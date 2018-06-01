ລັດກະຫລ່ຽງ ໃນມຽນມາ ກັບຄືນ ເຂົ້າສູ່ ສະພາບ ສົງຄາມອີກ

ຢູ່ທີ່ລັດກະຫລ່ຽງ ຂອງ ປະເທດມຽນມາ ອະດີດຜູ້ປະສົບໄພສົງຄາມ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 2
ພັນຄົນ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ພາກັນຍົກຍ້າຍ ບ່ອນຢູ່ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ຫຼັງຈາກກຳລັງທະຫານລັດຖະ
ບານໄດ້ລະເມີດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢຸດຍິງປີ 2015 ໂດຍພາກັນເຂົ້າໄປ ໃນເຂດຄວບຄຸມຂອງ
ກຸ່ມກຳລັງປະກອບອາວຸດຊົນເຜົ່າ ເພື່ອຈະສ້າງທາງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ກອງທັບ. ສົງຄາມກາງ
ເມືອງ ທີ່ຍືດເຍື້ອມາດົນກວ່າ 60 ປີ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະພັນກະຫລ່ຽງແລະກອງທັບມຽນ
ມາ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີອົບພະຍົບຊາວກະຫລ່ຽງ 100,000 ກວ່າຄົນ ອາໄສຢູ່ຕາມສູນ
ຕ່າງໆ ເລາະຕາມຊາຍແດນປະເທດໄທກັບມຽນມາ. ສະຕີຟ ແຊນຟອຣ໌ດ ນັກຂ່າວ
ວີໂອເອໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບພວກຢູ່ອາໄສໃນເຂດ ທີ່ເກີດການຂັດແຍ້ງຂອງລັດກະຫລ່ຽງ
ອັນເປັນຜົນມາຈາກການສູ້ລົບກັນຄືນໃໝ່ ຊຶ່ງ ກິ່ງສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.
ຢູ່ທີ່ບ້ານກໍ ໂຣ ບານ ທາ ທີ່ສອກຫລີກຫ່າງໄກ ອາຫານ ແລະນໍ້າໄດ້ແບ່ງປັນກັນລະ
ຫວ່າງຄົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງຫຼາຍໆຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງ.
ເມື່ອສິບຫົກປີກ່ອນນາງ ນໍ ມູ ເດ ວາ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງໃສ່ທ້ອງ ໂດຍພວກທະຫານມຽນມາ
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ນາງກຳລັງຫລົບໜີຈາກການສູ້ລົບໃກ້ກັບທົ່ງໝາກສາລີ.
ຫຼັງຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢຸດຍິງປີ 2015 ໄດ້ເຊັນກັນ ຄວາມຫວັງທີ່ຈະໄດ້ກັບຄືນບ້ານຢ່າງ
ປອດໄພ ໄດ້ແຕກສະຫຼາຍລົງ ເວລາການສູ້ລົບ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຄືນໃໝ່ໃນເດືອນມີນາ ຫຼັງ
ຈາກທະຫານ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນດິນແດນດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ນາງນໍ ມູ ເດ ວາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຊາວກະຫລ່ຽງກ່າວວ່າ “ຫຼັງຈາກຢຸດຍິງແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍຄິດ
ວ່າ ສະຖານະການໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາພາກັນຕັດສິນໃຈກັບຄືນໄປຫາບ້ານເຮືອນ
ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ດິນແດນຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ສະຖານະການໄດ້ຮ້າຍແຮງລົງ
ອີກ.ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ຫລົບໜີຈາກບ້ານຂອງພວກເຮົາອີກ.”
ຜູ້ປະສົບໄພສົງຄາມທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສຫຼາຍພັນຄົນແມ່ນສ່ຽງຕໍ່ການຕິດພະຍາດ
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລະດູຝົນມາເຖິງ ພ້ອມໆກັບອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ຈະຖືກລູກຫລົງຈາກການ
ສູ້ລົບກັນ.
ອ້າຍເຂີຍຂອງນາງ ຊໍ ຕູ ເຊ ວາ ຜູ້ນຳໃນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ເພື່ອປົກປັກຮັກ ສາດິນ
ແດນທີ່ຕົກທອດມາແຕ່ບັນພະບຸລຸດ ສຳລັບພວກຊາວອົບພະຍົບທີ່ກັບ
ຄືນບ້ານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກສັງຫານໂດຍທະຫານມຽນມາລະຫວ່າງການສູ້ລົບ.
ນາງ ຊໍ ຕູ ເຊ ວາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊັນສັນຍາຢຸດຍິງ ເພາະ ວ່າເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການສ້າງທາງ ຕັດຜ່ານດິນຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ມາບອກພວກເຮົາ
ແຕ່ວ່າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າສ້າງທາງ. ພວກເຮົາເຮັດຫຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ ເພາະ
ວ່າພວກເຮົາພຽງແຕ່ເປັນຊາວບ້ານນ້ອຍໆ. ພວກເຮົາຄັດຂືນເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້.”
