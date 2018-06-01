ລັດກະຫລ່ຽງ ໃນມຽນມາ ກັບຄືນ ເຂົ້າສູ່ ສະພາບ ສົງຄາມອີກ

ຢູ່​ທີ່​ລັດກະຫລ່ຽງ​ ຂອງ ​ປະ​ເທດ​ມຽນມາ ອະດີດຜູ້ປະສົບໄພສົງຄາມ ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 2

ພັນຄົນ ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ພາກັນ​ຍົກຍ້າຍ ບ່ອນຢູ່ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ ຫຼັງ​ຈາ​ກກຳລັງທະຫານ​ລັດຖະ

ບານ​ໄດ້​ລະເມີດຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງຢຸດຍິງ​ປີ 2015 ໂດຍພາກັນເຂົ້າ​ໄປ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຄວບຄຸ​ມຂອງ

ກຸ່ມກຳລັງ​ປະກອບ​ອາວຸດ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ທາງ ໃຫ້ແກ່​ກອງທັບ. ສົງຄາມ​ກາງ​

ເມືອງ ທີ່ຍືດເຍື້ອມາດົນກວ່າ 60 ປີ ລະຫວ່າງ​ສະຫະພັນ​ກະຫລ່ຽງແລະ​ກອງທັບ​ມຽນ

ມາ ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີອົບ​ພະຍົບຊາວ​ກະຫລ່ຽງ 100,000 ກວ່າຄົນ ອາໄສຢູ່ຕາມສູນ

ຕ່າງໆ ​ເລາະ​ຕາມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທກັບ​ມຽນມາ. ສະຕີ​ຟ ​ແຊນ​ຟອຣ໌ດ ນັກຂ່າວ

ວີໂອເອ​ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບພວກຢູ່ອາໄສໃນເຂ​ດ ທີ່ເກີດການຂັດ​ແຍ້​ງຂອງ​ລັດ​ກະຫລ່ຽງ

ອັນເປັນຜົນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບກັນຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ຊຶ່ງ ກິ່ງ​ສະຫວັນ​ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາສະ​ເໜີທ່ານ.

ຢູ່​ທີ່ບ້ານກໍ ​ໂຣ ບານ ທາ ທີ່​ສອກຫລີກຫ່າງໄກ ອາ​ຫານ ​ແລະ​ນໍ້າ​ໄດ້​ແບ່ງປັນ​ກັນລະ

ຫວ່າງ​ຄົນ​ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ​ແລະ​ຍາດຕິ​ພີ່ນ້ອງ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນຜູ້​ທີ່​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງ.

ເມື່ອ​ສິບ​ຫົກ​ປີ​ກ່ອນນາງ ນໍ ມູ ​ເດ ວາ​ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງໃສ່ທ້ອງ ​ໂດຍ​ພວກທະຫານ​ມຽນມາ

​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ນາງ​ກຳລັງ​ຫລົບໜີ​ຈາກ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ທົ່ງໝາກສາລີ.

ຫຼັງຈາກ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ປີ 2015​ ​ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ກັນ ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ບ້ານ​ຢ່າງ

ປອດໄພ ໄດ້​ແຕກ​ສະຫຼາຍລົງ ​ເວລາ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຄືນໃໝ່​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມີນາ ຫຼັງ

​ຈາກ​ທະຫານ​ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ດິນ​ແດນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ນາງນໍ ມູ ​ເດ ວາ​ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຊາວ​ກະຫລ່ຽງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຫຼັງ​ຈາກຢຸດ​ຍິງແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍຄິດ​

ວ່າ ​ສະຖານະ​ການ​ໄດ້ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພາກັນ​ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ​ກັບ​ຄືນໄປຫາບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​

ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ສະຖານະ​ການ​ໄດ້​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງລົງ

ອີກ.ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຫລົບໜີ​ຈາກບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ອີກ.”

ຜູ້ປະສົບໄພສົງຄາມ​ທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນແມ່ນ​ສ່ຽງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຕິດ​ພະຍາດ

​ໃນຂະນະ​ທີ່​ລະດູຝົນ​ມາ​ເຖິງ ພ້ອມໆກັບອັນຕະລາຍ​ທີ່ຈະ​ຖືກ​ລູກຫລົງ​ຈາກ​ການ​

ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ.

ອ້າຍ​ເຂີຍ​ຂອງນາງ ຊໍ ຕູ ​ເຊ ວາ​ ຜູ້ນຳໃນການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ ​ເພື່ອປົກປັກ​ຮັກ ສາ​ດິນ

​ແດນ​ທີ່ຕົກທອດມາແຕ່ບັນພະບຸລຸດ ​ສຳລັບພວກຊາວ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບທີ່ກັບ

ຄືນບ້ານ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັງຫານ​ໂດຍ​ທະຫານ​ມຽນມາ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ.

