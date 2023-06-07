ສະຖານະການຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນຢູເຄຣນ: ເຂື່ອນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ຖືກທຳລາຍດ້ວຍລະເບີດ ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ນ້ຳລັ່ງໄຫຼອອກມາ

NEWS 1 US RUSSIA UKRAINE 5TH UPD 6-7-23 SC LAO

ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ ຕ່າງກໍກ່າວຫາຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການລະເບີດ ເຂື່ອນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງເຄີຊອນ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ເກີດວິກິດການໃໝ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ຖືກກະທົບດ້ວຍສົງຄາມ.

ການ​ທຳ​ລາຍເຂື່ອນກາໂ​ຄບກາ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຢູເຄຣນທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍກຳລັງຣັດເຊຍນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ນ້ຳໃນເຂື່ອນລັ່ງໄຫຼອອກມາ ແລະກົດດັນໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ 16,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ເລາະຕາມ​ແຄມແມ່ນ້ຳເດີນິໂປຣ ຕ້ອງຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກພື້ນທີ່. ທາງການຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ເກືອບ 40 ເມືອງແລະຄຸ້ມບ້ານຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ຖືກນ້ຳຖ້ວມໄປທົ່ວ ຫຼືຖ້ວມໃນບາງສ່ວນ ຢູ່ພື້ນທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຜົນກະທົບດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍຣັດເຊຍ.

ເມື່ອແນມເບິ່ງລຸ່ມນ້ຳ ຟາກແຄມຝັ່ງເບື້ອງຊ້າຍທີ່ຣັດເຊຍຄວບຄຸມ ແລະທັງຕົວເຂື່ອນເອງນັ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢູເຄຣນ ຄວບຄຸມແຄມຝັ່ງຟາກເບື້ອງຂວາ.

ໃນວໍຊິງຕັນ ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນອາດບໍ່ສາມາດກ່າວຢ່າງແນ່ນອນໄດ້ວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງເປັນສາເຫດເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂື່ອນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຖືກທຳລາຍ ແຕ່ໄດ້ປະເມີນລາຍງານຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ວ່າ ການລະເບີດໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ແມ່ນເກີດຈາກຣັດເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຢຶດຄອງເຂື່ອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີກາຍນີ້.

ໂຄສົກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ການທຳລາຍເຂື່ອນ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງວ່າ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີ “ຜູ້ເຊຍຊີວິດຫຼາຍຄົນ.”

ສ່ວນປະທານສະພາຂອງຢູໂຣບ ທ່ານຊອຣສ໌ ມິໂຊລ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຮູ້ສຶກ “ຕື່ນຕົກໃຈໂດຍການໂຈມຕີທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ” ຊຶ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນທວີດເຕີ ວ່າ “ການທຳລາຍພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງສາທາລະນຸປະໂພກ ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ເທົ່າກັບເປັນການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ-ແລະພວກເຮົາຈະໃຫ້ຣັດເຊຍແລະ ພວກຕົວແທນທັງຫຼາຍຂອງຕົນ ມາຮັບຜິດຊອບ.”

ຢູ່ທີ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີໂອ ກູເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ພົນລະເຮືອນ ແລະພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງທາງ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ຕ້ອງຍຸຕິລົງ.

Ukraine and Russia accused each other of blowing up a major dam Tuesday near Kherson in southern Ukraine, setting off a new crisis in the war-torn country.

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam in an area of Ukraine occupied by Russian troops unleashed a torrent of water and forced the evacuation of 16,000 people living along the Dnipro River. Ukrainian authorities reported that nearly 40 towns and villages were fully or partially flooded in regions they control, and the impact was also expected to be severe in the Russian-controlled areas.

Looking downstream, Russia controls the left bank of the river and the dam itself, while Ukraine holds the right bank.

In Washington, the White House said it could not say conclusively what caused the destruction of the massive dam but was assessing reports that the blast was caused by Russia, which has been occupying the dam since last year.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said it was clear that the destruction of the dam had likely caused "many deaths."

European Council President Charles Michel said he was “shocked by the unprecedented attack,” tweeting, “The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime — and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable.”

At the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure must stop.