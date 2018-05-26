ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະຕິດຕາມ ເບິ່ງການ ເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ຂອງ ສຫລ ຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ

ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ກ່າວໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນ “ກຳລັງຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຢ່າງລະມັດ

ລະວັງ” ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດແລະເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນເປັນ

ເວລາ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະ

ກາດ ຍົກເລີກ ການພົບປະສຸດຍອດ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍພິຈາລະນາຄືນໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວກັບຟື້ນຟູ

ການພົບປະສຸດຍອດຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດໃນວັນທີ 12 ມິຖຸນາ ຢູ່ສິງກະໂປ ກັບຜູ້ນຳເກົາ

ຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.

ໂຄສົກຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ທ່ານກິມ ເອີຍ ກິເຢີມ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງວ່າ

“ພວກເຮົາເຫັນວ່າ ຍັງເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່ຍັງໂຊກດີຢູ່ ທີ່ຄວາມປາດຖະໜາ ໃນການໂອ້ລົມ

ລະຫວ່າງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນດັບມອດໄປເທື່ອແລະມີຊີວິດຊີວາຄືນ

ອີກ.”

ໃນການສະແດງ ຄວາມຫວັງໄປໃນແງ່ດີນັ້ນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ

ທຣຳ ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ທຳນຽບຂາວ “ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມແບບມີໝາກມີຜົນ ກັບເກົາ

ຫຼີເໜືອ ເພື່ອຟື້ນຟູການພົບປະສຸດຍອດ.”

ໃນການຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມ ລົງໃນທວີດເຕີ້ ເມື່ອແລງວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ ການເຈລະຈາ “ມີທ່າທາງວ່າ ຍັງຈະມີຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ທີ່ສິງກະໂປ ໃນມື້ດຽວກັນຄືວັນທີ 12 ມິ

ຖຸນາ ແລະຖ້າຫາກຈຳເປັນ ກໍຈະຕໍ່ເວລາອອກໄປຕື່ມ.”

ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຫລ້າສຸດນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນຫລັງຈາກເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຖະແຫຼງໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນສຸກ

ວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຍັງເຕັມໃຈທີ່ຈະພົບປະກັບທ່ານທຣຳເຖິງແມ່ນທ່ານໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈຍົກ

ເລີກແຜນການພົບປະດັ່ງກ່າວ ກັບທ່ານກິມ ໄປແລ້ວກໍຕາມ.

ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ຍົກເລີກແຜນການພົບປະສຸດຍອດກັບທ່ານກິມ ໃນວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມາ

ໂດຍຖິ້ມໂທດ ໃສ່ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຂອງພຽງຢາງເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ທີ່ຈະຖອນຕົວ ອອກຈາກ ການພົບປະສຸດຍອດ ຍ້ອນອັນທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນການໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນແບບ

ປະເຊີນໜ້າ ຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ.

ນັກການທູດກິມ ກາຍ ກວານ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຕ້ອງຕິເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນຜ່ານມານີ້ຂອງພຽງຢາງ ແມ່ນເປັນປະຕິກິລິຍາຕໍ່ການໃຊ້ສຳນວນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງຝ່າຍອາເມຣິກັນແລະການເປັນ

ປໍລະປັກລະຫວ່າງກັນໃນເວລານີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ “ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ”

ສຳລັບການພົບປະສຸດຍອດ.

ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ກິມ ​ກາຍ ກວານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້ມີຄວາມ​ຮູ້ສຶກ​ພໍ​ໃຈ​

ເປັນຢ່າງ​ສູງ ​ຕໍ່​ປະທານ​າທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ການ​ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ ແບບກ້າຫານ ຊຶ່ງ​ປະ

ທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໃດບໍ່ກ້າ​ເຮັດ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ດຳເນີນ​ຄວາມພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ກ່ຽວ

ກັບ​ເຫດການທີ່ສຳຄັນ​ ເຊັ່ນການພົບປະສຸດຍອດນີ້.”

South Korea said Saturday it is "carefully watching the developments"between the United States and North Korea, after 24 hours of uncertainty as U.S. President Donald Trump first cancelled , then mused about reinstatement of a historic summit on June 12 in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



"We see it as fortunate that the embers of dialogue between North Korea and the United States weren't fully extinguished and are coming alive again," Seoul's presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a statement.



Striking an optimistic tone, U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the White House is having "very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit".



In an evening tweet, Trump said the talks "will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date."



The newest development came after North Korea said early Friday that it remained willing to meet with Trump despite his decision to scrap plans for the meeting with leader Kim.



Trump canceled the planned talks with Kim on Thursday, blaming recent threatening statements by Pyongyang to pull out of the summit over what it saw as confrontational remarks by U.S. officials.



The North Korean diplomat Kim Kye Gwan said Pyongyang's recent criticisms had been a reaction to unbridled American rhetoric, and that the current antagonism showed "the urgent necessity" for the summit.



"We have inwardly highly appreciated President Trump for having made the bold decision, which any other U.S. presidents dared not, and made efforts for such a crucial event as the summit," Kim Kye Gwan's statement said.



In a letter released by the White House on Thursday, Trump said, "I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate at this time to have this long-planned meeting."



The White House said Trump dictated the letter himself.



According to a senior administration official, other factors also led the president to cancel the summit, including poor communication, broken promises and the North Koreans' failure to show up for a preparatory meeting in Singapore.



"We simply couldn't get them to pick up the phone," a White House senior official told reporters on Thursday.



The last straw, according to the White House, was an insult of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence earlier Thursday in a statement by North Korea's vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui. She called Pence a "political dummy" and warned - in rhetoric typical of that uttered by Pyongyang - of a nuclear confrontation. In his letter, Trump responded in kind, referencing U.S. nuclear capabilities "so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."



Trump has emphasized that sanctions and "the maximum pressure campaign will continue" to be applied on North Korea while expressing hope Pyongyang's leadership would decide to join the community of nations.



Trump's letter caught allies by surprise. The president did not call South Korean President Moon Jae-in or Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to inform them of it, White House officials confirmed.



Moon expressed "deep regret" over the summit's cancelation and urged that direct talks between Washington and Pyongyang be held as soon as possible.



North Korea had threatened to pull out of the unprecedented summit after U.S. officials advocated a so-called Libya model approach, which involved that African country's total nuclear dismantlement before any concessions were granted.