ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບາງ​ເຂດຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ເບ​ຣຸດ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ປ​ະ​ທ້ວງ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄ້າຍ​ພັກ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ

ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ການ​ເງິນຍັງພາ​ກັນ​ປິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ຮູບ​ກາ​ຕູນ​ຂອງ​ໝູ ທີ່

​ມີ​ເຄື່ອງ​ໝາຍ​ເງິນ​ໂດ​ລາ​ຢູ່​ຕາ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສີດແຕ້ມໃສ່​ຝາ ໃກ້​ກັນ​ກັບ​ ​ຂໍ​ຄວາມ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງ

​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ອື່ນໆ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງນັ້ນ ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ຢ່າງ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ

​ວັງ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ປິດລົງ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ມາດົນກວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ເດືອນ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ

​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ​ໃນແຕ່​ລະ​ວັນ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອ​ນ​ຕຸ​ລາ.

ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ ​ບັດ​ນີ້​ ເກືອບ​ຈະ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ ລົ້ມ​ລະ​ລາຍ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ສາດ ແລະ​ມີ​ທາງ​ອອກ​ພຽງທາງ​ດຽວກໍ​ຄື​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ແລະ

​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້​ນ​ວາຍ​ຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ ຄະ​ນະ​ນຳ​ພາ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຕົກ​ລົງກັນ​ໄດ້

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ຫຼື​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ພາ.

ແລະ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວ​ງໄດ້​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ​ເລື້ອງ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ໃນການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ ​ໃສ່​ຊົນ​ຊັ້ນ

ສັ​ງຄົມ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ເດີນຂະ​ບວນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່ອີກຕໍ່

​ໄປ​ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ພາ​ກັນ​ລາ​ອອກແລະ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາແທນ​ໂດຍ “ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ຊາ

​ການ” ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ການ​ເມືອງ.

ທ່ານ​ກາ​ຣີມ (Kareem) ອາ​ຍຸ 31 ປີ ໝໍ​ແທກ​ສາຍ​ຕາ ຜູ້​ທີ່ອອກ​ຈາກວຽກງານ ​ມາ​ຮ່ວມ|

​ກັບ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວ​ງ​ອື່ນໆຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ຕຶກ​ສະ​ພາ​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຂອງ

​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ.”

ມີ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຫຼ​າຍ​ຄົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ເງິນ​ເດືອນ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ຫຼື​ເສຍ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ບັນ​ດາ

​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ກຳ​ລັງປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ ແລະ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ເງິນ ​ທີ່​ຜູ້ຄົນສາ​ມາດ​ພາ​ກັນ

​ຖອນ​ອອກ​ໄດ້ ຫຼື​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ໄປນອກ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ທ້າວ​ມາ​ລັກ (Malak) ອາ​ຍຸ 27 ປີ ຢູ່​ຮ້ານ​ຂາຍ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ມື​ຖື ​ເລາະ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ສາຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່

​ແອ​ອັດ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນເບ​ຣຸດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພ​ວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ​ຢູ່​ໃນຮ້ານ​ນີ້ ບັດ

​ນີ້​ມີ​ແຕ່​ຂ້ອຍ​ຜູ້​ດຽວ. ຂ້ອຍ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໜັກ​ຂຶ້ນ ແຕ່​ຖືກ​ຈ່າຍ​ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ.”

ທ້າວມ​າ​ລັກ ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຈ່າຍ​ເປັນ​ເງິນ​ໂດ​ລາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່ອນ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແຕ່​ບັດ

​ນີ້​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນໄດ້​ດິ້ນ​ລົນ​ຂາດ​ເງິນ​ຕາ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈ່າຍ​ເປັນ​ເງິນປອນ

​ຂອງ​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ ຊຶ່ງ​ຕົກ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ. ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຂ້າມ​ຄືນ ເງິນ​ເດືອນ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ​ມາ​

ລັກ ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ 20 ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

ລາວ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ ຮ້ານ​ຂາຍ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ມື​ຖື ເສຍ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້ 95 ເປີ​ເຊັນ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​

ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊື້​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ໃໝ່​ໄດ້ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂາຍ​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ​ວາ​ລິດ ອາ​ບູ ສະ​ເລ​ແມນ (Walid Abou Sleiman) ນັກ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ສາດ​ຄົນ​ສຳ​

ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນໄດ້​ກ່າວວ່າ ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ທີ່​ເລີ້ມ​ຄືນໃໝ່​ນີ້ສາ​ມາ​ດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​

ດາ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ ​ປິດ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ງ່າຍ​ດາຍ ແລະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ວິ​ກິດ​ການຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕື່ມ​.



In the parts of Beirut where protesters camp out, financial institutions remained shuttered this week, with cartoons of pigs with dollar-sign-eyes spray-painted on the walls next to graffiti calling for revolution.



In other parts of the city, the banks cautiously reopened, after being mostly closed for more than a month since daily anti-corruption demonstrations began in October.



Lebanon is now on the brink of financial collapse, according to economists, and the only way out is to build a government and end the upheaval. But the current leadership remains unable to agree on a prime minister or hold legislative sessions.



And protesters blame the chaos on corruption among the same stagnated political class, saying demonstrations will continue until they all resign and are replaced by nonpolitical "technocrats."



"It's not our fault," said Kareem, 31, an optometrist who quit work to camp with other protesters near Lebanon's parliament building. "It's the politicians."



Many employees are accepting half-salaries or losing their jobs, businesses are failing, and the banks are limiting the amounts of money people can withdraw or send abroad.



"We used to be two people working in this store but now it's only me," said Malak, 27, at a mobile phone shop on a busy Beirut highway. "I work harder and get paid less."



Malak was paid in U.S. dollars before the crisis began, but now Lebanon is desperately short of the currency and he is paid in Lebanese pounds, which has rapidly lost value. Overnight, Malak's salary was reduced by 20 percent.



The mobile phone shop, he added, lost 95 percent of its income. They cannot afford to buy more phones, even if they could sell them.



And renewed upheaval could easily close the banks again, deepening the crisis, said Walid Abou Sleiman, a prominent Lebanese economist.

