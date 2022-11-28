ພວກໜ່ວຍກູ້ໄພອີຕາລີ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນຊາກສົບຢ່າງໜ້ອຍເຈັດຄົນ ຮວມທັງເດັກນ້ອຍເກີດໃໝ່ຄົນນຶ່ງຫລັງຈາກເກີດດິນເຈື່ອນຢູ່ເກາະອິສເຈຍ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້.
ເກາະອິສເຈຍ ໄດ້ຮັບນ້ຳຝົນນ້ຳຝົນ ທີ່ຕົກລົງມາພາຍໃນຫົກຊົ່ວໂມງ 126 ມິນລີແມັດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດດິນເຈື່ອນຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍຫ້າຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບແລະອີກຫ້າຄົນຍັງຫາຍສາບສູນ. ມີຫລາຍກວ່າ 200 ຄົນໃນເມືອງກາຊາມິກຊິໂອລາບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ຍ້ອນຂີ້ຕົມເຈື່ອນລົງມາ ແລະຊາກຫັກພັງໄຫລຊຸຜ່ານເມືອງທ່າແຫ່ງນີ້.
ບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຮວມທັງເດັກນ້ອຍຜູ້ຊາຍເກີດໃໝ່ ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸວ່າ ເປັນພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນ ເດັກນ້ອຍແມ່ຍິງອາຍຸ 5 ປີ ແລະອ້າຍຂອງລາວອາຍຸ 11 ປີ ຊາວເກາະອີກຄົນນຶ່ງອາຍຸ 31 ປີ ແລະນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວບູລກາເຣຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ເຈົ້າເມືອງເນໂປສ໌ ທ່ານກລໍດີໂອ ປາລົມບາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມນັກຂ່າວວ່າ
ພະນັກງານກູ້ໄພຫລາຍສິບຄົນໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປຍັງເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກນັກດຳນ້ຳາຂອງໜ່ວຍກູ້ໄພ ຊອກຫາຢູ່ນອກຝັ່ງທະເລ. ຊາກຫັກພັງໄດ້ຊຸເອົາລົດຫຼາຍຄັນລົງສູ່ທະເລ.
ເກາະອິສເຈຍ ທີ່ມີປະຊາຊົນອາໄສຢູ່ 62,000 ຄົນ ເປັນເກາະພູໄຟປະມານ 30 ກິໂລແມັດ ຫ່າງຈາກເມືອງເນໂປສ໌. ພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວເດີນທາງໄປເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອອາບນ້ຳຮ້ອນ ແລະຊົມທິວທັດທີ່ສວຍງາມຂອງແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລ.
Italian rescue workers have found at least seven bodies, including that of a newborn child, after a landslide on the island of Ischia, officials said Sunday.
The island received 126 millimeters (nearly 5 inches) of rain in six hours, triggering a massive landslide early Saturday, officials said.
Authorities said at least five others were injured and another five remain missing. More than 200 people in the town of Casamicciola also were displaced by the mass of mud and debris that tore through the port city.
The victims, including the newborn boy, were identified as the infant boy’s parents, a 5-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother, a 31-year-old island resident and a Bulgarian tourist, The Associated Press reported.
Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told a news conference that dozens of emergency workers rushed to the island while rescue divers searched the waters off the coast. The debris pushed several vehicles into the sea.
Ischia, which has a population of 62,000 people, is a volcanic island about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Naples. Tourists are drawn to the island’s thermal baths and picturesque coastline.