ນາງ ຊໍ ຕູ ​ເຊ ວາ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ​ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຊັນ​ສັນຍາ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ ​ເພາະ ວ່າ​ເຂົາ

​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງການ​ສ້າງ​ທາງ ຕັດ​ຜ່ານ​ດິນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ມາບ​ອກພວກ​ເຮົາ

​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງການ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສ້າງ​ທາງ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ​ເພາະ

ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ເປັນ​ຊາວບ້ານ​ນ້ອຍໆ. ພວກ​ເຮົາຄັດ​ຂືນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້.”

ມີການວາງແຜນສ້າງເຂື່ອນໄຟຟ້າສິບ​ສີ່ແຫ່ງ ​ໃສ່ແມ່​ນໍ້າ​ສາ​ລະ​ວິນ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​

ຂອງ​ໄຟຟ້າ​ຕຽມ​ຈະ​ຂາຍ​ອອກ​ນອກ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ມັນ​ເປັນ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈໃຫ້​ແກ່​ກຸ່ມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອຊາວ​ກະຫລ່ຽງ ຜູ້​ທີ່ມອງ

ເຫັນ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ຮາກ​ຖານ​ຂອງ​ບັນຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ໃຫ້ປະ​ໂຫຍ​ດ

ແຕ່ພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ ຫລື​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ເລີຍສຳລັບທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ.

ທ່ານ​ຊໍ ພອລ ​ເຊ​ນ ຕວາ ຈາກ​ຫ້ອງການ​ຕາໜ່າງສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ ​ແລະ​ກິດສັງ ຄົມກະ

ຫລ່ຽງກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ເຫດຜົນທີ່ຕ້ອງຍົກຍ້າຍ ກໍ​ເພາະວ່າ ທະຫານ​ມຽນມາ​ຕ້ອງການ​

ສ້າງ​ໂຄງການ​ພັດ​ທະນາ​ທີ່ໃຫຍ່​ໂຕ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.​ແລະ​ໃນ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ

ສ້າງ​ໂຄງການ​ພັດທະນາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ ຈຳ​ເປັນເພີ້​ມການ

ຮັກສາຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ.”

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ສະຫະພັນກະ​ຫລ່ຽງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ທ່ານປາ​ໂດ​ ກວີ ຮຕູ ວິນ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທະຫານ​

ມຽນມາ​ບັດ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ຕົກລົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢຸດ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ທາງ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວແລະ​ອະນຸຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ຊາວ

ບ້ານ​ ກັບ​ຄືນໄປ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ປະທານ​ສະຫະພັນ​ກະຫລ່ຽງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ

​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້​ມຢ່າງ​ໄວ​ວ່າ ຊາວ​ກະຫລ່ຽງ​ຕ້ອງການ​ຢືນຢັນໃຫ້ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ກ່ຽວກັບ

ວ່າ ​ເລື້ອງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແທ້ຫຼືບໍ່. ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຍັງບໍ່​ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດເທື່ອ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​

ພະຍາຍາມ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂໍຄວາມເຫັນ​ຈາກ​ລັດຖະ ບານ​ມຽນມາ.

In Myanmar's Karen state, more than 2,000 former displaced persons have been uprooted once again after government troops violated a 2015 cease-fire agreement by entering territory controlled by the ethnic armed group, in order to construct a military road. More than 60 years of civil war between the Karen National Union and the Myanmar army has left more than 100,000 Karen refugees in camps along the Thai - Myanmar border. Steve Sandford talks to those in Karen state's conflict zone affected by the renewed fighting.]]



Here, in the remote village of Kaw Row Ban Tha, food and water are shared between the locals and many of their relatives who have expectedly arrived.



Sixteenyears ago, Naw Moo Day Wah was shot in the stomach by Myanmar soldiers as she was fleeing a battle in a nearby cornfield.



After a 2015 cease-fire agreement was signed, hopes for a safe return home were shattered when fighting resumed in March after soldiers entered the territory.



"After the cease-fire I thought the situation was getting better. We decided to come back to our own home, our own land. But the situation got worst. We have to flee from our own village again."



Ongoing displacement has left thousands of people at risk of diseases as the rainy season arrives, along with the added danger of getting caught in the crossfire.



Saw Htoo Say Wah's brother-in-law -- a leading activist fighting to preserve ancestral land for returning refugees -- was killed by the Myanmar army during the fighting.



"I think they signed the cease-fire because they want to build the road cutting through our land. They came to tell us but we don't want them to build the road. We can't do anything because we're just small villagers. We can't resist them."



Fourteen dams are planned to be built along the Salaween River, but most of the electricity is set to be sold outside the country.



It's a plan that doesn't sit well with Karen aid groups, who see the developments as the root of the problems, with little or no local benefits.



"The reasons for the displacement is because the Burmese army wants to build mega development projects in our area. And in order to build development projects in our area they need to increase the security."



Karen National Union officialPadoh Kwe Htoo Winsays the Myanmar army has now agreed to temporarily stoproadconstruction and allow villagers back to the area. But the KNUchairperson quickly added the Karen will need confirmation on the ground to see if this actually happens. VOA was unsuccessful in its attempts to get comment from Myanmar's government.

