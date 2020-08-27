ຊາຍໜຸ່ມຄົນນຶ່ງ ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ຍິງຜູ້ຊາຍສອງຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ຢູ່ບ່ອນປະທ້ວງ ໃນລັດວິສຄອນຊິນ

ຊາຍໜຸ່ມຄົນນຶ່ງ ອາຍຸ 17 ປີ ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາລະດັບ ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈຂ້າຄົນ ໃນການຍິງສັງຫານສອງຄົນ ລະຫວ່າງ ການປະ ທ້ວງຄືນທີສາມຕໍ່ເນື່ອງກັນ ຢູ່ເມືອງເຄໂນຊາ ລັດວິສຄອນຊິນ ທີ່ຜູ້ຊາຍຜີວດຳ ຄົນນຶ່ງຖືກຍິງໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ບັນທຶກສາທາລະນະຢູ່່ໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງສານກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສໄດ້ຖືກຈັບ ຢູ່ ເຮືອນຂອງລາວທີ່ເມືອງແອນທັອດຈ໌ ໃນລັດອິລລີນອຍ. ເພາະວ່າຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ມີອາຍຸບໍ່ເຖິງກະສຽນ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກົມຕຳຫຼວດແອນທັອດຈ໌ ທ່ານນໍແມນ ຈອນສັນ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ຢືນຢັນຊື່ຂອງລາວ. ຕຳຫຼວດບໍ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜິຍຂໍ້ມູນອື່ນໆໃນທັນທີ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງທວິດເຕີ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ທ່ານຈະສົ່ງຕຳຫຼວດລັດຖະບານກາງ ແລະກຳລັງພິທັກດິນແດນແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄປເມືອງເຄໂນຊາ ລັດວິສຄອນຊິນ ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມກົດໝາຍ ແລະຄວາມເປັນ ລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍ.” ຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອທີ່ສົ່ງທາງມທວິດເຕີໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້

ອະດີດ ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກສະເໜີ ຊື່ໃຫ້ລົງສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ວັນທີ 3 ເດືອນພະຈິກ ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ລົມກັບຄອບຄົວທ້າວເບລກ ແລະບອກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ວ່າ “ຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳຕ້ອງມີ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ສໍາເລັດ.”

ຈະບໍ່ປົວແປງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຍຸດຕິຄວາມຮຸນແຮງແລະມາໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ ກັນດ້ວຍຄວາມສະຫງົບເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງເອົາຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ.”

ຮູບພາບວີດີໂອ ຈາກໂທລະສັບມືຖືທີ່ຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ສື່ສັງຄົມໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງ ຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຫດການ ທີ່ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງປາກົດວ່າຖືອາວຸດປືນ ແລ່ນຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນໃຫຍ່ ຖືກໄລ່ໂດຍຄົນກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ. ບຸກຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຍິງໃສ່ຫຼາຍ ຄົນທີ່ແລ່ນຕາມລາວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າອ້ອມລາວໄວ້ ແລະໄດ້ລົ້ມລົງ.

ຖະແຫຼງການຈາກກົມຕຳຫຼວດເຄໂນຊາ ກ່າວວ່າ ນອກຈາກການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງ ສອງຄົນແລ້ວ ອີກຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກນຳສົ່ງໄປໂຮງໝໍ ທີ່ບາດເຈັບບໍ່ຮ່້າຍແຮງ.

ຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອ ທ່ານຍັງກ່າວວ່າ “ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ຊາຍຜິວດຳ ທ້າວເຈຄັອບ ເບລກ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດ. ຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າພວກລູກໆຂອງລາວ. ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສະ ບາຍໃຈ. ນີ້ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ເຮົາຕ້ອງການຈະໃຫ້ເປັນບໍ? ຄວາມຮຸນທີ່ບໍ່ຈຳເປັນ

A 17-year-old was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting deaths of two people during a third consecutive night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the shooting of a Black man by police on Sunday.

Public records on the court website say the suspect was arrested at his home in Antioch, Ilinois. Because the suspect is a juvenile, Antioch Police Department commander Norman Johnson would not confirm his name. Police did not immediately disclose other information.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday he would “be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!”

In a video tweeted Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president in the Nov. 3 election, said he had talked to Blake’s family and told them “justice must and will be done.”

In the video, he also said, “Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick. Is this the country we want to be? Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice.”

Cellphone video posted on social media of Tuesday night’s incident shows a person carrying what appears to be an assault rifle running down a major street being chased by a group of people. The person shot at several of his pursuers as they began to surround him after he fell to the ground.

A statement by the Kenosha Police Department said in addition to the two fatalities, one person has been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.