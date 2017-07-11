ການບໍ່ມີ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳ ອັຟການິສຖານ ກໍ່ໃຫ້ມີ ການວິຈານ ຫຼາກຫຼາຍ

ໃນຖ້າມກາງການວິພາກວິຈານ ກ່ຽວກັບການຊັກຊ້າ ໃນການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະ

ທູດໄປປະຈຳຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ, ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຖືກຮຽກຮ້ອງ

ໂດຍສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ ໃສ່ການຂາດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດໃນປະເທດ ອັຟການິສຖານ,

ບ່ອນທີ່ທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະຈຳການຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ນັກຂ່າວ

ທາງການທູດຂອງວີໂອເອ Cindy Saine ມີລາຍງານຈາກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ,

ເຊິ່ງຕໍ່ໄປ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລາຍອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ພວກຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດຄະນະນຶ່ງ ທີ່ກຳລັງຢ້ຽມຢາມນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງ ກາບູລ ຢູ່ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະທານາທິ ບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງເອກອັກຄະລັດ

ຖະທູດຖາວອນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ປະຈຳປະເທດ ອັຟການິສຖານໂດຍໄວ. ສະມາຊິກສະພາ

ສູງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານ Lindsey Graham ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ

Rex Tillerson ຕ້ອງໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໂດຍໄວ ແລະ ອັນນີ້ ທ່ານເອີ້ນ

ວ່າ “ເປັນຄວາມຈຳເປັນຫຼາຍກວ່າການຖິ້ມລະເບີດ” ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ Michael Kugelmen ຈາກສູນກາງ Woodrow Wilson ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງ

ຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາ ແມ່ນເລື່ອງທະຫານ, ກ່ຽວກັບ ຈຳນວນທະຫານ. ແຕ່

ບັນຫາການເມືອງ ແມ່ນມີຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ. ລັດຖະບານປະເທດດັ່ງ

ກ່າວເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ບໍ່ປົກກະຕິ. ລັດຖະບານມີຄວາມເປັນເອກະພາບ ເຊິ່ງຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງຄົນ

ບໍ່ເຂົ້າຄໍກັນ. ແລະ ໃນອະດີດ, ໃນລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ໂອບາມາ ນັ້ນ, ເພິ່ນມີພວກ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ເຊັ່ນລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານ John Kerry ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປ

ຕະຫຼອດເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມໄກ່ເກ່ຍ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນພວກນັ້ນເຂົ້າກັນ ແລະ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍແກ້

ໄຂບັນຫາຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງຕ່າງໆ. ຕອນນີ້ເຮົາບໍ່ມີແນວນັ້ນ ສະນັ້ນເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະ

ທູດຈຶ່ງແມ່ນເປັນບຸກຄົນສຳຄັນແລະເໝາະສົມສຳລັບເວລານີ້.”

ທ່ານ Kugelman ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ Tillerson ຄວນເດີນທາງໄປ ອັຟການິສຖານ ແຕ່ກໍ

ສົງໄສວ່າ ມັນຈະບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນເວລາໃດໜຶ່ງໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ທ່ານ Michael Kugelman ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຄວນເປັນຜູ້

ເຊື່ອມໂຍງສຳຄັນຂອງພວກເຮົາຕໍ່ໂລກ, ເປັນນັກການທູດລະດັບສູງຂອງພວກເຮົາ.

ແຕ່ຕອນນີ້ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ ທ່ານ Tillerson ແມ່ນຫາຍໜ້າຫາຍຕາໄປຈາກໂລກ

ຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ທ່ານພຽງແຕ່ເດີນທາງໄປຕ່າງປະເທດ ບ່ອນທີ່ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນ

ປະເທດMattis ກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສຄົນອື່ນໆໃນລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ

ທຣຳ ມີຄວາມຫ້າວຫັນ ແລະ ມີໜ້າຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງໂລກ. ສຳລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ແລ້ວ ນັ້ນແມ່ນຂໍ້ບົກຜ່ອງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ.”

ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານ Tillerson ເດີນທາງໄປ ອັຟການິສຖານ

ນັ້ນ, ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ມັນມີພະນັກງານທີ່ມີການ

ອຸທິດຕົນເປັນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໃນກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະ ອົງການ USAID ໄປ

ປະຈຳການຢູ່ໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະບໍ່ເປັນລີ້ຊ່ອນ

ຫຼົບລີ້ຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.

[[Amid criticism for the slow pace of nominating ambassadors, the Trump administration is being called out specifically for the lack of an ambassador in Afghanistan, where nearly 10-thousand US troops are deployed. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.]]



A delegation of U.S. Senators visiting Kabul called on President Trump to quickly nominate a permanent American ambassador to Afghanistan.Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson needs to go to Afghanistan quickly and that what he called "more than dropping bombs" is needed to win there.



"The focus in the White House has been on military issues, on troop levels. But there are significant political problems in Afghanistan. You have a government that's totally dysfunctional.You have a unity government in which the two leaders at the top don't get along.And, in the past, in the Obama administration, you had officials like Secretary of State Kerry that were making trips there all the time to try to get these folks together and to try to help mediate disputes. You don't have any of that now and the ambassador is the logical person to be that point person."



Kugelman says Tillerson should go to Afghanistan but doubts it will happen any time soon.



…"The secretary of state is supposed to be our main link to the world, our top diplomat.And yet Tillerson has largely been absent from the world. He's only made several trips overseas whereas Defense Secretary Mattis and other senior officials in the Trump administration have been very active and present in the world. I think, for me, that's the biggest drawback right there."



Asked about calls for Tillerson to travel to Afghanistan, a State Department spokesperson told VOA there are hundreds of dedicated State Department and USAID employees working in Afghanistan to ensure that country never again serves as a safe haven for terrorists.