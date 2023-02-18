ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ສຸມໃສ່ສິ່ງທີ່ເບິ່ງບໍ່ເຫັນ

ໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບຂະຫນາດເທົ່າ​ກັນ​ກັບລົດຄັນ​ນຶ່ງ ກໍາລັງຖືກ ກະກຽມອອກປະ​ຕິ​ບັດພາລະກິດຂອງຕົນ ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຄື ການບັນທຶກປາກົດການທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້ ເຫັນ ຢູ່ໃນຈັກກະວານ. Matt Dibble ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເລື່ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມ​າ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ..

ຢູ່ທີ່ຫ້ອງທົດລອງແບບເລັ່ງລັດ ຫລື​ສ​ແລັກ (SLAC) ໃນເມືອງເມນ​ໂລ ພາກ (Menlo Park) ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍນັ້ນ ພວກນັກວິສະວະກອນ ກໍາລັງສ້າງກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບດິຈິຕອລທີ່ ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ. ກ້ອງທີ່ຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ LSST ຈະຖືກຕິດຕັ້ງຢູ່ຫໍຄອຍຊົມ​ດາວ ເວ​ຣາ ຊີ. ຣຸບ​ບິນ (Vera C. Rubin) ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະ​ເທດຊີ​ເລ ເພື່ອບັນທຶກຮູບພາບຂອງທ້ອງຟ້າໃນຕອນກາງຄືນ ໃນໄລຍະສິບປີ.

ໂດຍການສັງເກດເບິ່ງຂອບເຂດອັນກວ້າງໃຫຍ່ ຂອງຈັກກະວານຕະຫຼອດເວລາ, ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຄາດວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ຂ້ອງ​ໃຈທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງຂອງວິທະຍາສາດ.

ນັກສຶກສາປະລິນຍາເອກ, ແທວ ຊຸດ (Theo Schutt) ກໍາລັງທຳລອງກວດ​ສອບ ເບິ່ງກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ.



ນາງແທວ ຊຸດ (Theo Schutt), ນັກສຶກສາປະລິນຍາເອກຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ສ​ແຕນ​ຝອດ (Stanford) ເວົ້າວ່າ: “ຈັກກະວານມີອາຍຸຫ​ລາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ, ມັນຂະຫຍາຍໄວປານໃດ, ເປັນຫຍັງມັນຈຶ່ງຂະ ຫຍາຍອອກໄປ? ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາກໍຢາກໄປຊອກຫາ 95 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງຈັກກະ ວານທີ່ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈແທ້ໆເລີຍ."

ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ທາງທິດສະດີວ່າ 95 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງຈັກກະວານ ແມ່ນປະກອບດ້ວຍພະລັງງານມືດ ແລະ ສິ່ງທີ່ມືດ, ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ສາມາດເຫັນໄດ້ໂດຍກົງ.

ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ຜົນກະທົບທີ່ພະລັງງານມືດມີຕໍ່ສິ່ງອ້ອມຂ້າງຂອງມັນອາດສາມາດ ກວດພົບໄດ້ ຖ້າຫາກ​ມີ​ການສັງເກດຢູ່​ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ເວ​ລາ.

ທ່ານ​ແອ​ຣອນ ຣູດ​ແມນ (Aaron Roodman), ນັກ​ວັດ​ຖຸ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາດ້ານດາ​ລາ​ສາດ, ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນໍາ​ພາໂຄງ​ການ​ກ້ອງ​ຖ່າຍ​ຮູບ.

