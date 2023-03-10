ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ຊີ້ນຳກອງທະຫານ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈຳລອງການໂຈມຕີ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້

ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ຊີ້ນຳການຈຳລອງຊ້ອມຍິງປືນໃຫຍ່ ໂຈມຕີໃສ່ສະໜາມບິນຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງກອງທະຫານຂອງ ທ່ານໃຫ້ກຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ “ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວກະກຽມສົງຄາມທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດ ຄວບຄຸມໄດ້” ຂອງສັດຕູ. ນັ້ນປາກົດວ່າ ຈະເປັນການອ້າງ ເຖິງການຊ້ອມລົບ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທີ່ໃກ້ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອເຊື່ອ ວ່າເປັນການຊ້ອມການບຸກລຸກ. ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກວດພົບການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີ ປະນາວຸດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍລູກນຶ່ງຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້. ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານເວົ້າວ່າລະບົບອາວຸດບາງອັນຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແມ່ນຍາກ ທີ່ຈະໄຈ້ແຍກ ລະຫວ່າງປືນໃຫຍ່ ແລະ ລະບົບລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ. ສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ໄດ້ສົ່ງເຮືອບິນລົບທີ່ທັນສະໄໝ ໄປຊ້ອມກັບເຮືອບິນ ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້. ສອງພັນທະມິດດັ່ງກ່າວຈະເລີ່ມຈຳລອງການຝຶກຊ້ອມ ໃນວັນ ຈັນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ແລະຈະສືບຕໍ່ການຝຶກຊ້ອມຢູ່ສະໜາມ ໃນລະດູບານໃໝ່ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນເທື່ອສຸດທ້າຍໃນປີ 2018.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised a live-fire artillery drill simulating an attack on a South Korean airfield and called for his troops to be ready to respond to the enemies' "frantic war preparation moves." That appears to be a reference to upcoming U.S.-South Korean military exercises that the North believes are an invasion rehearsal. South Korea had detected the North firing at least one ballistic missile late Thursday. Experts say some of North Korea's weapons systems blur the line between artillery and ballistic missile systems. The United States has recently sent advanced warplanes to train with South Korean aircraft. The allies begin simulation exercises on Monday and will resume their largest springtime field exercises, which were last held in 2018.