ອີຢູ ລົງໂທດ ​ກຸ່ມທະຫານຮັບຈ້າງ ແວກເນີ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ

ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວາ​ນ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຊື່​ກຸ່ມ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຮັບ​ຈ້າງ​ແວກ​ເນີ ເຂົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່ “ການມີບົດບາດເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມຣັດເຊຍຕ້ານຢູເຄຣນ.”

ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງໄດ້ລົງໂທດ “ຕໍ່ບົດບາດການບ່ອນທຳລາຍ ຫລືຂົ່ມຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ຜືນ​ແຜ່ນດິນ​ອັນ​ຄົບ​ຖ້ວນ ອະທີິປະໄຕ ແລະເອກກະລາດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.”

ນີ້​ແມ່ນຂີດໝາຍເທື່ອທີສອງທີ່ EU ໄດ້ລົງໂທດ​ຕໍ່ກຸ່ມແວກເນີ. ເທື່ອທຳອິດ EU ໄດ້ລົງໂທດ ກຸ່ມທະຫານຮັບຈ້າງໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ກ່ຽວກັບການລະເມີດສິດທິມະ ນຸດຢູ່ໃນອາຟຣິກາ.

EU ໄດ້ບົ່ງລາຍຊື່ກຸ່ມແວກເນີສອງເທື່ອ “ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າການວັດແທກແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດໃນກິດຈະການຕ່າງໆຂອງກຸຸ່ມ ພ້ອມທັງຜົນກະທົບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ທຸ່ນ​ທ່ຽງ ຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆບ່ອນທີ່ມີກິດຈະການ” ທີ່ສະພາຢູໂຣບໄດ້ກ່່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ.

ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດເຢຍຣະມັນ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ອະນຸມັດຕໍ່ຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງວໍຊໍ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ໂປແລນສົ່ງເຮືອບິນລົບຫ້າລໍາທີ່​ສ້າງໂດຍຣັດເຊຍໄປໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ.

ໂປແລນຕ້ອງການອະນຸຍາດຈາກເບີລິນ ເພາະວ່າເຢຍຣະມັນ ເຄີຍມີເຮືອບິນລົບ MIG-29.

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍິນດີທີ່ຄວາມຈິງວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະບານກາງໄດ້ບັນລຸການເຫັນພ້ອມຮ່ວມກັນ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານບໍຣິສ ປິສໂຕຣິອັສ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ. “ນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານສາມາດ​ກາງຕໍ່ເຢຍຣະມັນ!”

ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ໂປແລນໄດ້ມອບເຮືອບິນລົບ MIG-29 ສີ່​ລຳ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ.

ຢູເຄຣນກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທວງ​ໃຫ້ຣັດເຊຍຖອນກຳລັງອອກຈາກ​ແຫຼມໄຄຣເມຍ ຊຶ່ງມົສກູໄດ້ພະໜວກເອົາຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍໃນ ປີ 2014 ພ້ອມທັງດິນແດນອື່ນໆ ຢູ່ທາງພາກທິດຕາເວັນອອກຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ປະ​ກາດ​ຮວມ​ເອົາໃນປີກາຍນີ້.

The European Union on Thursday added Russia’s Wagner Group to its sanctions list for “actively participating in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.” (( https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230413-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-ukraine-s-war-ravaged-economy-shrank-almost-30-in-2022 ))

It was also sanctioned “for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.”

This marks the second time the EU has sanctioned the Wagner Group. The EU first sanctioned the mercenary group in February over its human rights violations in Africa.

That the EU has listed Wagner twice “underscores the international dimension and gravity of the group’s activities, as well as its destabilizing impact on the countries where it is active,” the European Council said in a statement.

On Thursday, Germany’s Defense Ministry announced it had approved Warsaw’s request for Poland to transfer five Soviet-designed fighter jets to Ukraine. (( https://apnews.com/article/germany-poland-ukraine-jets-dc2906f2fea9bae4bfcfb78e5669d0b9 ))

Poland needed Berlin’s permission because Germany used to own the MiG-29 planes.

“I welcome the fact that we in the federal government have reached this decision together,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement. “This shows you can rely on Germany!”

Poland previously provided four MiG-29 planes to Ukraine.

Ukraine said Thursday it is intent in its demand that Russia withdraw its troops from Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014, as well as other territory in eastern Ukraine that Russia claimed last year.