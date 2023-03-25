“ນ້ໍາຕານ. ບ່ອນຫລຸບໂນນ. ເກົ້າອີ້.” ນີ້ແມ່ນບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຄວິນ ດາລີ (Kevin Daly), ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຜູ້ຈັດການໃຫຍ່ຂອງສະໜາມອະນຸສອນສະຖານລອສ ແອນເຈແລສ ຫລື Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ຢູ່ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້.
ສະໜາມຫລິ້ນກິລາ ແລະສະແດງແຫ່ງນີ້ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມສົ່ງເສີມແອປພລິເຄຊັນທີ່ ເອີ້ນວ່າ ວັດທຣີເຫວີດສ໌ (What3Words) ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຜູ້ຊົມຊອກຫາກັນພົບ. ໂດຍທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2013 ໂດຍບໍລິສັດອັງກິດ What3Words ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ສາມາດເອົາສະຖານທີ່ໃນ GPS ທີ່ຊັດເຈນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແບ່ງປັນໃຫ້ຄົນອື່ນຮູ້ນຳ ໂດຍໃຊ້ຄຳເວົ້າສາມຄໍາ.
ທ່ານເຄວິນ ດາລີ ກ່າວວ່າ: "ຖ້າທ່ານຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນທີ່ເປັນລານຫລິ້ນ ຫຼືໃນແຖວນັ່ງຂອງຜູ້ຊົມກໍຕາມ ທ່ານກໍຢາກຈະທີ່ຈະພົບຄົນຢູ່ນອກສະໜາມ ແລ້ວທ່ານກໍສາມາດນໍາໃຊ້ອັນນັ້ນໄດ້ ແລະ ມັນເປັນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍແທ້ໆ ທີ່ຈະກ່າຍເອົາ ຫລືໂກປີ, ເອົາມັນໄປວາງໃສ່ ຫຼື ສົ່ງມັນໄປ ຫຼື ແມ່ນ ກະທັ້ງບອກຄົນທີ່ເວົ້າຢູ່ໃນໂທລະສັບໂດຍໃຊ້ 3 ຄໍາທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ‘ຂ້ອຍຢູ່ທີ່’.”
ແອປພລິເຄຊັນ What3Words ແບ່ງພື້ນທີ່ຂອງໂລກອອກເປັນ 57 ພັນຕື້ ລັອກ ທີ່ກວ້າງ 3 ຕາລາງແມັດ. ສູດການຄິດໄລ່ຈະໝາຍການປະສົມປະສານຂອງສາມຄຳທີ່ມີເອກະລັກພິເສດເຂົ້າກັນ ໃນ 50 ພາສາ.
ທ່ານກີວລ໌ ຣາຍສ໌ ໂຈນສ໌ (Giles Rhys Jones) ເປັນຫົວຫນ້າຝ່າຍການ ຕະຫຼາດຂອງບໍລິສັດ What3Words.
ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ: "ມັນຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບທາງລັດ ໄປຫາຈຸດພິກັດຂອງ GPS."
ບໍລິສັດຜະລິດລົດຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ກໍາລັງຕິດຕັ້ງແອປພລິເຄຊັນ What3Words ໃສ່ລົດລຸ້ນ ຫລ້າສຸດຂອງຕົນ. ອົງການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງລັດຖະບານກໍາລັງ ບອກ ປະຊາຊົນໃຫ້ໃຊ້ມັນສໍາລັບເຫດສຸກເສີນ.
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ແອປພລິເຄຊັນນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເສຍຄ່າກໍຕາມບາງຄົນກໍຍົກໃຫ້ເຫັນ ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ບໍລິສັດເອກະຊົນທີ່ຫວັງຜົນກໍາໄລ ກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນ ການບໍລິການຂອງລັດທີ່ສໍາຄັນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.
ທ່ານແອນດຣູ ເທຍນີ (Andrew Tierney) ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:
"ບັນຫາກັບ What3Words ແມ່ນການເຮັດຜິດພາດ. ມັນບໍ່ໂປ່ງໃສກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ…. ຖ້າເຈົ້າຕື່ມຕົວອັກສອນ “s” ຢູ່ທ້າຍຄຳນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າກໍອາດຈະກັບກາຍເປັນວ່າຢູ່ບໍ່ໄກກວ່າ 20 ແມັດ… ຫລືເຈົ້າອາດໄປຢູ່ ອີກຟາກນຶ່ງຂອງໂລກກໍເປັນໄດ້.”
ບໍລິສັດນີ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນໂອກາດທີ່ຈະເກີດຄວາມຜິດ ພາດ. ແລະບໍລິສັດບອກວ່າ ມັນຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງເປັນລະບົບທີ່ມີຄົນເປັນເຈົ້າທີ່ປິດ ໄວ້ ເພື່ອຈະຄິດຄ່ານຳທຸລະກິດ ແລະມີແຫລ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນທີ່ຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອດໍາ ເນີນການບໍລິການນັ້ນ.
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ແອປພລິເຄຊັນ What3Words ຍັງໄກຢູ່ທີ່ຈະຖືກຮັບຮອງເອົາ ຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ ມື້ນຶ່ງ ມັນອາດຈະກາຍເປັນວິທີ ທີ່ຄົນຢູ່ທຸກແຫ່ງຫົນບອກຄົນ ອື່ນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃສແທ້ໄດ້.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:
GPS coordinates are used worldwide to identify a precise location on Earth, but they can be difficult for people to use day to day. This British company has developed an app that allows users to share their GPS coordinates by saying three simple words. Genia Dulot reports.
“Sugars. Bumpy. Chairs.” This is where Kevin Daly, assistant general manager of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, is this day.
The coliseum has started to promote an app called What3Words to help visitors find each other. Created in 2013 by a British firm, What3Words allows users to share their precise GPS location in three words.
Kevin Daly, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: “If you are out on a concourse, or the concession stand, you want to meet outside the coliseum, you can use that, and it’s a really easy way to copy, paste or send it, or even tell someone on a phone, ‘In what3words, I am at.’”
What3Words divides the surface of the planet into 57 trillion 3-square-meter boxes. An algorithm assigns each a unique three-word combination in 50 languages.
Giles Rhys Jones is chief marketing officer with What3Words.
He said: “It’s like a shortcut to a GPS coordinate.”
Many automakers are installing What3Words in their latest models. Public safety agencies are telling the public to use it for emergencies.
Although the app is free, some people have raised concerns that a for-profit private company is running what’s fast becoming a crucial public service.
Andrew Tierney is a cybersecurity consultant. He spoke to VOA over Skype: “The problem with What3Words is making a mistake. It’s not transparent what actually happens…. If you literally add a letter “s” in the end of one of the words, you can end up as little as 20 meters away… You could end up on the other side of the world.”
The company says it is working to minimize the chance for mistakes. And it needs to be a proprietary, closed system to charge businesses, it says, and have resources needed to operate the service.
While What3Words is still a long way from full adoption, it may one day become how people everywhere tell others where they are.