ເຄື່ອງຈັກທາງການແພດທີ່ສະແກນ ຫລືກວດຫາພະຍາດໄດ້.
ລົດໄຟຄວາມໄວສູງສຸດ ທີ່ລອຍຢູ່ເໜືອທາງລົດໄຟໄດ້. ພວກມັນເຮັດແນວນັ້ນໄດ້ ກໍຍ້ອນມີຕົວນຳກະແສໄຟຟ້າຊັ້ນຍອດ ຫລື Superconductor ຊຶ່ງເປັນວັດສະດຸທີ່ນໍາກະແສໄຟຟ້າ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການຕ້ານທານຄືນແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.
ຕົວນຳກະແສໄຟຟ້າຊັ້ນຍອດສ່ວນຫລາຍ ຈະຕ້ອງຖືກເຮັດໃຫ້ເຢັນຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດເຢັນເຖິງຂັ້ນຕ່ຳກວ່າອຸນຫະພູມທຳມະດາ 100 ເທົ່າ ຊຶ່ງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີທາດເຮລຽມແຫຼວ ທີ່ຫາຍາກ ແລະມີລາຄາແພງ.
ທ່ານໂຈ ເອັກຄ໌ (Joe Eck), ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຢູ່ໃນລັດແຄນຊັສ ຢາກຊອກຫາອຸປະ ກອນທີ່ເປັນຕົວນຳກະແສໄຟຟ້າທີ່ໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນອຸນຫະພູມທຳມະດາ.
ທ່ານໂຈ ເອັກຄ໌ (Joe Eck), ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າກ່ຽວກັບຕົວນຳກະແສໄຟຟ້າຊັ້ນຍອດ ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ຖ້າພວກເຮົາສາມາດບັນລຸການນຳກະແສໄຟຟ້າໄດ້ດີຢູ່ໃນອຸນຫະພູມທຳມະດາ ມັນກໍຈະບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຈະຕ້ອງມີຄວາມເຢັນຫຍັງເລີຍ."
ໂດຍທີ່ມີຕົວນຳກະແສໄຟຟ້າຊັ້ນຍອດຢູ່ໃນອຸນຫະພູມທຳມະດາ, ລົດໄຟຟ້າສາມາດ ຂັບລົດໄປໄດ້ດົນກວ່າ ໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ສາກໄຟ.
ຄອມພິວເຕີຈະກັບກາຍມາມີຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍກວ່າອີກ.
ທ່ານເອັກຄ໌ ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ: "ຂະຫນາດຂອງຕົວນຳກະແສໄຟຟ້າຊັ້ນຍອດ ທີ່ມີເຕັມຫ້ອງຫມົດໜີ້ ສາມາດເອົາໃສ່ເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຮືອນໄດ້."
ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ນັກວິທະຍາສາດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ສ້າງຕົວນຳກະແສໄຟຟ້າຊັ້ນຍອດ ທີ່ໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນອຸນຫະພູມທຳມະດາ ທີ່ສາມາດໃຊ້ການໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມກົດດັນທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງນັ້ນ. ນັກວິທະຍາສາດຄົນອື່ນໆໃຫ້ຂໍ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງຕໍ່ຜົນການຄົ້ນພົບດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍຕັ້ງຄໍາຖາມວ່າ ຕົວນຳກະແສໄຟຟ້າຊັ້ນຍອດ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມກົດດັນສູງທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ໃຊ້ການໄດ້ແທ້ ຫລືບໍ.
ໃນການຄົ້ນຫາຕົວນຳກະແສໄຟຟ້າຊັ້ນຍອດທີ່ອຸ່ນກວ່າຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ ທ່ານເອັກຄ໌ ໄດ້ປະສົມແປ້ງເຂົ້າກັນ.
ທ່ານເອັກຄ໌ ອະທິບາຍວ່າ: “. . .ທາດບິສມັດ (Bismuth), ທາດສແກນດຽມ (scandium), ທາດແຄດມຽມ ອອກໄຊດ໌ (cadmium oxide). ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງອັນຕະລາຍ.”
ທ່ານເຜົາພວກມັນຢູ່ໃນເຕົາເຜົາທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເທິງໂຕະ.
ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງແຫ່ງຊາດລອສ ອາລາມອສ (Los Alamos) ນັ້ນ ທ່ານດີນ ພີເຕີສັນ (Dean Peterson) ມີຄວາມຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບວຽກງານຂອງທ່ານເອັກຄ໌ (Eck). ທ່ານພີເຕີສັນ (Peterson) ຊຶ່ງເປັນນັກວິທະຍາສາດຜູ້ນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ຕົວນຳກະແສໄຟຟ້າຊັ້ນຍອດໃນອຸນຫະພູມທຳມະດາ ແມ່ນມີປະສິດທິພາບສູງຫຼາຍ ຈົນໂລກຈະມີພະ ລັງງານສະສົມໄວ້ອີກ.
