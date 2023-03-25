ການໝາຍ​ຈຸດ​ພິ​ກັດ​ຂອງແອ​ປ​ພລິ​ເຄ​ຊັນນຳ​ທາງ ຫລື GPS ໄດ້ຖືກນໍາໃຊ້ຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກເພື່ອກໍານົດ ສະຖານທີ່ໃຫ້ຊັດເຈນ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນອາດມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກສໍາລັບຄົນທີ່ໃຊ້ມັນ​ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ວັນ. ບໍລິສັດອັງກິດແຫ່ງນີ້ ໄດ້ພັດທະນາແອ​ປ​ພລິ​ເຄ​ຊັນທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍຜູ້ໃຊ້ມັນໃຫ້ສາມາດເອົາຈຸດພິ​ກັດໃນ GPS ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແບ່ງປັນ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ຮູ້​ນຳ ໂດຍການໃຊ້​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າພຽງ ສາມຄໍາງ່າຍໆ. Genia Dulot ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

“ນ້ໍາຕານ. ບ່ອນ​ຫລຸບ​ໂນນ. ເກົ້າອີ້.” ນີ້ແມ່ນບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຄວິນ ດາ​ລີ (Kevin Daly), ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຜູ້ຈັດການໃຫຍ່ຂອງ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ອະ​ນຸ​ສອນສະ​ຖານລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈ​ແລ​ສ ຫລື Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ຢູ່ໃນ​ທຸກມື້ນີ້.

ສະໜາມ​ຫລິ້ນ​ກິ​ລາ ແລະ​ສະ​ແດງແຫ່ງ​ນີ້ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມສົ່ງເສີມແອ​ປ​ພລິ​ເຄ​ຊັນທີ່ ເອີ້ນວ່າ ວັດ​ທ​ຣີ​ເຫວີດສ໌ (What3Words) ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຜູ້​ຊົມຊອກຫາກັນພົບ. ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ຖືກສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2013 ໂດຍບໍລິສັດອັງກິດ What3Words ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ສາມາດເອົາສະຖານທີ່ໃນ GPS ທີ່ຊັດເຈນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແບ່ງ​ປັນ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ຮູ້​ນຳ ໂດຍ​ໃຊ້​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າສາມຄໍາ.

ທ່ານເຄວິນ ດາ​ລີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: "ຖ້າທ່ານຢູ່ໃນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເປັນລານ​ຫລິ້ນ ຫຼື​ໃນແຖວ​ນັ່ງຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຊົມກໍ​ຕາມ ທ່ານກໍຢາກ​ຈະທີ່ຈະພົບຄົນ​ຢູ່ນອກສະ​ໜາມ​ ແລ້ວທ່ານກໍສາມາດນໍາໃຊ້ອັນ​ນັ້ນໄດ້ ແລະ ມັນເປັນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍແທ້ໆ ທີ່ຈະ​ກ່າຍ​ເອົາ ຫລືໂກ​ປີ, ເອົາ​ມັນໄປວາງໃສ່ ຫຼື ສົ່ງມັນໄປ ຫຼື ແມ່ນ ກະທັ້ງບອກຄົນທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ຢູ່ໃນໂທລະສັບໂດຍ​ໃຊ້ 3 ຄໍາທີ່​ເວົ້າວ່າ ‘ຂ້ອຍຢູ່ທີ່’.”

ແອ​ປ​ພລິ​ເຄ​ຊັນ What3Words ແບ່ງພື້ນທີ່ຂອງໂລກອອກເປັນ 57 ພັນຕື້ ລັອກ ​ທີ່ກວ້າງ 3 ຕາລາງແມັດ. ສູດການຄິດໄລ່ຈະໝາຍການປະສົມປະ​ສານ​ຂອງສາມຄຳທີ່ມີເອກະລັກພິ​ເສດເຂົ້າ​ກັນ ໃນ 50 ພາສາ.

ທ່ານກີວ​ລ໌ ຣາຍສ໌ ໂຈນ​ສ໌ (Giles Rhys Jones) ເປັນຫົວຫນ້າຝ່າຍການ ຕະຫຼາດຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ What3Words.

​ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ: "ມັນຄ້າຍຄືກັນ​ກັບ​ທາງລັດ ໄປຫາຈຸດພິ​ກັດ​ຂອງ GPS."

