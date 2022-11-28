ພວກ​ໜ່ວຍ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ຊາກ​ສົບ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ເຈັດ​ຄົນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ເກີດ​ໃໝ່​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ເກີດ​ດິນ​ເຈື່ອນຢູ່​ເກາະ​ອິ​ສ​ເຈຍ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ພວ​ກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

ເກາະ​ອິ​ສ​ເຈຍ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ນ້ຳ​ຝົນນ້ຳ​ຝົນ​ ທີ່​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາພາຍໃນ​ຫົກ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ 126 ມິນ​ລີ​ແມັດ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ດິນ​ເຈື່ອນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ຫ້າ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບແລະ​ອີກ​ຫ້າ​ຄົນຍັງຫາ​ຍ​ສາບສູນ. ​ມີຫລາຍກວ່າ 200 ຄົນໃນເມືອງກາ​ຊາ​ມິກ​ຊິ​ໂອ​ລາບໍ່​ມີ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ ຍ້ອນ​ຂີ້​ຕົມເຈື່ອນ​ລົງ​ມາ ແລະ​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ໄຫລຊຸ​ຜ່ານ​ເມືອງ​ທ່າແຫ່ງນີ້.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ເກີດ​ໃໝ່ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ອາ​ຍຸ 5 ປີ ແລະ​ອ້າຍ​ຂອ​ງ​ລາວ​ອາ​ຍຸ 11 ປີ ຊາວ​ເກາະອີກຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ຍຸ 31 ປີ ແລະ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ບູ​ລກ​າ​ເຣຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ເຈົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ເນ​ໂປສ໌ ທ່ານ​ກ​ລໍ​ດີ​ໂອ ປ​າ​ລົ​ມ​ບາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ​

ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງໄປ​ຍັງ​ເກາະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ດຳ​ນ້ຳ​າ​ຂອງ​ໜ່ວຍກູ້​ໄພ ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຢູ່​ນອກ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ. ​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ໄດ້​ຊຸເອົາ​ລົດຫຼາຍ​ຄັນ​ລົງ​ສູ່​ທະ​ເລ.

ເກາະ​ອິ​ສ​ເຈຍ ​ທີ່ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນອາ​ໄສຢູ່ 62,000 ຄົນ ​ເປັນ​ເກາະ​ພູ​ໄຟປະ​ມານ 30 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ຫ່າງຈາກ​ເມືອງ​ເນ​ໂປສ໌. ພວກ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປເກາະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເພື່ອ​ອາບ​ນ້ຳ​ຮ້ອນ ແລະ​ຊົມທິວ​ທັດ​ທີ່​ສວຍງ​າມ​ຂອງ​ແຄມ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ.

Italian rescue workers have found at least seven bodies, including that of a newborn child, after a landslide on the island of Ischia, officials said Sunday.

The island received 126 millimeters (nearly 5 inches) of rain in six hours, triggering a massive landslide early Saturday, officials said.

Authorities said at least five others were injured and another five remain missing. More than 200 people in the town of Casamicciola also were displaced by the mass of mud and debris that tore through the port city.

The victims, including the newborn boy, were identified as the infant boy’s parents, a 5-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother, a 31-year-old island resident and a Bulgarian tourist, The Associated Press reported.

Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told a news conference that dozens of emergency workers rushed to the island while rescue divers searched the waters off the coast. The debris pushed several vehicles into the sea.

Ischia, which has a population of 62,000 people, is a volcanic island about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Naples. Tourists are drawn to the island’s thermal baths and picturesque coastline.