ມີການວາງແຜນສ້າງເຂື່ອນໄຟຟ້າສິບສີ່ແຫ່ງ ໃສ່ແມ່ນໍ້າສາລະວິນ ແຕ່ວ່າສ່ວນໃຫຍ່
ຂອງໄຟຟ້າຕຽມຈະຂາຍອອກນອກປະເທດ.
ມັນເປັນແຜນທີ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈໃຫ້ແກ່ກຸ່ມຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຊາວກະຫລ່ຽງ ຜູ້ທີ່ມອງ
ເຫັນການພັດທະນາດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ວ່າ ເປັນຮາກຖານຂອງບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ໃຫ້ປະໂຫຍດ
ແຕ່ພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ ຫລືບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ເລີຍສຳລັບທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.
ທ່ານຊໍ ພອລ ເຊນ ຕວາ ຈາກຫ້ອງການຕາໜ່າງສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ແລະກິດສັງ ຄົມກະ
ຫລ່ຽງກ່າວວ່າ “ເຫດຜົນທີ່ຕ້ອງຍົກຍ້າຍ ກໍເພາະວ່າ ທະຫານມຽນມາຕ້ອງການ
ສ້າງໂຄງການພັດທະນາທີ່ໃຫຍ່ໂຕຢູ່ໃນເຂດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.ແລະໃນການທີ່ຈະ
ສ້າງໂຄງການພັດທະນາຢູ່ໃນເຂດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈຳເປັນເພີ້ມການ
ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ.”
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສະຫະພັນກະຫລ່ຽງແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານປາໂດ ກວີ ຮຕູ ວິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທະຫານ
ມຽນມາບັດນີ້ໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະຢຸດການສ້າງທາງຊົ່ວຄາວແລະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກຊາວ
ບ້ານ ກັບຄືນໄປເຂດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ປະທານສະຫະພັນກະຫລ່ຽງແຫ່ງຊາດ
ໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມຢ່າງໄວວ່າ ຊາວກະຫລ່ຽງຕ້ອງການຢືນຢັນໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນກ່ຽວກັບ
ວ່າ ເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວເກີດຂຶ້ນແທ້ຫຼືບໍ່. ວີໂອເອ ຍັງບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດເທື່ອ ໃນຄວາມ
ພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະຂໍຄວາມເຫັນຈາກລັດຖະ ບານມຽນມາ.
In Myanmar's Karen state, more than 2,000 former displaced persons have been uprooted once again after government troops violated a 2015 cease-fire agreement by entering territory controlled by the ethnic armed group, in order to construct a military road. More than 60 years of civil war between the Karen National Union and the Myanmar army has left more than 100,000 Karen refugees in camps along the Thai - Myanmar border. Steve Sandford talks to those in Karen state's conflict zone affected by the renewed fighting.]]
Here, in the remote village of Kaw Row Ban Tha, food and water are shared between the locals and many of their relatives who have expectedly arrived.
Sixteenyears ago, Naw Moo Day Wah was shot in the stomach by Myanmar soldiers as she was fleeing a battle in a nearby cornfield.
After a 2015 cease-fire agreement was signed, hopes for a safe return home were shattered when fighting resumed in March after soldiers entered the territory.
"After the cease-fire I thought the situation was getting better. We decided to come back to our own home, our own land. But the situation got worst. We have to flee from our own village again."
Ongoing displacement has left thousands of people at risk of diseases as the rainy season arrives, along with the added danger of getting caught in the crossfire.
Saw Htoo Say Wah's brother-in-law -- a leading activist fighting to preserve ancestral land for returning refugees -- was killed by the Myanmar army during the fighting.
"I think they signed the cease-fire because they want to build the road cutting through our land. They came to tell us but we don't want them to build the road. We can't do anything because we're just small villagers. We can't resist them."
Fourteen dams are planned to be built along the Salaween River, but most of the electricity is set to be sold outside the country.
It's a plan that doesn't sit well with Karen aid groups, who see the developments as the root of the problems, with little or no local benefits.
"The reasons for the displacement is because the Burmese army wants to build mega development projects in our area. And in order to build development projects in our area they need to increase the security."
Karen National Union officialPadoh Kwe Htoo Winsays the Myanmar army has now agreed to temporarily stoproadconstruction and allow villagers back to the area. But the KNUchairperson quickly added the Karen will need confirmation on the ground to see if this actually happens. VOA was unsuccessful in its attempts to get comment from Myanmar's government.