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຜະລິດລົດຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ກໍາລັງຕິດຕັ້ງແອ​ປ​ພ​ລິ​ເຄ​ຊັນ What3Words ໃສ່​ລົດລຸ້ນ ຫລ້າສຸດຂອງຕົນ. ອົງການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານກໍາລັງ ບອກ ປະຊາຊົນໃຫ້ໃຊ້ມັນສໍາລັບເຫດສຸກເສີນ.

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ແອ​ປ​ພລິ​ເຄ​ຊັນນີ້ ບໍ່​ໄດ້ເສຍຄ່າກໍ​ຕາມບາງຄົນກໍຍົກໃຫ້ເຫັນ ຄວາມເປັນ​ຫ່ວງວ່າ ບໍລິສັດເອກະຊົນທີ່ຫວັງຜົນກໍາໄລ ກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນສິ່ງ​ທີ່ເປັນ ການບໍລິການຂອງ​ລັດທີ່ສໍາຄັນຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ.

ທ່ານ​ແອນດ​ຣູ ເທຍ​ນີ (Andrew Tierney) ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ບັນຫາກັບ What3Words ແມ່ນ​ການເຮັດຜິດພາດ. ມັນບໍ່ໂປ່ງໃສກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນທີ່​ແທ້ຈິງ…. ຖ້າເຈົ້າຕື່ມຕົວອັກສອນ “s” ຢູ່ທ້າຍຄຳນຶ່ງໃນ​ນັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າກໍອາດຈະ​ກັບ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ວ່າຢູ່ບໍ່​ໄກກວ່າ 20 ແມັດ… ຫລືເຈົ້າອາດໄປຢູ່ ອີກຟາກນຶ່ງຂອງໂລກກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້.”

ບໍລິສັດນີ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນໂອກາດທີ່ຈະ​ເກີດຄວາມຜິດ ພາດ. ແລະບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ບອກວ່າ ມັນຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງເປັນລະບົບທີ່ມີ​ຄົນເປັນເຈົ້າ​ທີ່ປິດ ໄວ້ ເພື່ອຈະຄິດຄ່ານຳທຸລະກິດ ແລະມີແຫລ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນທີ່ຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອດໍາ ເນີນການບໍລິການນັ້ນ.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ແອ​ປ​ພລິ​ເຄ​ຊັນ What3Words ຍັງໄກຢູ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖືກຮັບຮອງເອົາ ຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ ມື້ນຶ່ງ ມັນອາດຈະກາຍເປັນວິທີ ທີ່ຄົນຢູ່ທຸກແຫ່ງຫົນບອກຄົນ ອື່ນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃສແທ້ໄດ້.



ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

GPS coordinates are used worldwide to identify a precise location on Earth, but they can be difficult for people to use day to day. This British company has developed an app that allows users to share their GPS coordinates by saying three simple words. Genia Dulot reports.

“Sugars. Bumpy. Chairs.” This is where Kevin Daly, assistant general manager of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, is this day.

The coliseum has started to promote an app called What3Words to help visitors find each other. Created in 2013 by a British firm, What3Words allows users to share their precise GPS location in three words.

Kevin Daly, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: “If you are out on a concourse, or the concession stand, you want to meet outside the coliseum, you can use that, and it’s a really easy way to copy, paste or send it, or even tell someone on a phone, ‘In what3words, I am at.’”

What3Words divides the surface of the planet into 57 trillion 3-square-meter boxes. An algorithm assigns each a unique three-word combination in 50 languages.

Giles Rhys Jones is chief marketing officer with What3Words.

He said: “It’s like a shortcut to a GPS coordinate.”

Many automakers are installing What3Words in their latest models. Public safety agencies are telling the public to use it for emergencies.

Although the app is free, some people have raised concerns that a for-profit private company is running what’s fast becoming a crucial public service.

Andrew Tierney is a cybersecurity consultant. He spoke to VOA over Skype: “The problem with What3Words is making a mistake. It’s not transparent what actually happens…. If you literally add a letter “s” in the end of one of the words, you can end up as little as 20 meters away… You could end up on the other side of the world.”

The company says it is working to minimize the chance for mistakes. And it needs to be a proprietary, closed system to charge businesses, it says, and have resources needed to operate the service.

While What3Words is still a long way from full adoption, it may one day become how people everywhere tell others where they are.