ປະຊາຊົນ ລາວ ດີ້ນຮົນເພື່ອເຕີມນໍ້າມັນລົດ ທ່າມກາງວິກິດການນໍ້າມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ

ແຖວທີ່ຍາວຢຽດໄດ້ກໍ່​ຕົວ​ຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ຕາມປໍ້ານໍ້າມັນເຊື້ອໄຟທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ຍັງເປີດເຮັດທຸລະກິດໃນປະເທດລາວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ວິກິດການນໍ້າມັນເຊື້ອໄຟຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ວິດີໂອທີ່ເອົາລົງໃນເຟສບຸກໂດຍທ້າວ ຄຳ ກຸດແມນ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນປະ ຊາຊົນລຽນແຖວດ້ວຍຕຸກນໍ້າຢາງ ແລະ ກ່ອງຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ປໍ້ານໍ້າມັນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 10 ພຶດສະພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ສື່ມວນຊົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ Laotiane Times ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າປໍ້ານໍ້າມັນຫຼາຍແຫ່ງໄດ້ປິດເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ທ່າມກາງຂ່າວທີ່ວ່ານໍ້າມັນຂອງປະເທດແມ່ນກຳລັງຈະໝົດ.

ຍ້ອນສະກຸນເງິນກີບທີ່ອ່ອນລົງ, ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ສູງ ແລະ ຕະຫຼາດນໍ້າມັນໂລກທີ່ບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງ, ຜູ້ນຳເຂົ້ານໍ້າມັນຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຕອບສະໜອງສາທາລະນະ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງ Vientiane Times.

Laotiane Times ເວົ້າວ່າລັດຖະບານ ແລະ ບັນດາອົງກອນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸກເສີນ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາຂໍ້ແກ້ໄຂຕໍ່ວິກິດການນໍ້າມັນເຊື້ອໄຟນັ້ນ.

ປະເທດລາວຕ້ອງການນໍ້າມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ 120 ລ້ານລິດຕໍ່ເດືອນ, ແຕ່ຜູ້ນຳເຂົ້າແມ່ນມີແຕ່ສາມາດນຳເຂົ້າ 20 ລ້ານລິດ, ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງເວັບໄຊ້ທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ.

Lengthy queues have been forming at the diminishing number of fuel stations that are still in business in Laos as a fuel crisis deepens in the country.

Videos posted by Facebook user Kham Goodman showed people queueing with plastic bottles and containers at one station in capital city Vientiane on May 10.

Local media outlet Laotian Times reported that several fuel stations had to close last week amid news the country’s fuel supply was drying up.

Due to the weakened kip currency, high inflation and unstable global oil market, the country’s fuel importers were unable to meet public demand, the Vientiane Times reported.

The Laotian Times says the government and related agencies have held emergency meetings to find solutions to the fuel crisis.

Laos needs 120 million liters of fuel a month, but importers are only able to source 20 million liters, the paper reported.