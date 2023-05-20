ຊາວກະສິກອນແລະນັກ​ປະ​ດິດເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊີ​ລີ​ຄອນ​ວາ​ເລ (Silicon Valley) ກໍາລັງຮ່ວມມືກັນເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ການກະສິກໍາໃຫ້ມີປະສິດທິ ພາບ ແລະມີຜົນຜະລິດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. Michelle Quinn ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເທັກ ໂນໂລຈີ​ດ້ານ​ກະ​ສິ​ກຳທີ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບພັດທະນາ ແລະສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ນີ້​ແມ່ນເບ້ຍ​ຜັກສະ​ລັດນ້ອຍໆ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ເຕີບໃຫຍ່​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ແຖວຖີ່​ກັນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​.

ເຄື່ອງຈັກປູກຝັງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນໃຊ້ການບໍ່ໄດ້ດີປານ​ໃດ ໃນການ​ຫລົກ​ຫຍ້າ​ອອກຈາກ​ມັນ​.

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ການ​ຫລົກຫຍ້າທີ່ມີ​ການ​ປັບ​ປຸງໃຫ້​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ​. ມັນໃຊ້ແສງ​ຕາຄອມພິວເຕີ ແລະປັນຍາປະດິດເພື່ອລະ​ບຸ ແລ້ວເລັງ​ໄປໃສ່ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍ​ເອົາ​ແສງ​ເລ​ເຊີ​ຈູດຫຍ້າ ທີ່ຢູ່ຫວ່າງກາງເບ້ຍ​ຜັກ​ສະ​ລັດນ້ອຍໆ.

ໃນເຂດ​ຮ່ອ​ມ​ພູ​ພາກ​ກາງ ຫລື Central Valley ທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນທາງດ້ານກະສິ ກໍາຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍນັ້ນ ພວກປູກຝັງໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນເພື່ອທົດລອງເທັກໂນ ໂລຈີ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ ທີ່ນໍາມາຈາກເຂດ​ຊີ​ລີ​ຄອນ​ວາ​ເລ (Silicon Valley), ເຊິ່ງເປັນ ສູນກາງແຫ່ງ​ເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່​ຢູ່ໄກຈາກ​ຫັ້ນກວ່າ 200 ກິໂລແມັດ. ຊາວກະສິ ກອນຢາກ​ໄດ້ເຄື່ອງຈັກທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍເພີ່ມຜົນຜະລິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ການປູກພືດໃຊ້ແຮງງານຫນ້ອຍລົງ. ນັກປະ​ດິດເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ໄດ້ຄິດ​ຫາ​ຫລາຍ​ວິ​ທີ​ອອກມາ. ທັງສອງກຸ່ມບໍ່ຄ່ອຍ​ຕິດຕໍ່ສື່​ສານ​ກັນສະເໝີໄປ.

ທ່ານ​ເຈ​ສັນ ແມລ​ໂລ (Jason Mellow) ຢູ່ກັບບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ແອັກ​ຊີ​ສ ແອັກ (Axis Ag ຊຶ່ງທີ່ໃຫ້​ຄຳປຶກສາຜູ້ປູກຝັງແລະບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນມີ​ພາສາ​ທາງເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລຈີ ແລະພາສາທາງ​ກະສິກຳ. ດຽວນີ້, ບໍ່ມີນາຍພາ ສາຫຼາຍຄົນຢູ່ຫັ້ນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍທັງສອງຝ່າຍໃຫ້​ສື່​ສານ​ກັນ ເພື່ອເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຊ່ອງ ຫວ່າງນັ້ນມັນ​ເຊື່ອມຈອດ​ກັນ ເພື່ອເອົາມັນມາຮວມ​ເຂົ້າກັນ.”

ໃນຊຸມປີມໍ່ໆມານີ້, ນັກລົງທຶນໄດ້ເອົາເງິນທຸ້ມ​ເທເຂົ້າໄປໃສ່ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທີ່ປັບປຸງການກໍາຈັດຫຍ້າ ແລະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບ່ອນ​ປູກ​ພືດ​ແປນ. ແຕ່ເງິນບໍ່ໄດ້ໄຫຼ - ທັນ - ກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທີ່ຍາກກວ່າ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນ​ການເກັບກ່ຽວ ...