ທ່ານ​ແອ​ຣອນ ຣູດ​ແມນ (Aaron Roodman), ຮອງ​ຜູ້​ອໍາ​ນວຍ​ການຫໍຄອຍຊົມ​ດາວ ຣຸບ​ບິນ ກ່າວວ່າ: "ພວກເຮົາສາມາດສຶກສາຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າມັນໄດ້ ໂດຍການເບິ່ງກຸ່ມ​ດາວ​ກາ​ແລັກ​ຊີ (galaxy), ໂດຍການສຶກສາວ່າ ແສງສະຫວ່າງຈາກ​ກຸ່ມດາວ​ກາ​ແລັກ​ຊີທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກ ໄດ້ຖືກເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ຫັນ​ເຫອອກ ໂດຍ​ສິ່ງທັງ​ໝົດ ທີ່ຢູ່ລະຫວ່າງພວກເຮົາ ແລະ​ກຸ່ມດາວ​ກາ​ແລັກ​ຊີ ທີ່ ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກໄດ້ແນວໃດ."

ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບຈະບັນທຶກໃນເກືອບ​ທຸກ​ຄືນ, ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ແມ່ນຮວບຮວມເອົາ ຮູບເງົາທີ່​ມີ​ເວ​ລາເຫຼື່ອມກັນ. ແຕ່ລະຮູບ ຈະປະກອບ​ມີປະມານ 3 ຕື້ ພິກ​ໂຊ​ລ (pixel) ຊຶ່ງປະມານ 300 ເທົ່າຂອງຂະຫນາດຮູບທີ່​ຖ່າຍ​ດ້ວຍໂທລະສັບສະຫຼາດ ຫລື smartphone.

ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຈາກລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະແບ່ງປັນຮູບພາບໃຫ້ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າສາກົນໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ນຳ, ໂດຍ​ໄດ້ຊີ້ທິດທາງໃຫ້​ຫັນ​ຄວາມສົນໃຈ ໄປ​ຫາປາກົດການ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນໄລຍະສັ້ນໆ ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ມັນພວມເກີດຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານຣູດ​ແມນ ກ່າວຕໍ່​ໄປວ່າ: "ພາຍໃນສອງນາທີ, ພວກເຮົາຈະປຽບທຽບວັດຖຸທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຫັນຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນ - ຄື​ດວງ ດາວ, ກຸ່ມ​ດາວກາແລັກຊີ, ດາວພະເຄາະນ້ອຍ - ໃສ່ກັນກັບຮູບ​ຮ່າງທີ່ພວກມັນປາ ກົດຢູ່ໃນຮູບພາບກ່ອນຫນ້ານັ້ນ. ແລະພວກເຮົາຈະໝາຍເຄື່ອງໝາຍໃສ່ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ມັນ ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ.”

​ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າກຳ​ລັງຄອງຄອຍຖ້າດ້ວຍ​ໃຈ​ຈົດ​ຈໍ່ ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ຄາດຝັນວ່າ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

In California, a camera the size of a car is being prepared for its mission: documenting unseen phenomena in the universe. Matt Dibble has the story.

At the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park, California

engineers are building the world’s largest digital camera. The LSST camera, as it’s called, will be installed at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in southern Chile to record images of the night sky over a ten-year period.

By observing a wide swath of the universe over time, researchers expect to gain insight into some of science’s biggest questions.

PhD student Theo Schutt is running final tests on the camera.

Theo Schutt, Stanford University Ph.D Student: “How old is the universe, how fast is it expanding, why is it expanding?

So we're really like going for the 95% of the universe that we basically don't understand at all.”

Scientists theorize that 95% of the universe is made up of dark energy and dark matter, which can’t be seen directly.

However, the effect that dark energy has on its surroundings can potentially be detected if observed over time.

says astrophysicist Aaron Roodman, who leads the camera project.

Aaron Roodman, Rubin Observatory Deputy Director:

“We can study it by looking at galaxies, studying how the light from distant galaxies has been bent by all the matter between us and the distant galaxy.”

The camera will record on most nights, essentially compiling a time-lapse movie.

Each image will be made up of about 3 billion pixels about 300 times the size of a smartphone image.

Funded by the US government, the project will share images with international researchers, directing attention to short-lived phenomena as they happen.

Aaron Roodman, Rubin Observatory Deputy Director:

“Within two minutes, we will compare the objects we see in it — the stars, galaxies, asteroids — with how they previously appeared in prior images. And we will flag any differences.”

Researchers are eagerly expecting the unexpected.