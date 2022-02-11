ທີມກິລາຮັອກກີ້ຂອງເຄັນຢາ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕ້ອງໝົດຫວັງໃນການໄປແຂ່ງກິລາໂອລິມປິກ ຍ້ອນຂາດການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ

ເຄັນຢາບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມງານແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາໂອລິມປິກລະດູໜາວຢູ່ນະຄອນ ຫຼວງປັກກິ່ງ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ຄວາມຫວັງຂອງປະເທດ ບໍ່ຜ່ານມາດຕະຖານຫຼືຖອນໂຕອອກຈາກການແຂ່ງຂັນ ອັນເນື່ອງມາຈາກ ການຂາດເງິນທຶນ ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ. ທີມກິລາຮັອກກີ້ນໍ້າແຂງຂອງປະເທດ ບໍ່ມີສະຖານທີ່ເຝິກຊ້ອມ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ໂຮງສະເກັດນໍ້າແຂງແຫ່ງດຽວຂອງປະເທດ ຕ້ອງຖືກປິດລົງໃນປີ 2020 ຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນຂອງໂຣກລະບາດ. ເບຣັນດາ ມູລິນຢາ (Brenda Mulinya) ລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນໄນໂຣບີ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທີມນັກກິລາຮັອກກີ້ນໍ້າແຂງຂອງເຄັນຢາ ທີມສິງໂຕນ້ຳ​ແຂງ, ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຝິກຊ້ອມຢູ່ເທິງນໍ້າແຂງມາເປັນເວລາສອງປີແລ້ວ. ຜູ້ຫຼິ້ນກິລານີ້ກ່າວວ່າ ນັ້ນແມ່ນເຫດຜົນຫຼັກທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກິລາໂອລິມປິກລະດູໜາວປັກກິ່ງ ເພື່ອເປັນໂຕແທນໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດເຄັນຢາ.

ຮາສຊານ ອາລີ (Hassan Ali) ຫຼ້ິນກິລາຮັອກກີ້ນໍ້າແຂງມາເປັນເວລາເກືອບ 7 ປີແລ້ວ.

ຮາສຊານ ອາລີ ຊາ, ນັກຫຼິ້ນຮັອກກີ້ທີມສິງໂຕນ້ຳ​ແຂງຂອງເຄັນຢາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ບັນດາເພື່ອນຮ່ວມທີມຂອງຂ້ອຍ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກແບບວ່າ ເສົ້າ, ເພາະວ່າ ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາທັງຫຼາຍຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະໄດ້ໄປຮ່ວມງານກິລາດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອເປັນໂຕແທນໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດເຄັນຢາຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ທີມກິລາສິງໂຕນໍ້າແຂງ ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປ ໂຮງສະເກັດນໍ້າແຂງ ພຽງແຫ່ງດຽວຂອງພູມິພາກນີ້ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2020, ເນື່ອງຈາກການລະບາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງພະຍາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ມີຄໍາສັ່ງໃຫ້ປິດຊົ່ວຄາວກ່ຽວກັບກິດຈະກໍາທັງໝົດທາງດ້ານກິລາ ແລະປິດສະຖານບັນເທີງຕ່າງໆນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ.

ແຕ່ກ່ອນໜ້າທີ່ຈະເກີດເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ, ການຂາດການສະໜັບສະໜຸນທາງການເງິນ ກໍເຮັດໃຫ້ຍາກ ທີ່ຈະມີການເຝິກຊ້ອມຢ່າງເໝາະສົມ.

ເບັນ ອະເຊີເຈຍ (Ben Azegere), ຫົວໜ້າທີມກິລາຮັອກກີ້ສິງໂຕນໍ້າແຂງ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງອໍານວຍຄວາມສະດວກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ນັ້ນເປັນລັກສະນະທາງພານິດ. ພວກເຈົ້າຕ້ອງຈ່າຍຄ່າສິ່ງອໍານວຍຄວາມສະດວກນັ້ນໃນການເຝິກຊ້ອມ ແລະໃນທາງອັນດຽວກັນ ນັກກິລາສ່ວນຫຼາຍກໍບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຈ່າຍຄ່າທໍານຽມເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້.”

ຄະນະຈັດງານກິລາໂອລິມປິກແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງເຄັນຢາ ຫຼືຮູ້ຈັກໃນອີກຊື່ນຶ່ງວ່າ NOCK, ມີໜ້າທີ່ປະສານງານສໍາລັບການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລານານາຊາດຂອງເຄັນຢາ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄະນະກໍາມະການຍອມຮັບວ່າ ຍ້ອນຂາດເງິນກອງທຶນ ຈື່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນການຍາກຕໍ່ປະເທດເຄັນຢາ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມງານກິລາລະດູໜາວນີ້.

