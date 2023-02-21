ບ້ານ​ນ້ອຍ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ໂປ​ແລນຕິດ​ກັບ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 15 ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ ເວ​ລາ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ລູກ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ແຕກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ທີ່ ​ຟາມ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ. ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຫລືອ​ໄວ້​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ກໍ​ຄື​ຂຸມ​ໃຫຍ່ ອ້ອມ​ລ້ອມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ຊາກ​ເຫລັກ​ທີ່​ບິດ​ບ້ຽວ ແລະ​ຖຽງ​ນາ​ຫັກ​ພັງຊຶ່ງ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ.

​ອົງ​ການ NATO ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລະ​ເບີດ​ແຕກ​ອາ​ດ​ເປັນ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ທີ່​ຫລົງເຂົ້າໄປ. ​ແຕ່​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ສົງ​ໄສວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ຫລາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ໂລກ​ໄດ້​ຢ້ານ​ວ່າ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ NATO ແລ້ວ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຂຶ້ນ ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ຢູ່​ເລາະ​ຕາມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ​ຍັງສືບ​ຕໍ່ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ເງົາ​ມືດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ. ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ຊາວ​ຢູ ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຫລາຍລ້ານ​ຄົນພາ​ກັນ​ຮີບ​ຮ້ອນເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ໂປ​ແລນ ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ກາ​ນ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ໂປ​ແລນຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ປັບ​ໂຕ​ຕໍ່​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ປະ​ຕູ​ໜ້າ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ຢູ່​ແຊັ​ສ​ໂຊ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ໂປ​ແລນ ປະ​ມານ 70 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດຫ່າງຈາກ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ສູນກາງ​ອັນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ຕໍ່​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ບັນ​ດາ​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ຢູ່​ເດິ່ນ​ບິນ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ ໂດຍເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຂົ​ນ​ສົ່ງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ປະ​ເທດອົງ​ການ NATO ​ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ອື່ນໆ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ນຳ​ສົ່ງ​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ຢ່າງ​ຈາກ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນ້ອຍ ໄປ​ເຖິງລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລົດ​ຖັງ ແລະ​ລົດ​ຫຸ້ມ​ເກາະ.

​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ໂປ​ແລນ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານຂົນ​ສົ່ງລົດ​ຖັງທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລີ້​ມຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້. ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາປະ​ເທດສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ອື່ນໆໄດ້​ສົ່ງກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ ລົດ​ຫຸ້ມ​ເກາະ ​ລະ​ບົບລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ ປາ​ຕ​ຣີ​ອອດ ໄປ​ສູ່ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ.

​ທ່ານ​ເກ​ຣັກ​ໂກ​ສ ດ​ຣູ​ນິກ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພາປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ ໂດ​ລ​ໂຮ​ບີ​ໂຊ ທີ່​ຮວມ​ທັງໝູ່​ບ້ານ ເປ​ຣໂວ​ໂດ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ 12 ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

The small village on the Poland-Ukraine border got global attention when, on November 15, a missile exploded on a farm, killing two local workers. All that remains is a large crater, surrounded by the twisted metal beams and rubble of the barn that once stood here.

NATO and Western allies said the explosion was likely caused by a stray Ukrainian air defense missile. But at first, many suspected it was a Russian attack. For a few terrifying hours, the world feared that Russia’s war on Ukraine had come to NATO territory.

Shadow of war

As the conflict escalates, the communities along the border continue to live in the shadow of war. Last year, they watched as millions of Ukrainians rushed into Poland, fleeing the Russian invasion. Meanwhile, Poles are having to adjust to the large-scale warfare taking place on their doorstep.

The airport at Rzeszów in southeast Poland, around 70 kilometers from the border, has become a key hub for transporting Western weapons into Ukraine. The passenger airliners at the terminal are dwarfed by military transport planes from NATO member states and other Ukrainian allies, carrying everything from small arms to Javelin anti-tank missiles and armored vehicles.

The Polish border is likely to be the key conduit for transporting Western tanks to Ukraine, which is set to commence in the coming weeks. Meanwhile the United States and other NATO members have deployed additional troops, armor and Patriot air defense systems to the border region.

Grzegorz Drewnik, who heads the Dolhobyczow commune which includes Przewodow village, says there have been many fearful moments over the past 12 months.