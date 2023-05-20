ຊາວກະສິກອນແລະນັກປະດິດເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃນເຂດຊີລີຄອນວາເລ (Silicon Valley) ກໍາລັງຮ່ວມມືກັນເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ການກະສິກໍາໃຫ້ມີປະສິດທິ ພາບ ແລະມີຜົນຜະລິດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. Michelle Quinn ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເທັກ ໂນໂລຈີດ້ານກະສິກຳທີ່ກຳລັງໄດ້ຮັບພັດທະນາ ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ຈະອອກມາໃນອະນາຄົດ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ນີ້ແມ່ນເບ້ຍຜັກສະລັດນ້ອຍໆ ຊຶ່ງຈະເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນໃນແຖວຖີ່ກັນທີ່ສຸດ.
ເຄື່ອງຈັກປູກຝັງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນໃຊ້ການບໍ່ໄດ້ດີປານໃດ ໃນການຫລົກຫຍ້າອອກຈາກມັນ.
ນີ້ແມ່ນເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃຊ້ໃນການຫລົກຫຍ້າທີ່ມີການປັບປຸງໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນ. ມັນໃຊ້ແສງຕາຄອມພິວເຕີ ແລະປັນຍາປະດິດເພື່ອລະບຸ ແລ້ວເລັງໄປໃສ່ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍເອົາແສງເລເຊີຈູດຫຍ້າ ທີ່ຢູ່ຫວ່າງກາງເບ້ຍຜັກສະລັດນ້ອຍໆ.
ໃນເຂດຮ່ອມພູພາກກາງ ຫລື Central Valley ທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນທາງດ້ານກະສິ ກໍາຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍນັ້ນ ພວກປູກຝັງໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນເພື່ອທົດລອງເທັກໂນ ໂລຈີບາງຢ່າງ ທີ່ນໍາມາຈາກເຂດຊີລີຄອນວາເລ (Silicon Valley), ເຊິ່ງເປັນ ສູນກາງແຫ່ງເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ຢູ່ໄກຈາກຫັ້ນກວ່າ 200 ກິໂລແມັດ. ຊາວກະສິ ກອນຢາກໄດ້ເຄື່ອງຈັກທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍເພີ່ມຜົນຜະລິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ການປູກພືດໃຊ້ແຮງງານຫນ້ອຍລົງ. ນັກປະດິດເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ໄດ້ຄິດຫາຫລາຍວິທີອອກມາ. ທັງສອງກຸ່ມບໍ່ຄ່ອຍຕິດຕໍ່ສື່ສານກັນສະເໝີໄປ.
ທ່ານເຈສັນ ແມລໂລ (Jason Mellow) ຢູ່ກັບບໍລິສັດແອັກຊີສ ແອັກ (Axis Ag ຊຶ່ງທີ່ໃຫ້ຄຳປຶກສາຜູ້ປູກຝັງແລະບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີກ່າວວ່າ:
“ມັນມີພາສາທາງເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະພາສາທາງກະສິກຳ. ດຽວນີ້, ບໍ່ມີນາຍພາ ສາຫຼາຍຄົນຢູ່ຫັ້ນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍທັງສອງຝ່າຍໃຫ້ສື່ສານກັນ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ຊ່ອງ ຫວ່າງນັ້ນມັນເຊື່ອມຈອດກັນ ເພື່ອເອົາມັນມາຮວມເຂົ້າກັນ.”
ໃນຊຸມປີມໍ່ໆມານີ້, ນັກລົງທຶນໄດ້ເອົາເງິນທຸ້ມເທເຂົ້າໄປໃສ່ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທີ່ປັບປຸງການກໍາຈັດຫຍ້າ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ບ່ອນປູກພືດແປນ. ແຕ່ເງິນບໍ່ໄດ້ໄຫຼ - ທັນ - ກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທີ່ຍາກກວ່າ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນການເກັບກ່ຽວ ...