ທ່ານພີເຕີສັນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ: "ມັນຈະເປັນຂົນແກະຄຳທີ່ທຸກຄົນຊອກຫາ ມາໄດ້ 70 ປີແລ້ວ."
ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງບາວເດີ, ລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດນັ້ນ ທ່ານແດນໂກ, ແວນ ເດີ ລານ (Danko van der Laan) ກໍາລັງເຮັດສາຍໄຟທີ່ບັນຈຸໂລຫະທີ່ເປັນແຮ່ທາດຫາຍາກ ຂອງ ໂລກທີ່ເປັນຕົວນຳກະແສໄຟຟ້າຊັ້ນຍອດ ເມື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ເຢັນດ້ວຍທາດໄນ ໂຕຣເຈນ ແຫຼວ ທີ່ເຢັນກວ່າອຸນຫະພູມທຳມະດາປະມານສີ່ເທົ່າ.
ທ່ານແດນໂກ, ແວນ ເດີ ລານ ທີ່ບໍລິສັດ Advanced Conductor Technologies ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ການທີ່ໃຫ້ຕົວນຳກະແສໄຟຟ້າຊັ້ນຍອດ ໃຊ້ການໄດ້ ຢູ່ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ເຢັນກວ່າອຸນຫະພູມ ທຳມະດາ ພຽງແຕ່ສີ່ເທົ່າ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ມັນກໍເປັນບາດກ້າວອັນໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງແລ້ວ."
ສາຍໄຟບາງໆເທົ່າກັບໃສ່ສໍດາສາຍນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນບັນຈຸກະແສໄຟຟ້າໄດ້ຫຼາຍ ເທົ່າກັນກັບ ຈານສາຍໄຟທຳມະດາທີ່ກ້ວາງໆ. ການຊອກສະແຫວງຫາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແລະການຄົ້ນຫາ ບັ້ນອື່ນໆ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາຕົວນຳກະແສໄຟຟ້າຊັ້ນຍອດທີ່ອຸ່ນຂຶ້ນ ໃນມື້ນຶ່ງ ມັນອາດຈະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີເຮືອບິນໂດຍສານ ທີ່ແລ່ນດ້ວຍໄຟຟ້າ ແລະເຄື່ອງປະຕິກອນນີວເຄລຍ ປະສົມແຫນ້ນ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:
Superconductors are substances that allow electricity to pass through them without resistance, helping machines run faster and save energy. But some of the most effective ones work only when they stay super cold. Scientists are hunting for higher-temperature superconductors for the practical advances they might bring. For VOA News, Shelley Schlender reports
Medical machines that scan for disease.
Super-fast trains that float above the tracks. They’re possible thanks to . . .… superconductors, materials that carry electric current without resistance.
Most superconductors must be supercooled to about 100 times colder than room temperature, which requires rare and costly liquid helium.
Joe Eck, a tinkerer in Kansas, wants to find materials that superconduct at room temperature.
Joe Eck, Superconductor Researcher: “If we could achieve room-temperature superconductivity there would be no cooling required at all.”
With room-temperature superconductors, electric cars could drive longer without recharging.
Computers would become even smaller.
Joe Eck, Superconductor Researcher: “National supercomputer sizes, that fill up whole rooms, could be put into homes.”
Some scientists have reportedly created room-temperature superconductors that can work at extreme pressures achieved in a lab. Other scientists dispute the findings, questioning whether the high-pressure superconductors actually operate at all.
In his search for warmer superconductors, Eck mixes powders.
Joe Eck, Superconductor Researcher: “ . . . Bismuth, scandium, cadmium oxide. That’s dangerous stuff.”
He bakes them in his tabletop kiln.
At the Los Alamos National Lab, Dean Peterson is familiar with Eck’s work. Peterson, a scientist, says room-temperature superconductors would be so efficient that the world would have energy to spare.
Peterson spoke to VOA on Zoom: “It would be the golden fleece everybody has been searching for the last 70 years.”
In Boulder, Colorado, Danko van der Laan ((pronounce, DAHN-koe VAN der LAHN)) is making cables containing rare earth metals that superconduct when cooled by liquid nitrogen to about four times cooler than room temperature.
Danko van der Laan, Advanced Conductor Technologies: “To have superconductors work at something that's only four times cooler than room temperature, it's a huge step.”
One pencil-thin superconducting cable packs as much current as a platter-wide bundle of conventional cables. These and other quests to find warmer superconductors may one day lead to electrically powered passenger planes and compact fusion reactors.