ທ່ານວອ​ລ​ທ໌ ດູ​ຟ​ລອກ (Walt Duflock), ຈາກສະ​ມາ​ຄົມພວກປູກພືດ​ເຂດຕາເວັນຕົກ ຫລື Western Growers ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນສະມາຄົມການຄ້າ ເປັນຕົວແທນຂອງຜູ້ຜະລິດຫມາກໄມ້, ແກ່ນຫມາກຖົ່ວຕ່າງໆ ແລະຜັກ, ຕົ້ນຕໍແລ້ວແມ່ນ​ຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ: "ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ອັນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ​ການ​ປູກ​ພືດ​ອັນ​ດຽວ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ມັນ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ການ​ປູກ​ພືດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້."

ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າການນຳເອົາເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນການຂຸດຄົ້ນຈະເປັນຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນ.

ທ່ານດູ​ຟ​ລອກກ່າວຕໍ່​ໄປວ່າ: “ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ມັນ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ໄດ້ວ່​າ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທັງ​ຫມົດເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ຈະຖືກເກັບ​ກ່ຽວໄດ້ແນວ​ໃດ. ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າມັນກຸ້ມຄ່າ.”

ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍອີກອັນນຶ່ງກໍ​ຄືຜູ້ອອກກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ການຄວບຄຸມບາງຄົນຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ພະນັກງານເຝົ້າເບິ່ງໃນເວລາທີ່ອຸປະກອນດ້ານກະສິກໍາທີ່ຂັບລົດດ້ວຍຕົວ​ມັນເອງກໍາລັງເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢູ່. ສິ່ງນັ້ນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງດ້ານຄວາມ ປອດໄພ….

ທ່ານນາງຟາ​ຊາ​ເນ ຄໍ​ແຊນ​ດີ (Farzaneh Khorsandi) ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານ ວິສະວະກໍາທາງຊີວະວິທະຍາ ແລະກະສິກໍາຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ເມືອງ​ເດ​ວີ​ສ (Davis) ກ່າວວ່າ: “ພວກມັນບໍ່ໃຊ້ຄົນຂັບ. ພວກມັນບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຼັກ​ຈັນ​ຍາ​ບັນ ​ແລະ​ສິນ​ທໍາ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບວ່າ, 'ຂ້ອຍຄວນ​ຈະຕຳຄົນບໍ່ ​ຫຼືຂ້ອຍ​ຄວນ​ຈະ​ຕຳ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄມ້.

ພວກປູກຝັງ ແລະນັກປະ​ດິດເທັກໂນໂລຈີກໍາລັງປະເຊີນກັບບັນຫາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຂະ​ນະເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ມີອາຫານຢ່າງອຸດົມສົມບູນຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ມີຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຫລຸດລົງ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Farmers and Silicon Valley technologists are collaborating to make agriculture more efficient and productive. Michelle Quinn reports on the ag technology being developed and what is to come.

This is baby lettuce, which grows in tightly packed rows.

Big cultivating machines don’t work well weeding it.

This is a technology-enhanced weeder. It uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to identify, target and then laser burn weeds in between the baby lettuce shoots.

In California’s agriculturally rich Central Valley, growers gathered to test some of the technology brought by Silicon Valley, the technology hub more than 200 kilometers away. Growers want machines that will increase their yield and make raising crops less labor intensive. Technologists come with a lot of ideas. The two groups don’t always communicate well.

Jason Mellow with Axis Ag, which consults with growers and technology firms said:

“There’s technology language and there’s agriculture language. Right now, there’s not very many interpreters out there to help with both, to bridge that gap, to bring it together.”



In recent years, investors poured money into technology that improves weeding and crop thinning. But money isn’t flowing — yet — to the harder challenge, which is harvesting…

Walt Duflock, of the Western Growers, a trade association representing fruit, nut and vegetable growers, primarily in the western U.S. said:

“Each robot only works with one crop, so it takes a long time to get all these crops all solved.”

Bringing technology into harvesting will be an important breakthrough, he says.

Walt Duflock, Western Growers said:

“If we don’t do it, we’re not sure how this stuff is all going to get harvested. I think it’s worth it.”

Another challenge: Some regulators require workers to be on hand when self-driving farm equipment is operating. That raises safety concerns….

Farzaneh Khorsandi a specialist in biological and agricultural engineering at University of California, Davis said: “They are driverless. They don't have these ethical and moral codes in them to decide about whether, ‘I should hit a human or I should hit the tree.’”



Growers and technologists are grappling with these issues as they work to make food more plentiful and less costly.