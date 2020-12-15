ລາວ ສືບຕໍ່ການສ້າງເຂື່ອນໄຟຟ້າ ອີກ 4 ເຂື່ອນ ໃສ່ລຳນ້ຳຂອງ ທ່າມກາງໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງ

ລາວກຳລັງດຳເນີນການຕໍ່ໄປໃນການສ້າງເຂື່ອນຕື່ມອີກ 4 ແຫ່ງໃສ່ລຳແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງ ເຖິງ

ແມ່ນວ່າໄດ້ມີການຄັດຄ້ານເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະເປັນໜີ້ສິນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ກັບທະນາ ຄານລັດ

ຖະບານຈີນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເປັນຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ສູນເສຍການຄວບຄຸມຕາໜ່າງກະແສ ໄຟຟ້າໃຫ້ແກ່

ຈີນກໍຕາມ.

ເກືອບສອງທົດສະວັດຜ່ານມາແລ້ວ ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດ ແລະພວກອະນຸລັກ ສິ່ງ

ແວດລ້ອມໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການອອກແບບໃນການສ້າງເຂື່ອນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງ ລາວ

ອາດບໍ່ສາມາດຕ່າວປີ້ນ ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ໝູ່ປາ ຮວມທັງເປັນອັນຕະ ລາຍຕໍ່ສັດ

ນໍ້າທີ່ລ້ຽງລູກດ້ວຍນ້ຳນົມອື່ນໆ ເຊັ່ນປາຂ່າຫຼືປາໂລມານໍ້າຈືດ ແລະສ່ຽງ ຕໍ່ການເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດຊາດລົ້ມລະລາຍ.

ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີພະລັງງານ ແລະບໍ່ແຮ່ ທ່ານສີນາວາ ສຸພານຸວົງ ກ່າວຫ່ວາງ ມໍ່ໆມານີ້

ວ່າ ປະເທດລາວຈະສ້າງ 100 ເຂື່ອນຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດພາຍໃນປີ 2030 ແລະກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ

75 ເຂື່ອນປະຕິບັດງານໄດ້ແລ້ວ ແລະສາມາດຜະລິດໄຟຟ້າ ໄດ້ເຖິງ 9,972 ເມກາວັດ.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະເທດນ້ອຍໆທີ່ປົກຄອງດ້ວຍພັກດຽວ ຈະອຸດົມຮັ່ງມີ ຍ້ອນ

ເຂື່ອນໄຟຟ້າພະລັງນ້ຳ ຈາກປະເທດຈີນທີ່ຢູ່ທາງເໜືອ ລົງໄປຫາກຳປູເຈຍ ຢູ່ທາງໃຕ້

ໂດຍເຮັດໃຫ້ລາວກາຍເປັນ “ໝໍ້ໄຟຂອງເອເຊຍ.”

ເຂື່ອນ 4 ແຫ່ງ ທີ່ສ້າງຕັນລໍາແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງຢູ່ສີ່ຈຸດ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ປາກແບງ ຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອ ລົງ

ໄປຫາຫຼວງພະບາງ ປາກລາຍ ແລະ ຊະນະຄາມ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄກປານໃດຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ

ວຽງຈັນ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຫວັງວ່າຈະຂາຍໄຟຟ້າທີ່ຜະລິດຈາກ ເຂື່ອນເຫລົ່ານີ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະ

ເທດໄທ. ເຂື່ອນທີຫ້າຢູ່ໄຊຍະບູຣີ ຊຶ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະມານເຄິ່ງ ກາງ ລະຫວ່າງປາກແບງ ຫາຊະ

ນະຄາມນັ້ນ ແມ່ນປະຕິບັດງານແລ້ວ.

ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ທ່ານສຸພານຸວົງ ຍາກທີ່ຈະສ້າງຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາພວກທີ່ຕຳ

ໜິຕິຕຽນໄດ້.

ບົດບັນນາທິການໜັງສືພິມອາຊຽນທູເດ (ASEAN Today) ຊຶ່ງເປັນບົດວິຈານ ທາງ

ອອນລາຍນ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລາວວ່າ ຂຽນຂຶ້ນເອງບົດຊັ່ງຊາຜົນ ກະທົບຕໍ່

ເຂື່ອນຊະນະຄາມ. ບົດບັນນາທິການກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ລາຍງານທີ່ຍື່ນຕໍ່ຄະ ນະກຳມາທິ

ການແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງສາກົນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານ ເພື່ອປະສານ

ງານໃນການຄຸ້ມຄອງແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງ ແມ່ນກ່າຍເອົາມາຈາກການຊັ່ງຊາ ສຳລັບເຂື່ອນ

ປາກລາຍ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຄັດລອກ ມາຈາກລາຍງານຂອງເຂື່ອນປາກແບງ.

