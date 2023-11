ເຄັນຢາ ຂໍກູ້ຢືມເງິນນຶ່ງພັນລ້ານໂດລາຈາກ ຈີນ

President William Ruto, who has been a vocal critic of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s policy of borrowing money from China, appears to have changed his position as he looks for money to finance Kenya’s development projects.

Earlier this month, Ruto’s government announced it will ask the Chinese government to give it more time to pay off existing loans and for an additional 1-billion-dollar loan. The new loan would help Kenya complete stalled road construction projects, pay contractors who abandoned work over unpaid bills and invest in the ongoing infrastructure projects such as extending the country’s standard gauge railway Northwest to Malaba, at the border with Uganda.

It’s a big flip-flop from two months ago, when Ruto told the country he planned to stop borrowing money.

“We were in a very bad position. We had a lot of debt, and we didn’t have a plan on how to solve that problem. I would like to tell you that we have stabilized the economy of the Republic of Kenya. We have made sure that we won’t be borrowing loans anymore.”

China is Kenya's second largest lender after the World Bank.

During Kenyatta’s presidency, Kenya took out $8 billion dollars in Chinese-backed loans to finance the initial construction of the 480-kilometer Standard Gauge Railway from the port city of Mombasa — to the nation’s capital, Nairobi, and the construction of a major Kenyan highway.

During Kenyatta’s 10 years in power, his administration also spent about 8 billion dollars to repair and build 10-thousand new kilometers of highway across the country.

To pay back what the country owes, and the new loans he is asking for, Ruto’s government announced plans to expand employment and raise taxes as two of the ways to pay back the loans. But economic experts like Charles Karisa are worried that it’s not going to work and believe it is financially dangerous.

“As a developed nation, it’s a bad situation we are in right now. Because if you

borrow more, that means we have less to take care of our needs. One of

the issues that I will ask this government to do is to re-look at the issue of

taxation. It has proven in the past that if you tax more Kenyans the revenue

does not gradually go up because people tend to avoid paying taxes and we

need to balance the two.”