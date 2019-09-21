ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຕົ​ນ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ເສຍ​ໃຈ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ເຊິ່ງ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈຂອງກິ​ຣິ​ບາ​ຕິ ທີ່​ຈະ

ຕັດ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ ກັບໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ​ເພື່ອ​ໄປ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້ຈີນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ ແລະພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ ໄດ້​ສະ​

ແດງຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງຢ່າງ​ແຮງ. ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະດຳ​ເນີນ

​ການ​ຮັບ​ເອົາຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີຂອງສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທີ່​ອາດຈະ “ລົງໂ​ທດ​ຕໍ່ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່ຫລຸດ​ລະ​ດັບ

​ຄ​ວ​າມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.”

ຢູ່​ໃນການ​ເຕືອນ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ

​ວ່າ “ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ສ້າງຕັ້ງ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກັບ​ຈີນ ​ໂດຍ​ຫວັງ ແລະ​ຄ​າດ​ໝາຍ​ວ່າ​

ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍກ​ະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ ແລະ​ເພື່ອພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ພື້ນ

​ຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງນັ້ນ ມັກ​ຈະພົບ​ເຫັນວ່າ​ ບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ໄດ້​ດີ​ ໃນ​ລະ​ຍະ​ຍາວ."

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຕໍ່ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ຂ້າມ​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ

The United States said it is deeply disappointed in Kiribati's decision to abandon its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, in favor of China.

Several Republican and Democratic lawmakers voiced grave concerns. A Senate panel plans to move forward with a congressional proposal that could “impose consequences on nations downgrading ties with Taiwan.”

In a stern statement on Friday, a State Department spokesperson said "countries that establish closer ties to China primarily out of the hope or expectation that such a step will stimulate economic growth and infrastructure development often find themselves worse off in the long run."

The spokesperson said the U.S. supports the status quo in cross-Strait relations, which includes Taiwan's diplomatic ties and international space, as important to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

"China's active campaign to alter the cross-Strait status quo, including by enticing countries to discontinue diplomatic ties with Taiwan, are harmful and undermine regional stability. They undermine the framework that has enabled peace, stability, and development for decades," the spokesperson told VOA.