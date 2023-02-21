ບ້ານນ້ອຍແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ຊາຍແດນໂປແລນຕິດກັບຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສົນໃຈຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ໃນວັນທີ 15 ເດືອນພະຈິກ ເວລາລູກສອນໄຟລູກນຶ່ງໄດ້ແຕກຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ ຟາມແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພະນັກງານທ້ອງຖິ່ນສອງຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ. ສິ່ງທີ່ເຫລືອໄວ້ທັງໝົດກໍຄືຂຸມໃຫຍ່ ອ້ອມລ້ອມໄປດ້ວຍຊາກເຫລັກທີ່ບິດບ້ຽວ ແລະຖຽງນາຫັກພັງຊຶ່ງຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໄດ້ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.
ອົງການ NATO ແລະບັນດາພັນທະມິດຕາເວັນຕົກກ່າວວ່າ ລະເບີດແຕກອາດເປັນສາເຫດມາຈາກລູກສອນໄຟປ້ອງກັນທາງອາກາດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ຫລົງເຂົ້າໄປ. ແຕ່ໃນຕອນທຳອິດ ຫລາຍຄົນສົງໄສວ່າແມ່ນການໂຈມຕີຂອງຣັດເຊຍ. ໃນເວລາທີ່ຢ້ານກົວຫລາຍຊົ່ວໂມງຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໂລກໄດ້ຢ້ານວ່າສົງຄາມຣັດເຊຍຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາດິນແດນຂອງອົງການ NATO ແລ້ວ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຂັດແຍ້ງເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ ບັນດາປະຊາຄົມຢູ່ເລາະຕາມຊາຍແດນ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດຳລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ເງົາມືດສົງຄາມ. ປີກາຍນີ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນຊາວຢູ ເຄຣນຫລາຍລ້ານຄົນພາກັນຮີບຮ້ອນເຂົ້າສູ່ປະເທດໂປແລນ ຫລົບໜີການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ. ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນໂປແລນຕ້ອງໄດ້ປັບໂຕຕໍ່ສົງຄາມຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ປະຕູໜ້າບ້ານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ສະໜາມບິນຢູ່ແຊັສໂຊ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງໂປແລນ ປະມານ 70 ກິໂລແມັດຫ່າງຈາກຊາຍແດນ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນສູນກາງອັນສຳຄັນ ຕໍ່ການຂົນສົ່ງອາວຸດຂອງຕາເວັນຕົກເຂົ້າສູ່ຢູເຄຣນ. ບັນດາສາຍການບິນໂດຍສານຢູ່ເດິ່ນບິນ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ໜ້ອຍລົງ ໂດຍເຮືອບິນຂົນສົ່ງທະຫານຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກປະເທດອົງການ NATO ແລະບັນດາພັນທະມິດອື່ນໆຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ນຳສົ່ງທຸກສິ່ງຢ່າງຈາກອາວຸດນ້ອຍ ໄປເຖິງລູກສອນໄຟຕໍ່ຕ້ານລົດຖັງ ແລະລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະ.
ຊາຍແດນໂປແລນອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຈະເປັນບ່ອນປະຕິບັດງານຂົນສົ່ງລົດຖັງທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກໄປໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້. ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດສະມາຊິກອົງການ NATO ອື່ນໆໄດ້ສົ່ງກຳລັງທະຫານ ລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະ ລະບົບລູກສອນໄຟ ປ້ອງກັນທາງອາກາດ ປາຕຣີອອດ ໄປສູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ.
ທ່ານເກຣັກໂກສ ດຣູນິກ ຜູ້ນຳພາປະຊາຄົມ ໂດລໂຮບີໂຊ ທີ່ຮວມທັງໝູ່ບ້ານ ເປຣໂວໂດ ກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວເກີດຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍຄັ້ງໃນໄລຍະ 12 ເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
The small village on the Poland-Ukraine border got global attention when, on November 15, a missile exploded on a farm, killing two local workers. All that remains is a large crater, surrounded by the twisted metal beams and rubble of the barn that once stood here.
NATO and Western allies said the explosion was likely caused by a stray Ukrainian air defense missile. But at first, many suspected it was a Russian attack. For a few terrifying hours, the world feared that Russia’s war on Ukraine had come to NATO territory.
Shadow of war
As the conflict escalates, the communities along the border continue to live in the shadow of war. Last year, they watched as millions of Ukrainians rushed into Poland, fleeing the Russian invasion. Meanwhile, Poles are having to adjust to the large-scale warfare taking place on their doorstep.
The airport at Rzeszów in southeast Poland, around 70 kilometers from the border, has become a key hub for transporting Western weapons into Ukraine. The passenger airliners at the terminal are dwarfed by military transport planes from NATO member states and other Ukrainian allies, carrying everything from small arms to Javelin anti-tank missiles and armored vehicles.
The Polish border is likely to be the key conduit for transporting Western tanks to Ukraine, which is set to commence in the coming weeks. Meanwhile the United States and other NATO members have deployed additional troops, armor and Patriot air defense systems to the border region.
Grzegorz Drewnik, who heads the Dolhobyczow commune which includes Przewodow village, says there have been many fearful moments over the past 12 months.