ເຄັນຢາ ເຄີຍເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາໂອລິມປິກລະດູໜາວ ໃນປີ 2018 ແລະໄດ້ຫວັງວ່າຈະສົ່ງນັກກິລາສາມຄົນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍທີມນັກກິລາຮັອກກີ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມງານໃນປີນີ້. ປະທານໃຫຍ່ຂອງ NOCK ກ່າວວ່າ ຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນທີມນັກກິລາສໍາລັບໂອລິມປິກລະດູໜາວ ເປັນສິ່ງຂັດຂວາງຕໍ່ປະເທດທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດຮ້ອນແບບເຄັນຢາ, ແຕ່ໄດ້ມີການແນະນໍາວ່າ ອາດຈະມີການປ່ຽນແປງ.

ແຟຣັງຊິສ ມູຕູກູ (Francis Mutuku), ຄະນະກໍາມະການກິລາໂອລິມປິກແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງເຄັນຢາກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພົວພັນກັບກະຊວງກິລາ, ວັດທະນະທໍາ ແລະມໍລະດົກຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຍັງເຫັນດີກັບພວກເຮົາວ່າ ຄວນໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາຄັນຕື່ມອີກຈັກໜ້ອຍກ່ຽວກັບກິລາລະດູໜາວ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຫາກບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການແຂ່ງຂັນເພື່ອຕິດອັນດັບ, ຄວາມຈິງນັ້ນແມ່ນ ຈະເປັນໂຕແທນໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດເຄັນຢາ ແລະທຸງຊາດຂອງພວກເຮົາກໍຈະປິວສະບັດ ຢູ່ທີ່ງານສໍາຄັນລະດັບສາກົນນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງມັນຈະເປັນການດີສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາ.”

ທິມກິລາຮັອກກີ້ນໍ້າແຂງ ຍັງຄົງຫວັງວ່າ ໂຮງສະເກັດນໍ້າແຂງຈະກັບມາເປີດອີກຄັ້ງໃນໄວໆນີ້, ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງສາມາດກັບຄືນມາເຝິກຊ້ອມ ແລະກໍຮັກ ສາຄວາມຫວັງ ກ່ຽວກັບກິລາໂອລິມປິກລະດູໜາວ 2026.

Kenya will be sitting out the Winter Olympics in Beijing after the country’s hopefuls either failed to qualify or pulled out of The Games due to lack of financial support. The ice hockey team did not have a place to train after East Africa’s only ice rink shut down in 2020 because of the pandemic. Brenda Mulinya reports from Nairobi.

Kenya’s ice hockey team– the Ice Lions – hasn't trained on ice for the last two years. The players say that’s a key reason they are not at the Beijing Winter Olympics representing Kenya.

Hassan Ali has been playing ice hockey for almost seven years now.

Hassan Ali Shah, Kenya Ice Lions Hockey Player:

“My teammates, they kind of feel sad, because like most of us wanted to be there to represent our country, Kenya.”

The Ice Lions have not had access to the region’s only ice rink since it was closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government ordered the suspension of all sporting activities and the closure of entertainment venues.

But even before that happened, a lack of financial support made it difficult to train properly.

Ben Azegere, Kenya Ice Lions Captain

“The facility we are using is commercial. You have to pay for the facility to train and most of the athletes at the same time cannot afford to pay for it.”

Kenya’s National Olympics Organizing Committee – also known as NOCK – is responsible for coordinating Kenya’s international sporting events. Committee officials admit that a lack of funding has made it difficult for Kenya to participate at these Winter Games.

Kenya took part in the 2018 Winter Olympics and had hoped to send three individual athletes and the hockey team to this year’s event. NOCK’s secretary general says the cost of supporting teams at the Winter Olympics is prohibitive for a tropical country like Kenya, but suggested that may change.

Francis Mutuku, National Olympics Committee Kenya

“We’ve engaged our ministry of sports, culture and heritage. They’ve also agreed with us, that there should be a little bit more focus on the winter sports so that, even if we are not going to be competitive for a podium finish, the fact that Kenya will be represented, and that our flag will be flown at such an important international event, that will be good for us.”

The Ice hockey team is hoping the ice rink will re-open soon so they can resume training and keep their Olympic hopes alive for the 2026 Winter Games