientists dispute the findings, questioning whether the high-pressure superconductors actually operate at all.

In his search for warmer superconductors, Eck mixes powders.

Joe Eck, Superconductor Researcher: “ . . . Bismuth, scandium, cadmium oxide. That’s dangerous stuff.”

He bakes them in his tabletop kiln.

At the Los Alamos National Lab, Dean Peterson is familiar with Eck’s work. Peterson, a scientist, says room-temperature superconductors would be so efficient that the world would have energy to spare.

Peterson spoke to VOA on Zoom: “It would be the golden fleece everybody has been searching for the last 70 years.”

In Boulder, Colorado, Danko van der Laan ((pronounce, DAHN-koe VAN der LAHN)) is making cables containing rare earth metals that superconduct when cooled by liquid nitrogen to about four times cooler than room temperature.

Danko van der Laan, Advanced Conductor Technologies: “To have superconductors work at something that's only four times cooler than room temperature, it's a huge step.”

One pencil-thin superconducting cable packs as much current as a platter-wide bundle of conventional cables. These and other quests to find warmer superconductors may one day lead to electrically powered passenger planes and compact fusion reactors.