ປະເທດໄທ ແລະການໄຟຟ້າຝ່າຍຜະລິດແຫ່ງປະເທດໄທ ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະ

ໜຸນຕໍ່ການສ້າງເຂື່ອນ ມາໄດ້ສອງທົດສະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຫົວຊາຕໍ່ການຮ້ອງ

ຮຽນຂອງພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ພວກອະນຸລັດສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມແລະພວກຊາວປະມົງ

ໃນເວລານີ້ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມຄິດທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍແນ່ໃຈປານໃດແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານສົມກຽດ ປຣະຈາມວົງ ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ຂອງອົງການຊັບພະຍາກອນນໍ້າ ແຫ່ງ

ຊາດຂອງໄທ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ລາວອາດຈະຄາດການຫຼາຍເກີນໄປໃນເລື້ອງ ການຂາຍ

ໂດຍກ່າວເນັ້ນໜັກວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ກ່ຽວກັບການຂາຍ ໄຟຟ້າຈາກ

ເຂື່ອນຊະນະຄາມ.

ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່່າວ ໂດຍອ້າງໃສ່ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຈາກຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການ

ກະສິກຳ ແລະການປະມົງ ຈາກການໄຫລຂອງນ້ຳທີ່ຫລົດລົງ ຍ້ອນເຂື່ອນຕ່າງໆ

ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກເຮົາມີແຫລ່ງອື່ນ ທີ່ຈະບໍ່ເປັນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ພວກເຮົາ ພວກ

ເຮົາຈະຊື້ພະລັງງານຈາກແຫລ່ງເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ກະຊວງພະລັງງານກຳລັງປຶກສາຫາລືເຖິງເງື່ອນໄຂຕ່າງໆ ແລະ

ເງື່ອນໄຂທີ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ປະເທດໄທ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການຄວາມກະ

ຈ່າງ ແຈ້ງຕື່ມອີກ.



Laos is pushing ahead with four dams across the mainstream of the Mekong River, despite an escalating chorus of objections, and crippling debt to Chinese state banks, which resulted in the loss of control over its electricity grid to China.

For almost two decades scientists and environmentalists have said Laos’ mega dam designs could irreversibly damage fish stocks, including endangered mammals like the Irrawaddy dolphin, and risked bankrupting the country.

Deputy Energy and Mines minister Sinava Souphanouvong recently said Laos would build 100 dams across the country by 2030, adding that 78 were already operational and capable of producing 9,972 megawatts of electricity.

Authorities say the tiny one-party state will be enriched by a series of dams generating hydropower from China in the north to Cambodia in the south, making it the “battery of Asia.”

The four most contentious dams straddle the Mekong at four locations stretching from Pak Beng in the north along the river through Luang Prabang and Pak Lay and Sanakham, not far from the capital, Vientiane.Officials hope to sell the electricity produced from those dams to Thailand.A fifth at Xayaburi, about midway along the Pak Beng-Sanakham stretch, is already operational.

However, Souphanouvong will be hard-pressed to convince critics.

An editorial in ASEAN Today, an online commentary site, accused Lao authorities of making up impact assessments for the Sanakham dam. It claimed a report filed with the Mekong River Commission, an intergovernmental organization that coordinates management of the river, was copied from the assessment for Pak Lay, which was plagiarized from the Pak Beng report.

Thailand and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, which had backed dam construction for two decades, ignoring pleas from scientists, environmentalists and fishers, is now having second thoughts.ນອງແມ່ນໍ້າ

Somkiat Prajamwong, secretary-general of Thailand’s Office of National Water Resources, warned that Laos could be assuming too much in terms of sales, stressing no agreement had been reached on Sanakham electricity sales.

“If we have other sources that will not have an impact on us, we’ll buy power from those sources,” he told reporters, referring to the potential impact on agricultural and fishing from decreased water flow due to the dams.

“The Energy Ministry is discussing conditions, and the condition may be that the source has no impact on Thailand. We need more clarity,” he said.