ທ່ານວອລທ໌ ດູຟລອກ (Walt Duflock), ຈາກສະມາຄົມພວກປູກພືດເຂດຕາເວັນຕົກ ຫລື Western Growers ຊຶ່ງເປັນສະມາຄົມການຄ້າ ເປັນຕົວແທນຂອງຜູ້ຜະລິດຫມາກໄມ້, ແກ່ນຫມາກຖົ່ວຕ່າງໆ ແລະຜັກ, ຕົ້ນຕໍແລ້ວແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ: "ຫຸ່ນຍົນແຕ່ລະອັນເຮັດວຽກກັບການປູກພືດອັນດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ສະນັ້ນມັນໃຊ້ເວລາດົນນານເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂການປູກພືດທັງໝົດເຫຼົ່ານີ້."
ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າການນຳເອົາເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນການຂຸດຄົ້ນຈະເປັນຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນ.
ທ່ານດູຟລອກກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ: “ຖ້າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຮັດມັນ, ພວກເຮົາກໍບໍ່ຮູ້ໄດ້ວ່າສິ່ງຂອງທັງຫມົດເຫລົ່ານີ້ຈະຖືກເກັບກ່ຽວໄດ້ແນວໃດ. ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າມັນກຸ້ມຄ່າ.”
ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍອີກອັນນຶ່ງກໍຄືຜູ້ອອກກົດລະບຽບການຄວບຄຸມບາງຄົນຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ພະນັກງານເຝົ້າເບິ່ງໃນເວລາທີ່ອຸປະກອນດ້ານກະສິກໍາທີ່ຂັບລົດດ້ວຍຕົວມັນເອງກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກຢູ່. ສິ່ງນັ້ນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງດ້ານຄວາມ ປອດໄພ….
ທ່ານນາງຟາຊາເນ ຄໍແຊນດີ (Farzaneh Khorsandi) ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານ ວິສະວະກໍາທາງຊີວະວິທະຍາ ແລະກະສິກໍາຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ເມືອງເດວີສ (Davis) ກ່າວວ່າ: “ພວກມັນບໍ່ໃຊ້ຄົນຂັບ. ພວກມັນບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຈັນຍາບັນ ແລະສິນທໍາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໃນການຕັດສິນໃຈກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ, 'ຂ້ອຍຄວນຈະຕຳຄົນບໍ່ ຫຼືຂ້ອຍຄວນຈະຕຳຕົ້ນໄມ້.
ພວກປູກຝັງ ແລະນັກປະດິດເທັກໂນໂລຈີກໍາລັງປະເຊີນກັບບັນຫາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຂະນະເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ມີອາຫານຢ່າງອຸດົມສົມບູນຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ມີຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຫລຸດລົງ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:
Farmers and Silicon Valley technologists are collaborating to make agriculture more efficient and productive. Michelle Quinn reports on the ag technology being developed and what is to come.
This is baby lettuce, which grows in tightly packed rows.
Big cultivating machines don’t work well weeding it.
This is a technology-enhanced weeder. It uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to identify, target and then laser burn weeds in between the baby lettuce shoots.
In California’s agriculturally rich Central Valley, growers gathered to test some of the technology brought by Silicon Valley, the technology hub more than 200 kilometers away. Growers want machines that will increase their yield and make raising crops less labor intensive. Technologists come with a lot of ideas. The two groups don’t always communicate well.
Jason Mellow with Axis Ag, which consults with growers and technology firms said:
“There’s technology language and there’s agriculture language. Right now, there’s not very many interpreters out there to help with both, to bridge that gap, to bring it together.”
In recent years, investors poured money into technology that improves weeding and crop thinning. But money isn’t flowing — yet — to the harder challenge, which is harvesting…
Walt Duflock, of the Western Growers, a trade association representing fruit, nut and vegetable growers, primarily in the western U.S. said:
“Each robot only works with one crop, so it takes a long time to get all these crops all solved.”
Bringing technology into harvesting will be an important breakthrough, he says.
Walt Duflock, Western Growers said:
“If we don’t do it, we’re not sure how this stuff is all going to get harvested. I think it’s worth it.”
Another challenge: Some regulators require workers to be on hand when self-driving farm equipment is operating. That raises safety concerns….
Farzaneh Khorsandi a specialist in biological and agricultural engineering at University of California, Davis said: “They are driverless. They don't have these ethical and moral codes in them to decide about whether, ‘I should hit a human or I should hit the tree.’”
Growers and technologists are grappling with these issues as they work to make food more plentiful and less costly.