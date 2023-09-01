ຂໍ້ທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆ ຂະນະນທີ່ ທນ. ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ຈະມຸ້ງໜ້າ ໄປຍັງ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ຈາກາຕາ ສຳລັບກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ອາຊຽນ

ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງໄປຍັງນະຄອນຫຼວງຈາກາຕາ ໃນອາທິດໜ້ານີ້ ເພື່ອພົບປະກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງສະມາຄົມບັນດາປະເທດໃນເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ຫຼື ອາຊຽນ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ໃນຖານະເປັນປະທານຂອງກຸ່ມ 10 ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະພົ້ນຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ. ທ່ານນາງ ຍັງຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກ ຊຶ່ງຈະນຳເອົາກຸ່ມອາຊຽນເຂົ້າມາຮ່ວມນຳ ແລະກຸ່ມພາຄີທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງອື່ນໆເຊັ່ນ: ສະຫະລັດ, ຈີນ, ຣັດເຊຍ, ອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ອິນເດຍ, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ນິວຊີແລນ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້.

ອາຊຽນ ເປັນກຸ່ມທີ່ຢຶດໝັ້ນໃນຫຼັກການຂອງການບໍ່ຮ່ວມກຸ່ມ, ບົນພື້ນຖານຂອງຄວາມເປັນເອກະພາບໃນການຕັດສິນບັນຫາ, ແລະບໍ່ແຊກແຊງໃນກິດຈະການພາຍໃນຂອງປະເທດອື່ນໆ. ຫຼັກການເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຈະສົ່ງຜົນຕໍ່ຄວາມຄຸມເຄືອແລະຄວາມບໍ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບຂອງກຸ່ມໃນການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາພູມຊາດທາງການເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຂອງອາທິດໜ້ານີ້ ທີ່ລວມມີບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.

ຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນມີອະທິປະໄຕເໜືອນ່ານນ້ຳສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງ “ເສັ້ນເກົ້າຂີດ” ທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງຂອງຕົນ ຊຶ່ງກວມເອົາການອ້າງເອົາກຳມະສິດໂດຍ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມອາຊຽນ ເຊັ່ນ: ຫວຽດນາມ, ຟີລິບປິນ, ມາເລເຊຍ ແລະ ບຣູນາຍ. ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນ ກ່ອນໜ້າກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດດັ່ງກ່າວ ປັກກິ່ງ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍ “ແຜນທີ່ມາດຕະຖານ” ປະຈຳປີຂອງຕົນ ຊຶ່ງເພີ້ມ “ເສັ້ນຂີດ” ໃໝ່ໃນການອ້າງກຳມະສິດຂອງຕົນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ມາເລເຊຍ, ຟີລິບປິນ ແລະ ອິນເດຍ ບໍ່ພໍໃຈ.

ການເຈລະຈາສຳລັບລະບຽບການຜູກມັດ ກ່ຽວກັບເສັ້ນທາງເດີນທະເລທີ່ສຳຄັນຍິ່ງນີ້ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປເປັນເວລາເກືອບສາມທົດສະວັດແລ້ວ ແລະຍັງບໍ່ຕົກລົງກັນໄດ້ເທື່ອ. ເມື່ອຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ປັກກິ່ງ ແລະອາຊຽນ ໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ກ່ຽວກັບບົດຊີ້ນຳໃໝ່ ເພື່ອເລັ່ງການເຈລະຈາ ທ່າມກາງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທາງການທະຫານໂດຍບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ອ້າງເອົາກຳມະສິດ ລວມທັງການສ້າງເກາະດອນທຽມຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍສະເພາະໂດຍຈີນ.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Jakarta next week, meeting leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ((https://asean.org/ )) in a summit hosted by Indonesia as the outgoing chair of the 10-nation group. She will also be attending the East Asia Summit, ((https://eastasiasummit.asean.org/eas-participating-country )) which brings together ASEAN and a disparate group of partners: the United States, China, Russia, Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

ASEAN as a group adheres to the principles of nonalignment, consensus-based decision-making, and noninterference in the domestic affairs of other countries. Those principles will contribute to the group’s ambiguity and ineffectiveness in addressing geopolitical issues in next week’s meetings, including:

South China Sea disputes

China says it has sovereignty over most of the waters with its expansive “Nine-Dash Line,” overlapping claims by Taiwan and four ASEAN members: Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysiaand Brunei. Just days before the summits, Beijing released its annual “standard map,” which adds a new “dash” to its claim, angering Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines and India.

Negotiations for a binding code of conduct on this vital maritime route have been ongoing for nearly three decades and remain elusive. Earlier this year, Beijing and ASEAN reached agreement on new guidelines to accelerate talks amid militarization by claimants, including construction of artificial islands, primarily by China.